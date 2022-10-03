ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man indicted after driving nearly double the speed limit, killing 2 pedestrians in Inwood

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFfgF_0iKSuxYW00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man was indicted after he drove through a red light in Inwood at nearly twice the speed limit and caused a crash that killed two pedestrians in August , the Manhattan district attorney's office announced Monday.

According to court documents and statements, Leandro Diaz-Ramirez, 28, was driving a BMW at nearly 60 mph in a 25 mph zone at 4 a.m. on Aug. 3.

He allegedly sped through a red light at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and 207th Street and T-boned a Subaru that was driving through a green light at the same intersection.

The impact of the crash caused the Subaru to skid onto the sidewalk and "crush" Joel Adames, 31, and David Fernandez, 40, prosecutors said. The Subaru driver also broke several ribs and his pelvis.

"As alleged, this reckless speeding and driving ended in tragedy," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. "Manhattanites should not be killed by drivers when they are simply walking in their neighborhood. We will continue to protect the safety of pedestrians and drivers on our streets."

Diaz-Ramirez is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree assault, two counts of criminally negligent homicide and three counts of third-degree assault.

Comments / 4

jessy
3d ago

This driver should be in prison by know . He was smoke and drunk and cause if his stupid action he killed to innocent 😇 people . The city should make an example out of him and if the city wants more prof there’s a video on social media going on him drunk minutes before the crash 💥. City should act know before more of these animals kills more innocent New Yorkers .

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

4 vehicles stolen from Manhattan parking garage at gunpoint: NYPD

TRIBECA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four crooks held up a Tribeca parking garage at gunpoint early Thursday, riding off in vehicles stolen from the business, police said. The group entered the SP+ garage on Greenwich Street near Murray Street around 4 a.m., and one of the thieves pulled a gun on an attendant, according to authorities. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck driver arrested after killing pedestrian in Brooklyn NYC

A reckless truck driver fatally struck a NYC pedestrian as he was in the crosswalk with the light in his favor. The truck accident occurred early morning around 6:30 am on October 4th. 63 year old Benjamin Berger was crossing the street at the intersection of Flushing Avenue and Bedford...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Accidents
City
Inwood, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limit#Driving#Ramirez#Traffic Accident#Subaru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily News

Gun-toting crooks raid Manhattan parking garage of four high-end cars, NYPD says

Four crooks raided a lower Manhattan parking garage at gunpoint early Thursday, stealing four high-priced luxury vehicles, police said. The gun-toting quartet, all dressed in black, ran into the below ground SP+ parking garage on Murray St. near Greenwich St. in Tribeca around 4 a.m. One of the thieves held a gun on a parking attendant while the others started opening unlocked cars, looking ...
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy