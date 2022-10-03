ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

What Is Folk? Fest Happening At Zanzabar This Weekend

What is Folk? Fest is a fundraiser for the Louisville Folk School, featuring performances by some of the best bluegrass musicians in Louisville and several international performers. The Louisville Folk School continues Kentucky’s folk music traditions through music classes and performances. Dave Howard, executive director of Louisville Folk School, said...
Kentucky Shakespeare Invites The Spirits Of The Season With ‘Enter Ghost’

Immersive Hamlet…silent disco…only 36 spots. Theater in Louisville is kicking things up a notch this year. Kentucky Shakespeare will present their “Enter Ghost. An Immersive Hamlet Experience” inside their headquarters in Old Louisville. Participants will utilize silent disco headphones and move throughout the production inspired by William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” For this production, Kentucky Shakespeare commissioned playwrights Diana Grisanti and Steve Moulds to create this one-hour-long sensory event. The writers work with director Matt Wallace to bring their vision to life.
Louisville’s Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular Celebrates 10th Year As Kentucky Halloween Tradition

An annual Halloween tradition that draws thousands to the city of Louisville, Kentucky is back for 2022!. The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is a must-visit for anyone who loves spooky season. Spectators will enjoy a leisurely third-mile stroll among the woods of Iroquois Park, located in Louisville, Kentucky where they will be able to enjoy the extravaganza of more than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins illuminating the way. According to Louisville Tourism,
New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
Spring Street Bar & Grill Back In Business Starting This Week

Spring Street Bar & Grill, the long-time Irish Hill neighborhood staple, will reopen fully starting on Thursday, Oct. 6, following a weekend soft open. Chef and co-owner Roger Romine said the bar and eatery will be open Monday, Oct. 3, for Monday Night Football viewing, will close Tuesday and Wednesday, and will reopen for good on Thursday, adding that while weekday hours will be limited at first, the plan is ultimately to be open seven days a week.
Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville

The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
