Australia's environment is in a rapid decline, a 2,000-page report by Australia's State of the Environment team says. What's a risk? Mass animal extinction is one as well as a deteriorating ecosystem. Since the release of this report, the Australian government has jumped into action by aligning a plan to stop the extinction rate of threatened mammal species; but mammal extinction is the only dire part of the report. Emma L. Johnston, co-chief author of the report and dean of science at UNSW Sydney, joins The World's Marco Werman.

