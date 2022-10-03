ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

WDEF

Police arrest suspect in Tuesday shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in Tuesday’s shooting in South Chattanooga. Police say two men got into a dispute Tuesday evening on East 48th Street and one was shot multiple times. Investigators identified Charles Dewayne Jackson as the shooter. Today, the Chattanooga Police Fugitive...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police arrest suspect for 11th street shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police arrest a suspect for a shooting last week on 11th Street. A 34 year old man was shot in the leg last Wednesday in the 500 block of East 11th Street. Investigators have now charged 39 year old reginal Holland with attempted first-degree murder, especially...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Dalton, GA
Dalton, GA
Hamilton, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
WTVCFOX

Dalton man charged with beating woman to death

DALTON, Ga. — A man in Dalton faces homicide charges after the woman he was living with died from her injuries Monday morning. Dalton Police say 44-year-old Justin Pippin beat a woman to death last Thursday. Police were called that morning to the couple's home on the 900 block...
DALTON, GA
WDEF

Police investigate South Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting in South Chattanooga on Tuesday night. It happened in the 700 block of East 48th Street around 8 PM. They were told the shooting happened during a dispute between two people. Police say a 38 year old male suffered a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police arrest suspect for deadly double shooting last week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting from last week. 19 year old Daquan Mason faces charges of Criminal homicide, Attempted Criminal homicide and Reckless endangerment for a double shooting on Lyerly Street in Ridgedale. Last Monday night, police found a vehicle with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WAAY-TV

Man arrested in Jackson County after dog found tied atop pile of debris with no food, water

A Jackson County man has been charged with animal cruelty after police in Hollywood found a severely malnourished dog tied into a pile of debris. Hollywood Police Department said officers received a complaint Monday about an animal living in poor and unsanitary conditions. When they arrived, they found items piled several feet high, with a dog tied by a short rope in the middle.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WBIR

81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
RHEA COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for October 6

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. Police responded to this location in reference to a child abuse call. Police completed a report and remained on scene until CPS responded. 22-013837– 6727 Ringgold Road– Arrest- Nateria Roach was arrested for Public Intoxication, Poss. SCH...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WATE

Athens Police apprehend aggravated robbery suspect

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges related to a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of College Street, according to the Athens Police Department. A news release shared by the agency states officers responded to the scene and initially made contact with a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken via EMS to a local hospital and was eventually flown to an undisclosed trauma center for surgery. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
ATHENS, TN
WDEF

Meigs County recaptures escaped inmate

DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – An inmate who escaped from the Meigs County jail over the weekend is back in custody. The Sheriff says Dustin Miller escaped while he was on recreation time at the jail on Sunday. He is not offering more details on the capture other than a...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Mendez pleads to Indecent Liberties with a child

MURPHY, NC (WDEF) – A 43 year old has pleaded guilty to Indecent Liberties with a Child in North Carolina. Benito Morales Mendez was sentenced to a jail term of 16-29 months after pleading in Murphy last week. He will be a registered sex offender for 30 years. He...
MURPHY, NC

