Man indicted after driving nearly double the speed limit, killing 2 pedestrians in Inwood

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man was indicted after he drove through a red light in Inwood at nearly twice the speed limit and caused a crash that killed two pedestrians in August , the Manhattan district attorney's office announced Monday.

According to court documents and statements, Leandro Diaz-Ramirez, 28, was driving a BMW at nearly 60 mph in a 25 mph zone at 4 a.m. on Aug. 3.

He allegedly sped through a red light at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and 207th Street and T-boned a Subaru that was driving through a green light at the same intersection.

The impact of the crash caused the Subaru to skid onto the sidewalk and "crush" Joel Adames, 31, and David Fernandez, 40, prosecutors said. The Subaru driver also broke several ribs and his pelvis.

"As alleged, this reckless speeding and driving ended in tragedy," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. "Manhattanites should not be killed by drivers when they are simply walking in their neighborhood. We will continue to protect the safety of pedestrians and drivers on our streets."

Diaz-Ramirez is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree assault, two counts of criminally negligent homicide and three counts of third-degree assault.