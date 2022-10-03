ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

Related
uams.edu

UAMS College of Public Health Researcher to Study Barriers to Quitting Menthol Cigarettes Among African Americans

Oct. 6, 2022 | Dina M. Jones, Ph.D., MPH, assistant professor for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health’s Center for the Study of Tobacco, received a $733,000 K01 grant to conduct a study that seeks to understand disparities in smoking cessation among African American menthol cigarette smokers.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
uams.edu

October MVP — Kenyon Coiley

Oct. 5, 2022 | Meet Kenyon Coiley, the MVP for October. Kenyon serves UAMS as a food preparation supervisor in UAMS Patient Food Services for the Psychiatric Research Institute. In the course of his work, he puts into practice the UAMS values of being polite, friendly, respectful, thoughtful, optimistic and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Community Policy