Football fans who missed the premiere of “The Wishbone Boys” documentary last fall in Tuscaloosa can now have a copy of their own. The 62-minute film, directed and produced by actor-turned-filmmaker and lifelong Alabama fan Tim Card, is now available for purchase on DVD. “The Wishbone Boys” tells the story of Paul “Bear” Bryant and his Crimson Tide’s championship run through the 1970s, when they rode the wishbone triple-option offense to three national championships and nine SEC championships in an 11-year period from 1971-81.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO