Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

Pink Light Walk held in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In Monroe County, hundreds gathered to raise awareness for breast cancer and honor those battling it. East Stroudsburg University and Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono hosted the 22nd annual Pink Light Walk. An information fair was held before the walk, emphasizing the importance of early detection.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Scranton, PA
Pennsylvania State
Dickson City, PA
Williamsport, PA
Newswatch 16

Walking through a work of pumpkin art in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One by one, Sherri Kukuchka stacks and arranges thousands of pumpkins of all different shapes, sizes, and colors. The end result: scenes like one spanning Creekside Gardens in Eaton Township, near Tunkhannock. "In a mosaic, you're using lots of different pieces and putting them together, like...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania’s Country Cupboard to be demolished next week

UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops located along Route 15 in Lewisburg is set to be demolished starting Oct. 11. Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops was opened in 1973 by Dan Baylor. It started off as a small farmers market, restaurant, and gift shop. Since then, the […]
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Walk For Progress held in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — October is Local Chamber of Commerce Month and the rain didn't stop folks from celebrating. The Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce along with the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Walk For Progress. The event highlights areas that have local chambers or business associations.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Farewell to a hero — On The Pennsylvania Road

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Funeral services are set for Thursday morning in Lehighton for World War II veteran Clarence Smoyer. Smoyer's story was told in a bestselling book released a few years ago, and he has been the focus of several On The Pennsylvania Road segments since then. Jon Meyer...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WBRE

Fate of former Pocono Mountain school still unknown

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has been following a story for our readers, out of the Poconos, about the future of a former Pocono Mountain Elementary School. The Pocono Township Board of Commissioners voted in favor Monday night to get the property appraised. So officials could possibly make an offer to buy […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Traffic alert: Lane restriction on Interstate 81 north

AVOCA, Pa. — A heads up for drivers traveling between Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, roadwork on Interstate 81 may cause some delays. On Thursday, there will be a lane restriction between the Avoca exit and exit 182 in Moosic. According to PennDOT, crews will be working on patching a...
AVOCA, PA
Newswatch 16

Neighborhood watch starts Hydration for Heroes campaign

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — In Luzerne County, the Plymouth Neighborhood Watch has come up with a new campaign called Hydration for Heroes. The group is teaming up with fire companies to keep them hydrated. They will respond to scenes with the fire crews, bringing water for the first responders during...
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Nearly 40 miles of the PA Turnpike to close this month

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced they will be closing 37.4 miles of Route 476 for an upcoming construction project in Lehigh and Carbon counties. Officials say Route 476, the Northeast Extension of the Turnpike, will be closed from Exit 95 to Exit 56, from Friday, October 14 until Monday, October […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restriction on I-81 in Lackawanna County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is announcing a lane restriction will occur on Interstate 81 northbound Thursday. According to PennDOT, the lane restriction will be on I-81 northbound from exit 178, Avoca, to exit 182, Davis Street and Montage Mountain Road, in Lackawanna County. On Thursday, October 6, crews will begin work starting at the Lackawanna/Luzerne […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Parking meters go digital in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — New touch screen parking kiosks are replacing nearly 80 parking meters on Broad Street in downtown Hazleton. "Our old meters were getting obsolete. The parts were getting expensive. There was no more just repairing some of them; you had to replace the whole unit. Between if we had to replace the whole case, the mechanism, you're talking hundreds and hundreds of dollars," said Ralph Sharp, Hazleton public transit director.
HAZLETON, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Celebrates 194,000 Jobs Available for Pennsylvanians through Governor’s Action Team Success during CANPACK Manufacturing Facility Tour

Brought to PA by Gov. Wolf, CANPACK is the largest manufacturing project in the Greater Scranton Area since Proctor & Gamble in 1966. Olyphant, PA – During a tour at CANPACK today, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the 194,000 jobs created and retained through his Governor’s Action Team (GAT) since 2015. His 430 completed projects garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

The Wall That Heals stops in Bradford County

SAYRE, Pa. — Stretching 375 feet in length, The Wall That Heals honors soldiers who died fighting in the Vietnam War. It is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial found in Washington DC, and is currently on display in Sayre's Riverfront Park. "It is The Wall That Heals....
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

Residents voice issues with road resurfacing project

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who live, work, and drive on a busy Luzerne County roadway say a road resurfacing project is creating all types of problems. Problems that specifically include dirt, debris, and in some cases property and vehicle damage. Many reached out to the I-Team claiming their concerns were not being addressed. Eyewitness […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

'CHOP' helps feed families in Bradford County

TOWANDA, Pa. — Cars line up outside Child Hunger Outreach Partners, also known as CHOP. The organization holds a produce distribution once each week. It prepares 350 assorted meal kits. The distribution is free, and everyone is eligible to receive food. "We are handing out fresh produce that we...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

