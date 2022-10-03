Dozens of children have died in The Gambia of kidney injuries, and The World Health Organization is pointing the finger at contaminated cough syrup made in India. The WHO will be investigating alongside Indian regulators and the drugmaker. The World's guest Dinesh Thakur argues that this is not an isolated case. Thakur is a former executive at India’s largest generic drug manufacturer, Ranbaxy Laboratories. He became a whistleblower after he revealed his company had been falsifying drug data and violating safety regulations. He is the author of the new book “The Truth Pill: The Myth of Drug Regulation in India.” He speaks to The World's host Marco Werman from Gurugram, India.

