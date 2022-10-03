ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Allen101
3d ago

God be with all these people and there families.But they should not allow places to be built that close to the Gulf of Mexico anymore.It doesn't matter how good the building codes are.This is always going to happen again.Mississippi had it happen and a lot of other places to.The states'need to start putting people lives over money.Make those areas for parks and beaches not condos and house's.

Florida Phoenix

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there's one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She's a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she's been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […]
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Mike Miller, Anna Alexopoulos Farrar head to Space Florida

Miller will lead external affairs and Farrar will lead communications. Space Florida is adding former state Rep. Mike Miller and veteran communications pro Anna Alexopoulos Farrar to its executive team. "We are thrilled to welcome both Mike and Anna to our executive team and know their expertise will add to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Suncoast Credit Union donates $600K to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

The company is donating $500K to Volunteer Florida and $100K to the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools. Suncoast Credit Union has announced that it will donate $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The company, which is Florida's largest credit union, is donating $500,000 to Volunteer Florida and $100,000 to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida State
Panama City, FL
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools permanently

After COVID, more education interruptions for some children. The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm's aftermath, several school...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida grateful for help after Hurricane Ian, but sent Indiana Guard home

The state will reimburse the Indiana National Guard for its travel. After Hurricane Ian struck Florida's southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian lands in Lincoln Project political ad hitting Gov. DeSantis

The dead still being counted, the Lincoln Project has a new ad that considers what else Ron DeSantis was looking at besides Hurricane Ian tracks. Nine days after landfall — and with 32 days left to go before the General Election — the Lincoln Project has decided it's not too soon to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis' actions before the storm that recently ravaged the state.
FLORIDA STATE
Ron Desantis
floridapolitics.com

Last Call for 10.5.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics. Ed. Note — Sunburn will be taking tomorrow off, a brief hiatus as Peter celebrates Ella Joyce's birthday. Don't worry; the morning read of what's hot in Florida politics will return to inboxes Monday morning. Thank you for your support, and please, stay safe this weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits

Hurricane Ian's widespread damage is another disaster for Florida's already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida's insurance market got this bad – and how the state's insurer of last resort, Citizens...
FLORIDA STATE
#Hurricane Michael#Property Insurance#Hurricane Matthew#Oir
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Bizarrely Claims ‘Regime’ Media Wanted a Hurricane to Hit Tampa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bizarrely claimed this week that "regime" media wanted Hurricane Ian, which devastated Southwest Florida when it hit last week, to strike about 100 miles north in Tampa instead. "Quite frankly, you have national regime media that… wanted to see Tampa, because they thought that would be worse for Florida. That's how these people think," DeSantis told conservative outlet Florida's Voice, without providing any evidence. He added: "They want to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda. And they don't care what destruction's in their wake." Ian, which made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm, was initially expected to make landfall in Tampa Bay, an area that has triple the population of its southern neighbors and is infamously ill-prepared to handle any hurricane. But Ian's path abruptly shifted south just before landfall, leaving Florida's southwest coast, where nearly 100 are confirmed dead, in harm's way.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities' long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Candace Brascomb joins GrayRobinson’s government affairs team

Brascomb will work as of counsel in the Orlando office. GrayRobinson announced that Candace Brascomb is joining its Government Affairs and Lobbying and Litigation Sections as of counsel. Based in the Orlando office, Brascomb will work on behalf of clients in various areas, including health care, labor and employment, and...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties

Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
LEE COUNTY, FL

