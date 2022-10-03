Read full article on original website
Australia’s ecosystem crisis
Australia's environment is in a rapid decline, a 2,000-page report by Australia's State of the Environment team says. What's a risk? Mass animal extinction is one as well as a deteriorating ecosystem. Since the release of this report, the Australian government has jumped into action by aligning a plan to stop the extinction rate of threatened mammal species; but mammal extinction is the only dire part of the report. Emma L. Johnston, co-chief author of the report and dean of science at UNSW Sydney, joins The World's Marco Werman.
Volunteer group hosts cleanup raves to help rebuild Ukrainian villages
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has devastated villages around the country. A group of volunteers called Repair Together is working to clean up and rebuild as much as they can — and they're bringing some music to the events, too. The World's Bianca Hillier has the story.
