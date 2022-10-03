ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS 11

Garvin Gate Blues Festival This Weekend

Enjoy live blues music, food, drinks and more at this year's Garvin Gate Blues Festival. The Divine Five featuring Sylvia Walters performs in the GDL studio. To get more info, click here.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

502 Black Eats Week promotes Black-owned restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an industry where one in three restaurants fail in their first year, Back Deck BBQ owner Chan Nelson is making a go of it. Opening in south Louisville in 2021 near Iroquois Park, a modest lunchtime crowd suggests he is beating the odds. But Nelson said winning over broad community support is slow.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alternative Press

Inside Louisville’s Louder Than Life Festival

Rockers everywhere recently gathered in Kentucky for Louder Than Life Festival, which took place over a four-day weekend from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25. The annual Louisville, Kentucky event saw a record-breaking attendance this year with a crowd of over 170,000 people. The lineup for this year brought out some of the best rock and metal acts in the world, hosting artists like Spiritbox, Halestorm, Bring Me the Horizon and beyond.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen opens new location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a new lunch option, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen has a brand new location in Louisville. The new location at 4037 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This location is hiring for multiple positions. There are also giveaways and raffles all week!
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Booth Days coming to New Albany's Harvest Homecoming

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Harvest Homecoming is happening in New Albany, and some of its most popular days are coming up. Booth Days are happening Oct. 6-9. This popular part of the annual event features several booths with food, drink, vendors and activities. The entire event is family friendly.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. They said it appears a man was hit by an eastbound driver who then left the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

