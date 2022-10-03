Read full article on original website
Plain language bill prompts debate in New Zealand’s parliament
Jargon can quickly clog up government documents, making vital information hard to find and difficult to understand. Lawmakers in New Zealand are trying to clear things up with a bill that would require clear, concise communication from the government. The World's Bianca Hillier has the details.
The debate over international intervention in Haiti
Haiti’s humanitarian emergency has worsened in recent weeks. Violent gangs are blocking the access to humanitarian aid and imports, including fuel. And on top of that, this week Haiti’s Ministry of Public Health announced that the country might be facing a new cholera outbreak. With no functional government, no peace, and no hope, many on the island are wondering: Is it time for a new international intervention in Haiti? The World’s Tibisay Zea has the story.
Iran anthem for protests
Why are people joining anti-government protests in Iran? "For the sake of," is the title of a song that's becoming the anthem of the protests. It helps explain what's driving people to take to the streets.
Mexico brings another lawsuit, this time against US gun sellers
Just days after a US federal judge dismissed Mexico's first lawsuit against US gun manufacturers, the Mexican government says it intends to file a second lawsuit, this time against gun sellers along the border. Mexico's foreign minister says about 60% of the weapons seized in Mexico in recent years are believed to have been sold in just 10 US counties near the border. Marco Werman speaks with Arturo Sarukhan. He served as Mexico's ambassador to the United States from 2007 to 2013.
US workforce impacted by lower immigration
The number of college-educated workers is shrinking, and baby boomers are retiring quicker than previous estimates. To meet high-skilled workforce demands in industries such as healthcare and IT, the US will need to rely more on immigrants. From Boston, Kirk Carapezza reports that analysts warn US economic growth will slow unless national policies change.
After its second coup in a year, will Burkina Faso look to Moscow for help in quelling an insurrection?
Just five days ago, Burkina Faso experienced its second coup in a year. One military leader, President Paul-Henri Damiba, was deposed by another: army Captain Ibrahim Traore. The reason: Damiba was deemed unable to deal with violence attributed to rebel fighters allied to both al-Qaeda and ISIS. The talk now is that the new government is going to seek help from Moscow. To put this in perspective, Marco Werman speaks with Abdul Zanya Salifu, a Ghanaian PhD student at the University of Calgary focusing on security in the Sahel.
‘You continue to live’: Some people step up to help Ukrainians cope with the trauma of war
Andriy Zelinskyy, a Kyiv resident, didn’t grow up with religion in western Ukraine because the republic was then part of the former Soviet Union, which banned it in favor of atheism. That began to change when he was 12 — the Soviet system was falling apart, and Ukrainians were...
Living through the trauma of the war in Ukraine has taken an immeasurable toll on people there. Soldiers and civilians alike have been through unspeakable horrors. The World's Daniel Ofman speaks with a few Ukrainians who are helping people process these traumas.
