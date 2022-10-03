Read full article on original website
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
leoweekly.com
What Is Folk? Fest Happening At Zanzabar This Weekend
What is Folk? Fest is a fundraiser for the Louisville Folk School, featuring performances by some of the best bluegrass musicians in Louisville and several international performers. The Louisville Folk School continues Kentucky’s folk music traditions through music classes and performances. Dave Howard, executive director of Louisville Folk School, said...
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Shakespeare Invites The Spirits Of The Season With ‘Enter Ghost’
Immersive Hamlet…silent disco…only 36 spots. Theater in Louisville is kicking things up a notch this year. Kentucky Shakespeare will present their “Enter Ghost. An Immersive Hamlet Experience” inside their headquarters in Old Louisville. Participants will utilize silent disco headphones and move throughout the production inspired by William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” For this production, Kentucky Shakespeare commissioned playwrights Diana Grisanti and Steve Moulds to create this one-hour-long sensory event. The writers work with director Matt Wallace to bring their vision to life.
leoweekly.com
Over 100 Artists Will Decorate Waterfront Park At Via Colori Next Weekend
Via Colori, a free street painting and chalk art festival, will decorate Big Four Bridge Lawn at Waterfront Park next weekend. The festival will run on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., including a candlelit walk from 6-8 p.m., and next Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
WLKY.com
502 Black Eats Week showcases some of Louisville's Black-owned restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's 502 Black Eats Week, and participating restaurants are offering deals to encourage you to eat out. The event runs through Saturday, Oct. 8, showcasing 25 of Louisville's Black-owned restaurants. 502 Black Eats Week is another marketing campaign with the same concept as 502 Black Business...
leoweekly.com
The Bardstown Arts & Crafts Festival Will Host Over 250 Vendors This Weekend, Oct. 8-9
The 41st Annual Bardstown Main Street Arts & Craft Festival takes place in the center of historic and beautiful downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. There are 250 vendors this year with wares including hand crafts, woodworking, pottery, retail, and food. You can also enjoy the beer garden and live music by local artists.
Louisville’s Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular Celebrates 10th Year As Kentucky Halloween Tradition
An annual Halloween tradition that draws thousands to the city of Louisville, Kentucky is back for 2022!. The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is a must-visit for anyone who loves spooky season. Spectators will enjoy a leisurely third-mile stroll among the woods of Iroquois Park, located in Louisville, Kentucky where they will be able to enjoy the extravaganza of more than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins illuminating the way. According to Louisville Tourism,
WLKY.com
New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana Kroger hosting monster truck meet and greet on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday. Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
WLKY.com
Master P helps publish children's book by Kentucky boy who was shot in the head
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky boy who lost his sight in an act of gun violence is becoming a published author. Malakai Roberts was shot in the head in December 2020, leaving him permanently blind. After that, Roberts got involved in the Future Healers Program in Louisville. Now, he's...
WHAS 11
The Vault: 20th anniversary documentary of Louisville's 1937 flood
Digging in our archives, WHAS11 News found yet another gem. Our news crew in 1957 revisited the 1937 flood and its impact on the city of Louisville.
wdrb.com
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
wdrb.com
October list of family fun and Halloween events in Louisville and surrounding area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- October means fall fun, costumes and Halloween events. Here's a list of some of the things happening in Louisville, southern Indiana and surrounding areas. If you have an event to want us to post to this list, email webteam@wdrb.com. Black Horror Film Series. Kentucky Science Center.
leoweekly.com
Spring Street Bar & Grill Back In Business Starting This Week
Spring Street Bar & Grill, the long-time Irish Hill neighborhood staple, will reopen fully starting on Thursday, Oct. 6, following a weekend soft open. Chef and co-owner Roger Romine said the bar and eatery will be open Monday, Oct. 3, for Monday Night Football viewing, will close Tuesday and Wednesday, and will reopen for good on Thursday, adding that while weekday hours will be limited at first, the plan is ultimately to be open seven days a week.
Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Science Center Highlights Spooky Science and Black Horror Films in October.
October is the month of spooky and weird and the Kentucky Science Center will not be left out of the action. There are several events for the grownups including the Eat Drink and Do Spooky Science (21+) event on October 21. Before Eat Drink and Do Spooky Science, Kentucky...
WLKY.com
Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville
The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
WLKY.com
Wednesday's Child: Energetic 16-year-old looking for family to embrace her uniqueness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sixteen-year-old Delani wants an adoptive family that will embrace all of her unique qualities. She loves learning about the potential power of crystals. But this 16-year-old has enough energy of her own to light up a room. "I’m sassy, artist, I love to sing, I love...
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
