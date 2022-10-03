ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
huroninsider.com

One killed after car fails to yield at stop sign

BELLEVUE – One man was killed Thursday morning following a fatal crash on Section Line 30 at Young Road in Lyme Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Todd Enderle, 62, of Milan, was driving a red 2012 Chevy Silverado westbound on Young Road and failed to yield at a stop sign. Enderle was hit on the driver’s side by Paul Kanney, 32, of Shelby, who was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram northbound on Section Line 30. Following the collision, both vehicles came to rest off the northwest corner of the intersection.
MILAN, OH
WKYC

66-year-old man killed in car crash in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — A 66-year-old man was killed in a car crash that took place on state Route 5 in Paris Township in Portage County on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. when a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by 66-year-old Gregory M. Dean of Ravenna was traveling westbound on state Route 5 in Paris Township. Dean's vehicle proceeded to strike a 2018 Chevrolet 2500 being driven by 43-year-old Michael J. Strickler of Plainfield, Indiana, who was also traveling westbound and had stopped in traffic to make a left turn.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Motorcyclist killed in hit-skip crash, suspect in custody after fleeing

NORWALK – A Norwalk man reportedly rear-ended a motorcyclist, killing him, then fled law enforcement. Chad Holbrook, 49, Norwalk, was arrested after a two-hour manhunt, according to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle fatal crash occurred Thursday at 8:39 p.m. on Ohio 61 near...
NORWALK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, OH
County
Ashland County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Polk, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Ashland County, OH
Accidents
Ashland County, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Sign#Motorcycle Accident#Ems
whbc.com

Deadly Crash in Eastern Portage

RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Portage County Wednesday morning. The State Highway Patrol says Gregory Dean was dead at the scene after his pickup truck hit another pickup making a left turn on Route 5 in Paris Township.
RAVENNA, OH
WFMJ.com

Ravenna man killed in Paris Township crash

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story corrects an earlier version of this story that incorrectly stated that the Chevy truck rear-ended the Ford. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ravenna Post is investigating a fatal crash in Paris Township, Portage County. Troopers say that at approximately 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, a Ford...
RAVENNA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wsgw.com

Crash Victim from Ohio Identified

The driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal crash last week has been identified. 54-year-old Damon Allen Frantz from Wooster Ohio was driving north on Gera road Thursday morning when his pickup collided with a Cadillac SUV that was stopped behind a dump truck at a stop sign. The pickup flipped end-over-end and hit the back of the dump truck. Frantz was the only fatality in the crash, and the drivers of the SUV and Dump Truck, both from Saginaw, were not seriously injured.
WOOSTER, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy