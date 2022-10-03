Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa’s brother gives update on injured Miami QB
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa didn’t want to play in the Terrapins’ game on Saturday after seeing his brother’s frightening injury in Thursday night’s NFL contest. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion on a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Alabama All-American’s severe reaction...
DraftKings promo code: Get $1,050 in bonuses and bet $5, win $200 on Colts vs. Broncos on Thursday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to al.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos play host to the Indianapolis Colts this Thursday, and a DraftKings promo code is your ticket to...
Colts’ Nyheim Hines, like Tua Tagovailoa, needs help standing after hit, shows ‘gross motor instability’
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines had to be helped off the field Thursday night early in the game against the Denver Broncos and has been ruled out due to NFL concussion protocol. In the Colts’ first possession, Nyheim got hit, then had trouble standing and had to be helped...
NFL Week 5: Unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles ‘trust Jalen’
The Philadelphia Eagles have reached Week 5 of the NFL’s 2022 season as the league’s only undefeated team. But they had to overcome a 14-point deficit on Sunday to get there. In Philadelphia’s 29-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles went for it on fourth down five...
BetMGM bonus code ALBONUS: Bet Colts vs. Broncos $1,000 risk-free for TNF
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to al.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Indianapolis Colts lock horns with the Denver Broncos this Thursday night in what could be a season-defining game for both struggling squads....
‘Wishbone Boys’ Alabama football documentary now available on DVD
Football fans who missed the premiere of “The Wishbone Boys” documentary last fall in Tuscaloosa can now have a copy of their own. The 62-minute film, directed and produced by actor-turned-filmmaker and lifelong Alabama fan Tim Card, is now available for purchase on DVD. “The Wishbone Boys” tells the story of Paul “Bear” Bryant and his Crimson Tide’s championship run through the 1970s, when they rode the wishbone triple-option offense to three national championships and nine SEC championships in an 11-year period from 1971-81.
FanDuel promo code: Get $1,000 no sweat first bet for Colts vs. Broncos on TNF
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to al.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 5 schedule kicks off with the Indianapolis Colts visiting the Denver Broncos, and new customers can use our FanDuel promo code...
Giants look at former Alabama All-Americans as injury replacements
Four games into the 2022 season, the New York Giants already have only one fewer victory than they had in the entire 17-game 2021 campaign. But injuries are threatening to derail the Giants’ promising 3-1 start, so New York is on the lookout for players to help maintain their momentum.
Former Samford star makes ‘unbelievable play’ for unbeaten Eagles
Philadelphia is the NFL’s only unbeaten team four weeks into the 2022 season, and cornerback James Bradberry helped the Eagles stay that way on Sunday. With the Jacksonville Jaguars trailing Philadelphia 20-14 and at the Eagles 16-yard line, Bradberry sliced in front of wide receiver Christian Kirk to intercept quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s pass with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter.
Mountain Brook runs past Parker for region win
Cole Gamble topped 200 total yards as Class 6A, No. 5 Mountain Brook earned a 35-6 region victory over Parker on Thursday at Major Brown Memorial Stadium in Birmingham. Gamble scored three of the Spartans’ five touchdowns, rushing for scores of 4, 72 and 6 yards. His 72-yard run down the right sideline put the Spartans (6-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 5) ahead 21-0 in the second quarter.
Finebaum caller threatens Jimbo Fisher over $90 million buyout: ‘A hitman cost a lot less’
There’s very little - if anything - that will leave Paul Finebaum speechless. Yet, during his Thursday show, “Roger” from Texas left him stunned. “As far as Jimbo’s contract, that $90 million (buyout), a hitman cost a lot less that that,” ‘Roger’ said of Fisher’s Texas A&M contract.
