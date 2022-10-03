An annual Halloween tradition that draws thousands to the city of Louisville, Kentucky is back for 2022!. The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is a must-visit for anyone who loves spooky season. Spectators will enjoy a leisurely third-mile stroll among the woods of Iroquois Park, located in Louisville, Kentucky where they will be able to enjoy the extravaganza of more than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins illuminating the way. According to Louisville Tourism,

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO