Australia's environment is in a rapid decline, a 2,000-page report by Australia's State of the Environment team says. What's a risk? Mass animal extinction is one as well as a deteriorating ecosystem. Since the release of this report, the Australian government has jumped into action by aligning a plan to stop the extinction rate of threatened mammal species; but mammal extinction is the only dire part of the report. Emma L. Johnston, co-chief author of the report and dean of science at UNSW Sydney, joins The World's Marco Werman.
Paris transit authorities are phasing out the iconic paper rectangle. Better perhaps for the environment, but worse for the nostalgics out there. The World's Sarah Birnbaum reports.
