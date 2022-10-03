Read full article on original website
Related
White House says there is 'no new intelligence' that Putin is 'imminently' preparing to use nuclear weapons after Biden warned we are closest to Armageddon since the Cuban Missile Crisis
The White House on Friday said there is no new intelligence that caused President Joe Biden to warn of a heightened risk of Armageddon concerning Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons. Biden told a group of wealthy donors on Thursday that Putin was not joking about using weapons of...
Ukraine city takes more hits as apartment attack deaths rise
Russia is concentrating attacks in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed
Government files opposition to Arkansas man’s January 6 motions
A Gravette man charged for his actions during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol filed multiple pretrial motions on September 22.
Biden’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve down sharply after Dems shut down Trump refill effort
The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is down by more than one-third under President Biden, as he's released oil to help reduce gas prices amid inflation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week
FIFA・
Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian
The gruesome killing of a 25-year-old Palestinian man, whose decapitated torso was found in the West Bank city of Hebron, has shocked Palestinian society
Disputing Iran's version, mom says teen was beaten to death
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country. Nasreen Shakarami also said authorities kept her daughter Nika’s death a secret for nine days and then snatched the body from a morgue to bury her in a remote area, against the family’s wishes. The bereaved mother spoke in a video message Thursday to Radio Farda, the Persian-language arm of the U.S.-funded station Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Nika Shakarami has become the latest icon of the protests, seen as the gravest threat to Iran’s ruling elites in years. Attempts by authorities in recent days to portray the teen’s death as an accident could signal concern that the incident is fueling further anger against the government. The protests, which enter their fourth week Saturday, were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police. They had detained Amini for alleged violations of the country’s strict Islamic dress code.
Comments / 0