Pink Light Walk held in East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In Monroe County, hundreds gathered to raise awareness for breast cancer and honor those battling it. East Stroudsburg University and Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono hosted the 22nd annual Pink Light Walk. An information fair was held before the walk, emphasizing the importance of early detection.
991thewhale.com
Does The Interstate 86 Banana Truck Crash Remind You Of Anything?
As I was searching the good old internet, I ran across a new article from Emira's WENY-TV about a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 86/Route 17 near the hamlet of Lowman in Chemung County between exits 57 and 58 on October 3rd. But it wasn't just the fact that a truck...
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
Retreat center in Lackawanna County back open after pandemic
DALTON, Pa. — Gary Davis has gotten lost more than a few times at his new job at the Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center near Dalton. When you look at how large this property is, it's easy to see why. "For the first month, probably, being here on the job,...
Walking through a work of pumpkin art in Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One by one, Sherri Kukuchka stacks and arranges thousands of pumpkins of all different shapes, sizes, and colors. The end result: scenes like one spanning Creekside Gardens in Eaton Township, near Tunkhannock. "In a mosaic, you're using lots of different pieces and putting them together, like...
Pennsylvania’s Country Cupboard to be demolished next week
UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops located along Route 15 in Lewisburg is set to be demolished starting Oct. 11. Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops was opened in 1973 by Dan Baylor. It started off as a small farmers market, restaurant, and gift shop. Since then, the […]
Walk For Progress held in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — October is Local Chamber of Commerce Month and the rain didn't stop folks from celebrating. The Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce along with the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Walk For Progress. The event highlights areas that have local chambers or business associations.
WNEP-TV 16
Farewell to a hero — On The Pennsylvania Road
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Funeral services are set for Thursday morning in Lehighton for World War II veteran Clarence Smoyer. Smoyer's story was told in a bestselling book released a few years ago, and he has been the focus of several On The Pennsylvania Road segments since then. Jon Meyer...
Fate of former Pocono Mountain school still unknown
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has been following a story for our readers, out of the Poconos, about the future of a former Pocono Mountain Elementary School. The Pocono Township Board of Commissioners voted in favor Monday night to get the property appraised. So officials could possibly make an offer to buy […]
Traffic alert: Lane restriction on Interstate 81 north
AVOCA, Pa. — A heads up for drivers traveling between Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, roadwork on Interstate 81 may cause some delays. On Thursday, there will be a lane restriction between the Avoca exit and exit 182 in Moosic. According to PennDOT, crews will be working on patching a...
Neighborhood watch starts Hydration for Heroes campaign
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — In Luzerne County, the Plymouth Neighborhood Watch has come up with a new campaign called Hydration for Heroes. The group is teaming up with fire companies to keep them hydrated. They will respond to scenes with the fire crews, bringing water for the first responders during...
Nearly 40 miles of the PA Turnpike to close this month
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced they will be closing 37.4 miles of Route 476 for an upcoming construction project in Lehigh and Carbon counties. Officials say Route 476, the Northeast Extension of the Turnpike, will be closed from Exit 95 to Exit 56, from Friday, October 14 until Monday, October […]
Lane restriction on I-81 in Lackawanna County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is announcing a lane restriction will occur on Interstate 81 northbound Thursday. According to PennDOT, the lane restriction will be on I-81 northbound from exit 178, Avoca, to exit 182, Davis Street and Montage Mountain Road, in Lackawanna County. On Thursday, October 6, crews will begin work starting at the Lackawanna/Luzerne […]
Parking meters go digital in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — New touch screen parking kiosks are replacing nearly 80 parking meters on Broad Street in downtown Hazleton. "Our old meters were getting obsolete. The parts were getting expensive. There was no more just repairing some of them; you had to replace the whole unit. Between if we had to replace the whole case, the mechanism, you're talking hundreds and hundreds of dollars," said Ralph Sharp, Hazleton public transit director.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Celebrates 194,000 Jobs Available for Pennsylvanians through Governor’s Action Team Success during CANPACK Manufacturing Facility Tour
Brought to PA by Gov. Wolf, CANPACK is the largest manufacturing project in the Greater Scranton Area since Proctor & Gamble in 1966. Olyphant, PA – During a tour at CANPACK today, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the 194,000 jobs created and retained through his Governor’s Action Team (GAT) since 2015. His 430 completed projects garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth.
The Wall That Heals stops in Bradford County
SAYRE, Pa. — Stretching 375 feet in length, The Wall That Heals honors soldiers who died fighting in the Vietnam War. It is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial found in Washington DC, and is currently on display in Sayre's Riverfront Park. "It is The Wall That Heals....
Residents voice issues with road resurfacing project
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who live, work, and drive on a busy Luzerne County roadway say a road resurfacing project is creating all types of problems. Problems that specifically include dirt, debris, and in some cases property and vehicle damage. Many reached out to the I-Team claiming their concerns were not being addressed. Eyewitness […]
'We are very close' - Family-run restaurant shares Hispanic culture with Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Don Patron Mexican Grill sits just outside the city limits of Williamsport. Owner Miguel Santos has spent nearly 25 years working in the food industry in the United States, nine of which have been spent in Lycoming County. "I am very surprised how the people accept...
Former Country Cupboard restaurant near Lewisburg to be demolished
The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops has been closed since February of this year after 50 years of serving customers. Starting next week, the landmark restaurant along Route 15 in Union County near Lewisburg will disappear for good as the new owner begins demolition.
'CHOP' helps feed families in Bradford County
TOWANDA, Pa. — Cars line up outside Child Hunger Outreach Partners, also known as CHOP. The organization holds a produce distribution once each week. It prepares 350 assorted meal kits. The distribution is free, and everyone is eligible to receive food. "We are handing out fresh produce that we...
