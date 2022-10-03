ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Tua Tagovailoa’s brother gives update on injured Miami QB

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa didn’t want to play in the Terrapins’ game on Saturday after seeing his brother’s frightening injury in Thursday night’s NFL contest. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion on a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Alabama All-American’s severe reaction...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
‘Wishbone Boys’ Alabama football documentary now available on DVD

Football fans who missed the premiere of “The Wishbone Boys” documentary last fall in Tuscaloosa can now have a copy of their own. The 62-minute film, directed and produced by actor-turned-filmmaker and lifelong Alabama fan Tim Card, is now available for purchase on DVD. “The Wishbone Boys” tells the story of Paul “Bear” Bryant and his Crimson Tide’s championship run through the 1970s, when they rode the wishbone triple-option offense to three national championships and nine SEC championships in an 11-year period from 1971-81.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Giants look at former Alabama All-Americans as injury replacements

Four games into the 2022 season, the New York Giants already have only one fewer victory than they had in the entire 17-game 2021 campaign. But injuries are threatening to derail the Giants’ promising 3-1 start, so New York is on the lookout for players to help maintain their momentum.
Former Samford star makes ‘unbelievable play’ for unbeaten Eagles

Philadelphia is the NFL’s only unbeaten team four weeks into the 2022 season, and cornerback James Bradberry helped the Eagles stay that way on Sunday. With the Jacksonville Jaguars trailing Philadelphia 20-14 and at the Eagles 16-yard line, Bradberry sliced in front of wide receiver Christian Kirk to intercept quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s pass with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mountain Brook runs past Parker for region win

Cole Gamble topped 200 total yards as Class 6A, No. 5 Mountain Brook earned a 35-6 region victory over Parker on Thursday at Major Brown Memorial Stadium in Birmingham. Gamble scored three of the Spartans’ five touchdowns, rushing for scores of 4, 72 and 6 yards. His 72-yard run down the right sideline put the Spartans (6-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 5) ahead 21-0 in the second quarter.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

