Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
Related
WHAS 11
Garvin Gate Blues Festival This Weekend
Enjoy live blues music, food, drinks and more at this year's Garvin Gate Blues Festival. The Divine Five featuring Sylvia Walters performs in the GDL studio. To get more info, click here.
WLWT 5
Belle of Louisville introduces haunted 'Ghost Cruise' to its fall events
The Belle of Louisville riverboat is adding a spooky cruise to its fall river trips. Oct. 29, the Belle will embark on its "Ghost Cruise." Louisville's famous steamboat will be temporarily renamed Idlewild for the event as passengers step back in time to Oct. 31, 1947. That was the date...
Inside the Haunted Old Tavern of Bardstown, Kentucky
On a number of occasions, I've mentioned that there are restaurants in other cities around that are worth a road trip. "You know, I really want to eat THERE, so let's also do this, this, and this." You see what I'm saying. And those trips that I have made are...
WLKY.com
New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
October list of family fun and Halloween events in Louisville and surrounding area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- October means fall fun, costumes and Halloween events. Here's a list of some of the things happening in Louisville, southern Indiana and surrounding areas. If you have an event to want us to post to this list, email webteam@wdrb.com. Black Horror Film Series. Kentucky Science Center.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana Kroger hosting monster truck meet and greet on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday. Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
Wave 3
502 Black Eats Week promotes Black-owned restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an industry where one in three restaurants fail in their first year, Back Deck BBQ owner Chan Nelson is making a go of it. Opening in south Louisville in 2021 near Iroquois Park, a modest lunchtime crowd suggests he is beating the odds. But Nelson said winning over broad community support is slow.
wdrb.com
Nearly 400,000 people expected this weekend for New Albany's Harvest Homecoming
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – As the weather turns cooler and the leaves begin to change, New Albany businesses prepare for what is one of the largest festivals in Indiana. Harvest Homecoming Booth Days begin on Thursday and run through Sunday in downtown New Albany. Inside her KOZY store...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alternative Press
Inside Louisville’s Louder Than Life Festival
Rockers everywhere recently gathered in Kentucky for Louder Than Life Festival, which took place over a four-day weekend from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25. The annual Louisville, Kentucky event saw a record-breaking attendance this year with a crowd of over 170,000 people. The lineup for this year brought out some of the best rock and metal acts in the world, hosting artists like Spiritbox, Halestorm, Bring Me the Horizon and beyond.
Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
Wave 3
Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a new lunch option, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen has a brand new location in Louisville. The new location at 4037 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This location is hiring for multiple positions. There are also giveaways and raffles all week!
WLKY.com
Wednesday's Child: Energetic 16-year-old looking for family to embrace her uniqueness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sixteen-year-old Delani wants an adoptive family that will embrace all of her unique qualities. She loves learning about the potential power of crystals. But this 16-year-old has enough energy of her own to light up a room. "I’m sassy, artist, I love to sing, I love...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHAS 11
The Vault: 20th anniversary documentary of Louisville's 1937 flood
Digging in our archives, WHAS11 News found yet another gem. Our news crew in 1957 revisited the 1937 flood and its impact on the city of Louisville.
wdrb.com
Buffalo Trace announces annual release of 6 Pappy Van Winkle bottles this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This fall's annual release of six Pappy Van Winkle bourbon bottles will come with more availability than usual, Buffalo Trace said in a news release Tuesday. The bottles range from 10-year-old Old Rip Van Winkle to the 23-year-old Family Reserve. Here's the full lineup, which Buffalo...
WLWT 5
Archives: Loretta Lynn came to Louisville in 1980 for premiere of 'Coal Miner's Daughter'
Back in 1980, a country music legend and Kentucky royalty, Loretta Lynn, was in Louisville. She stepped out of her car to a roaring crowd excited to see "Coal Miner's Daughter," which follows the story of her life. The movie premiered at the now-defunct Showcase Cinemas. And she was joined...
WLKY.com
Booth Days coming to New Albany's Harvest Homecoming
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Harvest Homecoming is happening in New Albany, and some of its most popular days are coming up. Booth Days are happening Oct. 6-9. This popular part of the annual event features several booths with food, drink, vendors and activities. The entire event is family friendly.
Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
wdrb.com
Dogs, cats and even a chicken blessed at Saint Francis of Assisi in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pets from across Louisville visited Saint Francis of Assisi on Sunday for a special blessing. People were invited to bring their pets to Saint Francis of Assisi Church on Bardstown Road for a mass just for animals. There were dogs, cats and even a chicken at...
WLKY.com
Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. They said it appears a man was hit by an eastbound driver who then left the...
Comments / 0