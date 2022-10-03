Read full article on original website
World
Australia’s ecosystem crisis
Australia's environment is in a rapid decline, a 2,000-page report by Australia's State of the Environment team says. What's a risk? Mass animal extinction is one as well as a deteriorating ecosystem. Since the release of this report, the Australian government has jumped into action by aligning a plan to stop the extinction rate of threatened mammal species; but mammal extinction is the only dire part of the report. Emma L. Johnston, co-chief author of the report and dean of science at UNSW Sydney, joins The World's Marco Werman.
World
Human tower competitions return to Catalonia after 4-year hiatus
Catalonia's iconic human tower competitions had to go on a hiatus during the pandemic. You can't social distance when people are climbing, one on top of another, to make “castells” that reach three stories high. But this weekend, the biggest castell competitions returned to Catalonia after a four-year hiatus. Reporter Alan Ruiz Terol takes us to this weekend's competition in Tarragona.
World
Diseases follow floods in Pakistan
Pakistan is entering a second wave of death and destruction from outbreaks of diseases, including malaria, dengue, diarrhea, scabies and other skin diseases, according to the UN. Host Marco Werman speaks with Catherine Weibel, communications chief for UNICEF in Pakistan, where health workers are trying to contain the outbreak of waterborne diseases among displaced families.
World
Cough syrup deaths in The Gambia linked to Indian drug manufacturer
Dozens of children have died in The Gambia of kidney injuries, and The World Health Organization is pointing the finger at contaminated cough syrup made in India. The WHO will be investigating alongside Indian regulators and the drugmaker. The World's guest Dinesh Thakur argues that this is not an isolated case. Thakur is a former executive at India’s largest generic drug manufacturer, Ranbaxy Laboratories. He became a whistleblower after he revealed his company had been falsifying drug data and violating safety regulations. He is the author of the new book “The Truth Pill: The Myth of Drug Regulation in India.” He speaks to The World's host Marco Werman from Gurugram, India.
IN THIS ARTICLE
World
Turkey’s family farms on Instagram
Family farms in Turkey are turning to Instagram to sell their products directly to consumers, where videos of bucolic scenery and traditional cooking garner hundreds of thousands of followers. Home cooks can order gallons of tomato paste, kilos of fresh cheese and jugs of olive oil from all over the country, delivered in a matter of days. Fans say it's a bit more expensive than the grocery store, but they can taste the difference. Durrie Bouscaren reports.
