WDEF
Boater’s body found in Watts Bar Lake
SPRING CITY, Tennessee (WDEF) – TWRA reports that the body of a boater was found in Watts Bar Lake this afternoon. The first call to emergency responders was of an overdue boat on the lake around 1:30 PM. Then the Sheriff’s office got a second call a that a...
81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river
A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River.
Tennessee poultry restriction lifted after bird flu detected in West TN
A statewide poultry restriction has been lifted after West Tennessee bird flu detection last month.
Invasive fish could eradicate Tennessee bass species
An invasive species of bass has been detected in Tennessee waterways and it could be detrimental to the state's native species, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
newstalk987.com
A Tennessee Representative is Airlifted to a Memphis Hospital Following an Accident Involving a Fatality
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital following a serious car accident. It happened last (Wednesday) night, Gant surviving the head-on collision, which involved a fatality, in Hardeman County. Authorities say it was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18, just south of Hickory Valley. The accident remains...
WBBJ
Dogs attack family in Tennessee, killing two children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
wcyb.com
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
East Tennessee fish removed from endangered species list after 47 years
KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — A fish found in East Tennessee has become the first fish species in the eastern United States to be delisted from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife due to recovery efforts, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday. The snail darter, a three-inch fish named after its primary […]
dicksonpost.com
Tennessee adds new Savage Gulf State Park
Tennessee has a new addition to its parks system, Savage Gulf State Park, the state’s 57th. The 19,000-acre park is located in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The rugged mountainous area is noted for its waterfalls, unique rock formations and spectacular vistas.
WTVC
Man drowns while loading boat at Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon, says TWRA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man died while trying to load his boat into Chickamauga Lake amid high winds Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). TWRA agents responded to the scene near Kings Point Road after getting reports that a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser...
Verizon customers reportedly having problems when calling 911 in Tennessee. Here's the list of Shelby County emergency numbers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Emergency officials said Tuesday morning they have received reports some Verizon customers are having trouble connecting to emergency dispatchers when dialing 911. According to the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management, Verizon said the problem is occurring through several parts of Tennessee. Below...
NOAA, NWS release October 2022 outlook for temperatures, precipitation; what it means for East TN
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center have released the October 2022 outlook for temperatures and precipitation on Monday, showing what could be a warmer and wetter-than-average month for much of the country. But in East Tennessee, that isn't exactly the case.
wvlt.tv
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
townandtourist.com
Does It Snow in Georgia? (Average Snowfall & Temperature)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Don’t head to Georgia expecting to find a whiteout blizzard. The southern latitude of this US state makes that highly unlikely. However, if you time your visit right, you might find yourself treated to a winter wonderland. The chances of encountering enough snow to do more than lightly dust the ground are best in the northern mountainous regions of the state.
WDEF
Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
WJCL
Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stores to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years. Wawa made this announcement Wednesday,...
fox17.com
THP more visible at Tennessee schools after Gov. Lee's executive order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — You might see the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) at your child's school more often. As a part of the Governor Bill Lee's executive order on school safety State Troopers say they've already started and will continue to be more visible than in past years at Tennessee Schools.
