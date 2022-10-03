Read full article on original website
Iran anthem for protests
Why are people joining anti-government protests in Iran? "For the sake of," is the title of a song that's becoming the anthem of the protests. It helps explain what's driving people to take to the streets.
Disputing Iran's version, mom says teen was beaten to death
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country. Nasreen Shakarami also said authorities kept her daughter Nika’s death a secret for nine days and then snatched the body from a morgue to bury her in a remote area, against the family’s wishes. The bereaved mother spoke in a video message Thursday to Radio Farda, the Persian-language arm of the U.S.-funded station Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Nika Shakarami has become the latest icon of the protests, seen as the gravest threat to Iran’s ruling elites in years. Attempts by authorities in recent days to portray the teen’s death as an accident could signal concern that the incident is fueling further anger against the government. The protests, which enter their fourth week Saturday, were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police. They had detained Amini for alleged violations of the country’s strict Islamic dress code.
Cuba sees three days of continuous protests
A week ago today, Hurricane Ian slammed into Cuba. Since then, authorities there have had difficulty restoring power and social stability. From Havana, political activist Boris Gonzalez Arenas tells The World’s host Carolyn Beeler that Cuban authorities’ inability to restore power has turned citizens against their government.
The debate over international intervention in Haiti
Haiti’s humanitarian emergency has worsened in recent weeks. Violent gangs are blocking the access to humanitarian aid and imports, including fuel. And on top of that, this week Haiti’s Ministry of Public Health announced that the country might be facing a new cholera outbreak. With no functional government, no peace, and no hope, many on the island are wondering: Is it time for a new international intervention in Haiti? The World’s Tibisay Zea has the story.
Mexico brings another lawsuit, this time against US gun sellers
Just days after a US federal judge dismissed Mexico's first lawsuit against US gun manufacturers, the Mexican government says it intends to file a second lawsuit, this time against gun sellers along the border. Mexico's foreign minister says about 60% of the weapons seized in Mexico in recent years are believed to have been sold in just 10 US counties near the border. Marco Werman speaks with Arturo Sarukhan. He served as Mexico's ambassador to the United States from 2007 to 2013.
Ebola outbreak rattles Uganda
The Ebola outbreak rapidly spreading in Uganda has caused at least 29 deaths in the past two weeks. A vaccine hasn’t yet been tested for this strain. Doctors Without Borders nurse practitioner John Johnson tells The World’s Marco Werman about efforts to battle the virus.
Appeals court rules DACA unlawful but remains in place for now
The Fifth Circuit is sending the DACA case back down to the lower court, which ruled the Obama administration-program illegal. But the appeals court said it should be reconsidered in light of a recent change by the Biden administration. KJZZ's Alisa Reznick says the country's 600,000 DACA recipients remain in limbo.
Cough syrup deaths in The Gambia linked to Indian drug manufacturer
Dozens of children have died in The Gambia of kidney injuries, and The World Health Organization is pointing the finger at contaminated cough syrup made in India. The WHO will be investigating alongside Indian regulators and the drugmaker. The World's guest Dinesh Thakur argues that this is not an isolated case. Thakur is a former executive at India’s largest generic drug manufacturer, Ranbaxy Laboratories. He became a whistleblower after he revealed his company had been falsifying drug data and violating safety regulations. He is the author of the new book “The Truth Pill: The Myth of Drug Regulation in India.” He speaks to The World's host Marco Werman from Gurugram, India.
Libyan group: At least 15 killed after fire on migrant ship
A spokesman for Libya's Red Crescent says that at least 15 people are dead after an apparent fire onboard a migrant ship off of Libya's western coast
Missiles fly as US-North Korea tensions accelerate
North Korea launched two missiles on Thursday. That was a response to the US and South Korea firing their own missiles at mock targets in waters not far from North Korea’s coastline — and an American aircraft carrier sailing close to the Korean peninsula, a very rare deployment. The World's Patrick Winn has been following these developments. He joins us from Tokyo.
‘You continue to live’: Some people step up to help Ukrainians cope with the trauma of war
Andriy Zelinskyy, a Kyiv resident, didn’t grow up with religion in western Ukraine because the republic was then part of the former Soviet Union, which banned it in favor of atheism. That began to change when he was 12 — the Soviet system was falling apart, and Ukrainians were...
Trauma of war
Living through the trauma of the war in Ukraine has taken an immeasurable toll on people there. Soldiers and civilians alike have been through unspeakable horrors. The World's Daniel Ofman speaks with a few Ukrainians who are helping people process these traumas.
After its second coup in a year, will Burkina Faso look to Moscow for help in quelling an insurrection?
Just five days ago, Burkina Faso experienced its second coup in a year. One military leader, President Paul-Henri Damiba, was deposed by another: army Captain Ibrahim Traore. The reason: Damiba was deemed unable to deal with violence attributed to rebel fighters allied to both al-Qaeda and ISIS. The talk now is that the new government is going to seek help from Moscow. To put this in perspective, Marco Werman speaks with Abdul Zanya Salifu, a Ghanaian PhD student at the University of Calgary focusing on security in the Sahel.
