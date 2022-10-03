Read full article on original website
WDEF
Police arrest suspect in Tuesday shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in Tuesday’s shooting in South Chattanooga. Police say two men got into a dispute Tuesday evening on East 48th Street and one was shot multiple times. Investigators identified Charles Dewayne Jackson as the shooter. Today, the Chattanooga Police Fugitive...
WDEF
Police arrest suspect for 11th street shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police arrest a suspect for a shooting last week on 11th Street. A 34 year old man was shot in the leg last Wednesday in the 500 block of East 11th Street. Investigators have now charged 39 year old reginal Holland with attempted first-degree murder, especially...
WTVC
Chattanooga man sentenced for exposing himself to teens at Dalton Chick-fil-a
DALTON, Ga. — A Chattanooga man was sentenced to more than 3 decades in prison without parole after he was convicted for exposing himself to four teenage girls at a Chick-fil-a in Dalton. A jury in Whitfield County convicted 38-year-ld Ronald Andrew Henry of two counts of child molestation...
WTVCFOX
Dalton police asking for help identifying men who used stolen credit cards in Chattanooga
DALTON, Ga. — The Dalton Police Department is asking for help to identify 2 men who attempted to use stolen credit cards to make big ticket purchases in Chattanooga. The incident happened last month when a woman accidentally left her car unlocked at the Dalton Golf and Country Club while she played a round of golf, DPD says.
WTVCFOX
Man shot several times in Chattanooga Tuesday after dispute turned violent, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot multiple times in Chattanooga Tuesday night after a dispute turned violent, the Chattanooga Police Department says. The shooting happened on the 700 block of East 48th Street:. CPD says they were told about a dispute between two people that turned violent. CPD...
Dalton man charged with murder after fiancé dies days after brutal beating
DALTON, Ga. — A Dalton man has been charged with murder after police said he beat his girlfriend until she was unconscious at their home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rachael Schaefer, 40, died Monday after being injured in a domestic violence incident on...
WTVCFOX
Dalton man charged with beating woman to death
DALTON, Ga. — A man in Dalton faces homicide charges after the woman he was living with died from her injuries Monday morning. Dalton Police say 44-year-old Justin Pippin beat a woman to death last Thursday. Police were called that morning to the couple's home on the 900 block...
WDEF
Police investigate South Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting in South Chattanooga on Tuesday night. It happened in the 700 block of East 48th Street around 8 PM. They were told the shooting happened during a dispute between two people. Police say a 38 year old male suffered a...
Ga. man charged in shooting that killed his step-father, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is now facing charges after his step-father was shot and died, according to Floyd County police. Officers say that 31-year-old Rocky James Fair and his step-father, 55-year-old Raymond Gene Johnson Jr. got into a heated argument last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
WDEF
Police arrest suspect for deadly double shooting last week
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting from last week. 19 year old Daquan Mason faces charges of Criminal homicide, Attempted Criminal homicide and Reckless endangerment for a double shooting on Lyerly Street in Ridgedale. Last Monday night, police found a vehicle with...
WTVC
Hit & run: Murphy man killed after vehicle strikes him in Cleveland; Driver sought
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Authorities are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man in Cleveland early Wednesday morning, then drove off. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) says troopers discovered the body of 64-year-old Timothy Golden of Murphy, North Carolina a little after 1:30 a.m. on Waterlevel Highway near APD 40.
WDEF
Man faces charges of robbery and rape using a box cutter as his weapon
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We’re learning more about a reported home invasion on Friday in Chattanooga. A woman says a man broke into her home after her husband went to work on Friday morning. She says he threatened her with a box cutter. He demanded cash, taking $300 from...
WAAY-TV
Man arrested in Jackson County after dog found tied atop pile of debris with no food, water
A Jackson County man has been charged with animal cruelty after police in Hollywood found a severely malnourished dog tied into a pile of debris. Hollywood Police Department said officers received a complaint Monday about an animal living in poor and unsanitary conditions. When they arrived, they found items piled several feet high, with a dog tied by a short rope in the middle.
Arraignment delayed for man suspected of killing couple inside Acworth
ACWORTH, Ga. — UPDATE: The arraignment that was due to happen Tuesday morning has been delayed due to a conflict and will be rescheduled. The man accused of killing a young couple inside their Acworth home last year is due in court Tuesday for an arraignment. Matthew Lanz is...
81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
GBI: North Georgia officer shoots, injures man during arrest
The GBI is investigating after a Chatsworth police officer shot a man Thursday as he tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, officials said.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 6
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. Police responded to this location in reference to a child abuse call. Police completed a report and remained on scene until CPS responded. 22-013837– 6727 Ringgold Road– Arrest- Nateria Roach was arrested for Public Intoxication, Poss. SCH...
WATE
Athens Police apprehend aggravated robbery suspect
ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges related to a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of College Street, according to the Athens Police Department. A news release shared by the agency states officers responded to the scene and initially made contact with a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken via EMS to a local hospital and was eventually flown to an undisclosed trauma center for surgery. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
WDEF
Meigs County recaptures escaped inmate
DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – An inmate who escaped from the Meigs County jail over the weekend is back in custody. The Sheriff says Dustin Miller escaped while he was on recreation time at the jail on Sunday. He is not offering more details on the capture other than a...
WDEF
Mendez pleads to Indecent Liberties with a child
MURPHY, NC (WDEF) – A 43 year old has pleaded guilty to Indecent Liberties with a Child in North Carolina. Benito Morales Mendez was sentenced to a jail term of 16-29 months after pleading in Murphy last week. He will be a registered sex offender for 30 years. He...
