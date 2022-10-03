Read full article on original website
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
ACL Fest, Austin Parks Foundation partner to benefit the city's public park system
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Parks Foundation is a part of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in very big, very green ways. During both weekends of the festival, the foundation manages the "Rock and Recycle" program, the "Divert It!" program and manages the water refill stations around Zilker Park.
Here's which Austin-area artists are playing ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival approaches, bringing with it lots of opportunities to see musicians from all over the world. Among them are two headliners with Texas ties – The Chicks and Kacey Musgraves – and more than a dozen Austin-area bands and artists.
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
Meet Bidi Bidi Banda, the Selena tribute band hoping to pave a way for artists of color
AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited the Moody Amphitheater while Bidi Bidi Banda was setting up for another electric performance!. As a native Texan, Bidi Bidi Banda lead singer Stephanie Bergara always felt a closeness with the iconic Queen of Tejano,...
KVUE
October marks busiest month for some Austin food trucks
AUSTIN, Texas — Some food truck owners mark October on the calendar every year. "October is the beast, yeah. It used to be South by Southwest – it used to be March," Faseeh Vohra, co-owner of Shawarma Point, said. "Now, with Formula One and ACL because, I mean, if you look at it, two weekends of ACL – that's half the month. Now you add Formula One to it, that's three weeks out of four that you're busy."
City of Austin gives 25 organizations grants to help fight food injustice
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has given 25 local organizations grants to help fight food injustice around the city. The Office of Sustainability has awarded $3,000 to each of the 25 organizations to help reduce food injustice, which will allow more residents to have access to food.
KVUE
ACL brings economic boost to local businesses
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday is start of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. ACL brings in dozens of musicians, hundreds of thousands of people and hundreds of millions of dollars to the Austin economy. Some stores in Austin are already seeing an increase in traffic, including Flamingos Vintage Austin.
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
KVUE
Baby Greens in North Austin is closing for good
AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin classic for your dose of healthy greens is closing its doors on Friday. Baby Greens, located at 10611 Research Blvd., has decided to close its doors for good on Oct. 7. The green-fueled restaurant has been in business since 2004, but moved to its North Austin location in 2016.
Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 tour, including stop in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — September 2022 just ended but, if you're an Arctic Monkeys fan, September 2023 is probably already on your mind. The British rock band will be promoting their brand-new album, "The Car," which comes out on Oct. 21, with a new tour. The tour will make a stop at Austin's Moody Center on Sept. 15, 2023.
Fly to this Mexican city directly from Austin starting Oct. 6
AUSTIN, Texas — You can now fly directly to northeast Mexico from Austin as Spirit Airlines launched a new daily, nonstop service on Thursday, Oct. 6. Travelers can fly straight to Monterrey International Airport in the state capital of Nuevo León from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, offering a new route for those looking to explore Mexico or visit family and friends.
LIST: Austin restaurants, shops to check out during ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Every year, thousands of people from all over flock to Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Many visitors also treat traveling for the festival as a way to check out some of the best restaurants and shops Austin has to offer. But Austin is full of great spots, so choosing where to go can be overwhelming.
Park and Rec summer temp counselor says she hasn't received the $500 bonus from the City, and she isn't alone
AUSTIN, Texas — A temporary summer camp employee with Austin's Parks and Recreation Department said the City has not paid her and others the $500 bonus they were promised. "I shouldn't be advocating for money that I earned," said the temp summer camp counselor. She wants to stay anonymous...
KVUE
Monument Cafe is serving up comfort food classics in Georgetown!
Catch Daybreak on the road in Georgetown, Texas! The general manager of Monument Cafe explains to the team why his business has stood the test of time.
KVUE
Leander's new downtown district Northline starts construction; City plans to relocate city hall to site
LEANDER, Texas — The developer of Leander's new downtown district, Northline, said doors will open for parts of the project in late 2023. The Northline development will sit on 116 acres of land and is expected to be a mix of retail, housing, hotel, business and restaurant space. For...
KVUE
Beto visits colleges in Austin Wednesday, Gov. Abbott visits Tyler
AUSTIN, Texas — Beto O'Rourke is continuing his college-focused tour around Austin while Gov. Greg Abbott visits the city of Tyler on Wednesday. O'Rourke is continuing his tour to visit young voters across the state on Oct. 5. The universities O'Rourke is visiting are Texas State University, Austin Community College: Highland Campus and Huston-Tillotson University.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
KVUE
UT alumnus attending his 55th consecutive Red River Showdown this weekend
Brad Laughlin grew up in Dallas and now lives in Austin. He's been going to Red River Showdown for decades.
Austin police give tips on preventing phone theft at ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is preparing for Austin City Limits Music Festival, and one of the most common crimes they see every year is phone theft. Last year, Austin police recovered nearly 300 phones that were stolen during Weekend 1 of ACL. In 2019, more than 40 phones were reported stolen during Weekend 1. In 2018, a large number of phones that were stolen ended up being found by police a year later when they were shipped in a package to Florida.
New $61.6 million transmission project approved to help bring power to Williamson County
AUSTIN, Texas — Oncor and Lower Colorado River Authority Transmission Services will build a new transmission line and substation in the East Hutto area of Williamson County. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) filed a notice with the Public Utility Commission. ERCOT is the power grid manager for...
KVUE
