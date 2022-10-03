ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Here's which Austin-area artists are playing ACL Fest 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival approaches, bringing with it lots of opportunities to see musicians from all over the world. Among them are two headliners with Texas ties – The Chicks and Kacey Musgraves – and more than a dozen Austin-area bands and artists.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency

AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

October marks busiest month for some Austin food trucks

AUSTIN, Texas — Some food truck owners mark October on the calendar every year. "October is the beast, yeah. It used to be South by Southwest – it used to be March," Faseeh Vohra, co-owner of Shawarma Point, said. "Now, with Formula One and ACL because, I mean, if you look at it, two weekends of ACL – that's half the month. Now you add Formula One to it, that's three weeks out of four that you're busy."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ACL brings economic boost to local businesses

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday is start of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. ACL brings in dozens of musicians, hundreds of thousands of people and hundreds of millions of dollars to the Austin economy. Some stores in Austin are already seeing an increase in traffic, including Flamingos Vintage Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
LOCKHART, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing Arts#Performance Artists#Artist Access Program#The Artist Access Program#The Dougherty Arts Center#Zilker Hillside Theater#Recreation Department#The Ariel Dance Theater
KVUE

Baby Greens in North Austin is closing for good

AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin classic for your dose of healthy greens is closing its doors on Friday. Baby Greens, located at 10611 Research Blvd., has decided to close its doors for good on Oct. 7. The green-fueled restaurant has been in business since 2004, but moved to its North Austin location in 2016.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 tour, including stop in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — September 2022 just ended but, if you're an Arctic Monkeys fan, September 2023 is probably already on your mind. The British rock band will be promoting their brand-new album, "The Car," which comes out on Oct. 21, with a new tour. The tour will make a stop at Austin's Moody Center on Sept. 15, 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Fly to this Mexican city directly from Austin starting Oct. 6

AUSTIN, Texas — You can now fly directly to northeast Mexico from Austin as Spirit Airlines launched a new daily, nonstop service on Thursday, Oct. 6. Travelers can fly straight to Monterrey International Airport in the state capital of Nuevo León from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, offering a new route for those looking to explore Mexico or visit family and friends.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

LIST: Austin restaurants, shops to check out during ACL Fest 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — Every year, thousands of people from all over flock to Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Many visitors also treat traveling for the festival as a way to check out some of the best restaurants and shops Austin has to offer. But Austin is full of great spots, so choosing where to go can be overwhelming.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KVUE

Beto visits colleges in Austin Wednesday, Gov. Abbott visits Tyler

AUSTIN, Texas — Beto O'Rourke is continuing his college-focused tour around Austin while Gov. Greg Abbott visits the city of Tyler on Wednesday. O'Rourke is continuing his tour to visit young voters across the state on Oct. 5. The universities O'Rourke is visiting are Texas State University, Austin Community College: Highland Campus and Huston-Tillotson University.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police give tips on preventing phone theft at ACL Fest

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is preparing for Austin City Limits Music Festival, and one of the most common crimes they see every year is phone theft. Last year, Austin police recovered nearly 300 phones that were stolen during Weekend 1 of ACL. In 2019, more than 40 phones were reported stolen during Weekend 1. In 2018, a large number of phones that were stolen ended up being found by police a year later when they were shipped in a package to Florida.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy