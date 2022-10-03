Read full article on original website
One killed after car fails to yield at stop sign
BELLEVUE – One man was killed Thursday morning following a fatal crash on Section Line 30 at Young Road in Lyme Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Todd Enderle, 62, of Milan, was driving a red 2012 Chevy Silverado westbound on Young Road and failed to yield at a stop sign. Enderle was hit on the driver’s side by Paul Kanney, 32, of Shelby, who was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram northbound on Section Line 30. Following the collision, both vehicles came to rest off the northwest corner of the intersection.
66-year-old man killed in car crash in Portage County
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — A 66-year-old man was killed in a car crash that took place on state Route 5 in Paris Township in Portage County on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. when a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by 66-year-old Gregory M. Dean of Ravenna was traveling westbound on state Route 5 in Paris Township. Dean's vehicle proceeded to strike a 2018 Chevrolet 2500 being driven by 43-year-old Michael J. Strickler of Plainfield, Indiana, who was also traveling westbound and had stopped in traffic to make a left turn.
2 hurt after car struck pole at high speed in Delaware County; alcohol believed to be a factor
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt after their vehicle reportedly crashed into a pole at high speed in Delaware County late Tuesday night, police said. Around 11:45 p.m., an officer with the Genoa Township Police Department was driving north on state Route 4 at Lewis Center Road when they saw a vehicle driving south at 100 mph.
Motorcyclist killed in hit-skip crash, suspect in custody after fleeing
NORWALK – A Norwalk man reportedly rear-ended a motorcyclist, killing him, then fled law enforcement. Chad Holbrook, 49, Norwalk, was arrested after a two-hour manhunt, according to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle fatal crash occurred Thursday at 8:39 p.m. on Ohio 61 near...
12-year-old killed after crash, gunfire during Akron funeral procession
Akron police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a crash that happened during a funeral procession Thursday afternoon.
Fatal crash reported near arsenal in Portage County
Emergency crews were called to a fatal crash Wednesday near Camp James A. Garfield on Route 5 in Paris Township.
Huron County motorcyclist killed in hit-skip crash, suspect arrested after manhunt
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle after being rear-ended in a hit-skip crash on SR-61 near SR-601 around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to OSHP. Officials said that Chad Holbrook, 49, was driving a 2007 Chevy truck northbound on SR-61 when he rear-ended Benjamin Curtis...
Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical condition
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have confirmed that a crash occurred Thursday on South Arlington Street at 6th Avenue Thursday afternoon during a funeral procession. APD said that a 12-year-old and 6-year-old were involved in the crash, one being ejected and one partially ejected. Both children were taken to...
Deadly Crash in Eastern Portage
RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Portage County Wednesday morning. The State Highway Patrol says Gregory Dean was dead at the scene after his pickup truck hit another pickup making a left turn on Route 5 in Paris Township.
Ravenna man killed in Paris Township crash
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story corrects an earlier version of this story that incorrectly stated that the Chevy truck rear-ended the Ford. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ravenna Post is investigating a fatal crash in Paris Township, Portage County. Troopers say that at approximately 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, a Ford...
6-year-old severely burned in Lakewood car fire trying to protect younger brother from flames
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major car fire in Lakewood left a 6-year-old severely burned. Dean Martin is recovering at Metro Health in Cleveland. He has second and third-degree burns on his face, arms, and legs. Martin’s mother says he worked to shield his 4-year-old little brother Elijah while her car was on fire.
Man arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of deadly motorcycle crash in Norwalk
NORWALK, Ohio — A 49-year-old man has been arrested after authorities say he fled the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Norwalk on Wednesday night, resulting in what's being called an "extensive manhunt." Authorities say it was around 8:39 p.m. when Chad Holbrook of Norwalk was driving a...
One injured in crash between tow truck, tractor in Crawford County
TOD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured after a crash involving a tow truck and a farm tractor Monday morning in Crawford County. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 8:39 a.m. on a bridge on Lincoln Highway near Hensing Road. A Massey Ferguson farm tractor, driven by […]
Oh, deer! How local firefighters helped save a deer
Mansfield firefighters found themselves on an unusual call on Tuesday.
Crash Victim from Ohio Identified
The driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal crash last week has been identified. 54-year-old Damon Allen Frantz from Wooster Ohio was driving north on Gera road Thursday morning when his pickup collided with a Cadillac SUV that was stopped behind a dump truck at a stop sign. The pickup flipped end-over-end and hit the back of the dump truck. Frantz was the only fatality in the crash, and the drivers of the SUV and Dump Truck, both from Saginaw, were not seriously injured.
Man fatally shot by Springfield Township police during zoning investigation
A property owner reportedly fired at police officers who were investigating a zoning law violation at his residence. It happened at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2300 block of East Waterloo Road, according to Springfield Township Police Sgt. Eric East.
Community mourns after young brothers killed in Ohio crash
A family, a neighborhood and a school community are grieving after two brothers, 10 and 13 years old, were killed in a car crash.
Akron mayor asks for calm after death of 12-year-old during funeral procession
12-year-old Tymar Allen was killed and a 6-year-old was critically injured during a funeral procession that resulted in a car accident that lead to gunfire on Thursday afternoon in Akron.
2-vehicle crash on State Route 18 in Summit County leaves 1 dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A fatal two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 18 in Bath Township Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 2:28 a.m., a Chevy S-10 pick-up was driving...
Huron County officials share ‘urgent message’ following spike in overdoses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services issued an “urgent message” after noticing a spike in drug overdoses. The overdose spike alert came on Tuesday after at least three incidents in a 24-hour span were reported in Huron County. “Resources are...
