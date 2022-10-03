Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
4 Restaurants with Healthy Menus in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Stoneweg secures $50M for Lake Maggiore Apartments
Real estate investment firm Stoneweg, which specializes in multifamily acquisitions and developments, has closed a $50 million construction loan for its first ground-up development in St. Petersburg. First Horizon Bank, which has a long-standing relationship with Stoneweg US, provided the loan for the Lake Maggiore Apartments, a 330-unit, mixed-income apartment...
businessobserverfl.com
Two Clearwater industrial properties sold in statewide deal totaling $23M
With many in Florida just beginning to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian, commercial real estate, much like show business, goes on. In this case, it’s the sale of two industrial buildings in Clearwater totaling 103,750 square feet. The properties, on 3939 Airway Circle and 13200 40th St...
sarasotamagazine.com
Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia
Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
stpetecatalyst.com
Clearwater to have final say on transit hub land swap
After a decade in the making, the Clearwater City Council will cast a vote Thursday evening for a land agreement that will determine the future of the new transit hub. The land swap deal with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority would allow PSTA to build the high-tech transit center on a vacant city-owned lot at the corner of Court Street and Myrtle Avenue. If passed, the agreement will be signed in person during a ceremony Friday morning, according to PSTA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa among top cities for canceled home contracts
October 6, 2022 - Homebuyers flocked to states and cities in the nation’s Sun Belt during the pandemic, causing prices to soar. According to data from Redfin, the market has shifted. The real estate brokerage platform showed that 64,000 home purchase agreements fell through in August, or over 15% of the total contracts. That represents a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. The Tampa metro area had the seventh-worst rate of canceled contracts, at 21.5%. Florida was home to four of the top seven cities, with Jacksonville coming in first at 26.1%. Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Phoenix rounded out the top seven, respectively. Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston followed Tampa.
businessobserverfl.com
Seminole employees to lose jobs as company outsources services
DZS, a Dallas telecommunications company, is laying off 58 employees in Seminole as the global company outsources its manufacturing operations. The company announced the job cuts in a letter to the state saying the cuts were “caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required.”
ospreyobserver.com
Liquorsplit ‘Smart Liquor Store’ Opens First Local Location In Former AJ’s Liquor
It started two years ago in Miami. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, LiquorSplit launched a delivery service for wine, beer, liquor and more, and in less than two years the company secured a loyal customer base that has propelled it into adding a new Valrico location. After opening two locations in Miami and just releasing its new mobile app in March 2022, LiquorSplit will be offering its delivery service in Tampa and opening the first smart liquor store in the nation.
floridapolitics.com
Frank Hibbard backs $400M Bluffs project, associated referendum
'This referendum has the ability to move downtown Clearwater forward like nothing we have seen in over 20 years.'. Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard and some members of the City Council are backing a citywide referendum that would allow a $400 million mixed-use development downtown. “This referendum has the ability to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
thatssotampa.com
Potbelly Sandwich Shop plans major expansion in Tampa and St. Pete
Potbelly is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 14 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area. This sandwich shop does way more than just tasty subs. Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves up wild cold brew shakes, lemon cheesecake cookies, oatmeal chocolate chip dream bars and huge breakfast sandwiches.
Seafood franchise Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar heads to Wesley Chapel
The North Carolina-based chain is known for fresh seafood and refreshing cocktails.
plantcityobserver.com
What’s In The Name Plant City
Most citizens of Plant City don’t realize that our town bears the name not of a crop, but that of a man, Henry B Plant. With the notoriety of our strawberry industry, and the long heritage in agriculture across several fronts, it is somewhat natural that people would assume our city’s moniker had something to do with crops rather than a man. But that assumption misses out on knowing of a pioneering gentleman whose influence and accomplishment dwarfed little ol’ Plant City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
Cotee River Bike Fest revving up in New Port Richey despite mayor's diss
All over downtown New Port Richey, people are getting ready for the Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day event that brings thousands of people to the city.
Neighbor’s massive tree falls on Seminole woman’s house during storm
Who is responsible when a neighbor's tree falls on your house? That's what Maria Komprath wants to know.
Clearwater brewery to send thousands of gallons of water to southwest Florida
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A brewery in Clearwater is preparing to ship thousands of gallons of water to southwest Florida. Big Storm Brewing Co. will send 4,700 gallons of water and other supplies to the survivors of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida Tuesday morning. Tampa Bay community members also donated...
Suspect In Spring Hill Publix Bomb Threat Arrested
SPRING HILL, Fla. – The man behind the Spring Hill Publix bomb threat is in custody, according to deputies. Investigators say on Thursday at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Publix, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill, regarding a
fox13news.com
Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
suncoastnews.com
Donations being accepted for ‘Operation Ian’
Donations are being accepted now for “OPERATION IAN: Hernando + United Cajun Navy.”. Donations may be dropped at Brooksville City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville, until 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. All donations will be delivered directly to Fort Myers on Saturday, Oct. 8. See attached photo for...
Beach Beacon
Largo police’s K-9 unit finds a home
LARGO — The Largo Police Department’s K-9 unit has found its forever home. The four teams, which each include a dog and handler, don’t have a place of their own to train. That is expected to change this month, said Maj. Joe Coyle. “We’ve never had our...
Comments / 0