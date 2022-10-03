Read full article on original website
A Nebraska journalist got fired over gathering signatures for an abortion ban
A television news director from western Nebraska will clean out her desk Monday night after the station fired her over the weekend for helping collect signatures for a ballot initiative to ban abortions in the neighboring town of Curtis. The vice president and general manager of KNOP, a NBC affiliate,...
Cattle Producers Starting Their Own Packing Plant
Gov. Ricketts speaks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef in North Platte. Lincoln County, NE (October 4, 2022) – This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County.
Groundbreaking of Rancher-Owned Meatpacking Plant in North Platte, Proposed Rail Park in Lincoln County
Governor Pete Ricketts this week gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County. Sustainable Beef is a beef processing plant spearheaded...
North Platte's economical snowball effect
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte is still buzzing after two momentous events marked the start of big economic progress between the Sustainable Beef project and new developments at the Rail Park. Officials said both of these projects aren’t just bringing new jobs that will help the local economy; this...
Partyline Wednesday 10-5
Today’s show is brought to you by: Hajny Auto Sales, Harvard Rest Haven, Big Dally’s Deli, Auto Glass Experts, and DLN Electronics. Garage Sale: Thursday and Friday 8 am – 5 pm, 834 Briggs in Hastings. For sale: Slim Strider Exercise Machine $50, Lawnmower $50, Looking for:...
NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED IN PLOT TO MURDER 5 PEOPLE
INVESTIGATORS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED A WOMAN FOLLOWING THE DISCOVERY OF AN ATTEMPTED MURDER PLOT INVOLVING FIVE POTENTIAL VICTIMS. LAST WEEK THE GOSPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A REPORT FROM A CONCERNED CITIZEN REGARDING SUSPICIOUS COMMENTS MADE BY AN ELWOOD WOMAN. A NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATOR,...
Injuries considered non-life threatening in one-vehicle rollover west of Sidney
SIDNEY - Authorities responded to an injury accident west of Sidney Wednesday evening. The one-vehicle rollover occurred on Sidney Draw Road, near Road 109, at approximately 6:45 p.m. The lone occupant in the vehicle was ejected when the vehicle rolled "several times" and came to rest on the south side of the road.
Sidney School Administration to present new learning plan
SIDNEY, Neb. — The Sidney School Administration has finalized a new learning plan to focus on three main development categories. The Administration has been working to update their strategic learning plan. Director of Curriculum Assessment and Instruction, Sheri Ehler is presenting the new learning plan to the school board on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Sustainable Beef to create sustainable growth in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sustainable Beef LLC had its groundbreaking today where state and city officials came together to celebrate the new beef processing facility. Leaders said it’s estimated the project will create 850 direct jobs and 1,300 indirect jobs in the community, they also said the project has the potential to bring about $1.1 billion to the region. North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher called the plan a “game changer” for the city, and cited its potential benefits for ranchers as well.
NSP arrests woman for attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
Trio convicted of weapons, drug violations in connection to Kearney murder
KEARNEY — A Kearney pair have been convicted of drug possession charges in connection to a January murder in Kearney. Josh Morris, 19, and Mariah Chamberlin, 21, both pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony possession of marijuana more than one pound in connection to the January 16 death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington.
Sidney woman behind bars after stabbed victim flees apartment
SIDNEY, Neb. — Police in the Panhandle found and medically aided a wounded man lying on a Sidney roadway. On Monday, Sidney Police officers responded to a victim who had been stabbed lying on Illinois Street. Police reported there were multiple people on scene giving the victim aid. One...
Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
Duffield thankful for support of Adopt-a-Dog as she exits the animal shelter
CHAPPELL - Terry Duffield says her love of dogs is genetic. Her grandparents raised dogs, her mother loved animals, and Duffield rescued her first pair of dogs in 1984 when they were wandering around Chappell. In 1993, she moved her family to a farm outside of town in Deuel County...
