uams.edu
UAMS College of Public Health Researcher to Study Barriers to Quitting Menthol Cigarettes Among African Americans
Oct. 6, 2022 | Dina M. Jones, Ph.D., MPH, assistant professor for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health’s Center for the Study of Tobacco, received a $733,000 K01 grant to conduct a study that seeks to understand disparities in smoking cessation among African American menthol cigarette smokers.
uams.edu
UAMS Dental Hygiene Program Offers Free ‘Fall for Smiles’ Clinic for Children on Oct. 15
Oct. 7, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Department of Dental Hygiene is offering a free Fall for Smiles clinic Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freeway Medical Tower, 5800 W. 10th St., Suite 501. The clinic is for...
uams.edu
UAMS Invests Tracie C. Harrison, Ph.D., RN, in Alice An-Loh Sun Chair in Geriatric Nursing
Oct. 5, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Medicine invested Tracie C. Harrison, Ph.D., RN, a professor in the UAMS College of Nursing, in the Alice An-Loh Sun Chair in Geriatric Nursing during a Sept. 29 ceremony. “It is my...
uams.edu
October MVP — Kenyon Coiley
Oct. 5, 2022 | Meet Kenyon Coiley, the MVP for October. Kenyon serves UAMS as a food preparation supervisor in UAMS Patient Food Services for the Psychiatric Research Institute. In the course of his work, he puts into practice the UAMS values of being polite, friendly, respectful, thoughtful, optimistic and...
uams.edu
Small-Town Arkansas Roots Run Deep for College of Pharmacy Alumnus
Oct. 5, 2022 | Lenora Newsome, P.D., COP ’80, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
