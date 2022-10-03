Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Elderly man with dementia reported missing after walking away from Beaufort Co. home
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort County authorities are searching for an elderly man reported missing on Thursday. At approximately 5:45 p.m., the family of 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover reported him missing. According to the sheriff's office, Glover walked away from his home on Spann Circle in the Dale area of the county.
counton2.com
Missing child in Summerville has been located, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing 12 year old last seen Thursday evening. According to SPD, Nico Ortiz was last seen walking from Weatherstone toward Target. He was wearing gray sweatpants with a black and gray sweatshirt. Ortiz has brown hair...
abcnews4.com
Victim identified in N. Charleston shooting: Dorchester County coroner
The Dorchester County coroner has identified the person shot and killed in North Charleston on Wednesday, October 5th. Dominique B. Whitehead, 29, was shot around 2:45 p.m. in the yard of a residence located at the intersection of Hunters Ridge Lane and Peppertree Lane. The Dorchester County coroner pronounced Whitehead...
The Post and Courier
29-year-old man identified as North Charleston homicide victim
NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities identified the 29-year-old man who was killed in a suspected drive-by shooting. Dominque B. Whitehead died Oct. 5 from a gunshot wound, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. North Charleston police officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. to a home at Hunters Ridge and Peppertree...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walterborolive.com
Man shot at family picnic, shooting suspect sought
A family gathering at a Walterboro house ended with a man being shot. Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house at about 2:30 p.m. on Little Elbow Drive in Walterboro on Oct. 1st to a reported shooting. An adult man was shot in the...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 52-year-old victim of collision with train Tuesday
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash involving a train Tuesday in Hollywood. According to the coroner, 52-year-old Kevin Scott died at 5:48 p.m. on Oct. 4, at the Medical University of South Carolina. Scott was involved in a motor vehicle...
abcnews4.com
Shootout captured on surveillance video leaves N Charleston neighborhood feeling unsafe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — People in a North Charleston neighborhood say they feel unsafe after gunshots rang out in the middle of the day. A neighbor caught all of the terrifying moments on a surveillance video. According to North Charleston Police, this shooting happened on August 26th on...
abcnews4.com
Suspect attempts to murder man riding dirt bike: NCPD
NORH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCIV) — On Friday, August 26, NCPD reported that a victim riding their dirt bike down Dorsey Avenue was shot at. No injury was reported. Police said the suspect was riding a bike when they rode it into a ditch and began to shoot at the victim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police determine active shooter call a hoax at Hampton Elementary School
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police determined an active shooter call Wednesday at a Hampton Elementary School was a hoax. Hampton Police Department (HPD) received a call warning of an intruder/possible shooter at 2:15 p.m. Hampton County deputies and Varnville Police Department seized a phone on campus that made the prank call. The student who […]
abcnews4.com
Battery Creek student detained, charged with possessing firearm a day prior to lockdown
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they detained a student after responding to reports of a weapon on school property at Battery Creek High School. Deputies located the 14-year-old student who was said to have the weapon on school property. When deputies spoke...
abcnews4.com
25-year-old woman reported missing by CCSO
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Allanah Jenay Holmes, 25, has been reported missing. She was last seen near Piedmont and Alberta Avenues on Monday, October 3rd. Deputies say Allanah takes medication, and it is unknown if she has it with her. She reportedly had a faux loc hairstyle. No foul...
live5news.com
1 killed in Berkeley County auto-pedestrian crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Royle Road near West Side Street in Berkeley County. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred off Hunter's Ridge and Peppertree lanes around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased with an apparent...
live5news.com
Man dies weeks after crash on Glenn McConnell Pkwy., coroner says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died from injuries suffered in a September crash. Mathew Schwarz, a 26-year-old man from Charleston, died at MUSC on Sept. 30, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash happened on Glenn McConnell...
wpde.com
Human remains found on Georgetown County road appear to be male, coroner says
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown Coroner Chase Ridgeway announced Tuesday that the remains found off of Kent Road on Sept. 21 appear to be male. Authorities say the remains may need to be positively ID'd which could take months. The remains were found by someone who had lost a...
WRDW-TV
Highway crashes kill 2 within hours in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes that left two victims dead. Wednesday’s early morning crash left one person dead and two others injured. It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m. A 2006 Lexus traveling east on...
WMBF
Police respond to three Lowcountry schools for reports of weapon, threats
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to three schools in the Lowcountry on Thursday for reports of a weapon on campus or threats. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. Police said no threats were made and no...
abcnews4.com
Juvenile facing charges after police find 7 guns, 76 grams of marijuana: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile is facing gun charges after seven guns and 76.8 grams or marijuana were seized during response to a shooting call. Officers responded to a shooting call on English Street Tuesday night. Police said they found one building and...
abcnews4.com
After statewide school shooting hoaxes, expert says even fake threats can cause trauma
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Burke High and Simmons-Pinckney Middle schools in downtown Charleston were placed on lockdown because of a hoax active shooter call this morning. ABC News 4 spoke with Charleston County School District leaders and a licensed professional counselor about the impact these calls can have...
abcnews4.com
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
Comments / 1