Just five days ago, Burkina Faso experienced its second coup in a year. One military leader, President Paul-Henri Damiba, was deposed by another: army Captain Ibrahim Traore. The reason: Damiba was deemed unable to deal with violence attributed to rebel fighters allied to both al-Qaeda and ISIS. The talk now is that the new government is going to seek help from Moscow. To put this in perspective, Marco Werman speaks with Abdul Zanya Salifu, a Ghanaian PhD student at the University of Calgary focusing on security in the Sahel.

