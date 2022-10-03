ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

counton2.com

Missing child in Summerville has been located, police say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing 12 year old last seen Thursday evening. According to SPD, Nico Ortiz was last seen walking from Weatherstone toward Target. He was wearing gray sweatpants with a black and gray sweatshirt. Ortiz has brown hair...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

29-year-old man identified as North Charleston homicide victim

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities identified the 29-year-old man who was killed in a suspected drive-by shooting. Dominque B. Whitehead died Oct. 5 from a gunshot wound, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. North Charleston police officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. to a home at Hunters Ridge and Peppertree...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Man shot at family picnic, shooting suspect sought

A family gathering at a Walterboro house ended with a man being shot. Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house at about 2:30 p.m. on Little Elbow Drive in Walterboro on Oct. 1st to a reported shooting. An adult man was shot in the...
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 52-year-old victim of collision with train Tuesday

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash involving a train Tuesday in Hollywood. According to the coroner, 52-year-old Kevin Scott died at 5:48 p.m. on Oct. 4, at the Medical University of South Carolina. Scott was involved in a motor vehicle...
HOLLYWOOD, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect attempts to murder man riding dirt bike: NCPD

NORH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCIV) — On Friday, August 26, NCPD reported that a victim riding their dirt bike down Dorsey Avenue was shot at. No injury was reported. Police said the suspect was riding a bike when they rode it into a ditch and began to shoot at the victim.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

25-year-old woman reported missing by CCSO

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Allanah Jenay Holmes, 25, has been reported missing. She was last seen near Piedmont and Alberta Avenues on Monday, October 3rd. Deputies say Allanah takes medication, and it is unknown if she has it with her. She reportedly had a faux loc hairstyle. No foul...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in Berkeley County auto-pedestrian crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Royle Road near West Side Street in Berkeley County. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred off Hunter's Ridge and Peppertree lanes around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased with an apparent...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man dies weeks after crash on Glenn McConnell Pkwy., coroner says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died from injuries suffered in a September crash. Mathew Schwarz, a 26-year-old man from Charleston, died at MUSC on Sept. 30, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash happened on Glenn McConnell...
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Human remains found on Georgetown County road appear to be male, coroner says

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown Coroner Chase Ridgeway announced Tuesday that the remains found off of Kent Road on Sept. 21 appear to be male. Authorities say the remains may need to be positively ID'd which could take months. The remains were found by someone who had lost a...
WRDW-TV

Highway crashes kill 2 within hours in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes that left two victims dead. Wednesday’s early morning crash left one person dead and two others injured. It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m. A 2006 Lexus traveling east on...
abcnews4.com

Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

