ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama football offensive line bullied Arkansas and shut up critics ... for now | Goodbread

By Chase Goodbread, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svqAF_0iKSqwWx00

Shhh, quiet. Do you hear anything?

Me neither, and the silence might be the best news the Alabama football team could hope for as it enters a critical stretch of SEC play.

If you paid any offseason attention to sports talk radio, internet chatter, and yes, newspaper coverage, it was obvious that the effectiveness of the Crimson Tide's offensive line was the most loudly-expressed concern among fans and pundits alike. To what extent it was a concern in the hallways of the Mal Moore Athletic Facility isn't as clear, but late-season struggles in 2021 combined with the loss of NFL first-round pick Evan Neal didn't inspire confidence. Nevertheless, the drumbeat outside the building has steadily gotten more faint since the season began.

And coming off a 49-26 road win over Arkansas, it can't be heard at all.

The UA front turned in its best performance of the season against the Razorbacks, generating mostly stellar pass protection for quarterbacks Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe, and springing running back Jahmyr Gibbs for a career-high 206 yards on only 18 carries. But it wasn't just the way the line played that's encouraging. It was also the circumstances under which the Crimson Tide's front had to deliver.

INJURY UPDATENick Saban offers updates on DB Brian Branch and DE Justin Eboigbe

SABAN'S 15The Tuscaloosa News' special book chronicling Nick Saban's first 15 years as coach makes a great gift!

In a word, those circumstances were suboptimal.

For starters, an offensive line's chief communicator − the center − is under a lot of pressure in a noisy road environment to make sure his calls are heard and understood. Alabama was without that guy, Darrian Dalcourt, due to an injury, and Seth McLaughlin replaced him more than capably. Then there was the competition, as Arkansas entered play with an SEC-high 20 sacks and used a variety of blitzes to try to apply pressure. Alabama picked up the blitz, sometimes even without a running back or tight end to help, and thwarted the best pass rush it's faced this season.

Add to that a quarterback change, which can exacerbate communication problems, and the conditions were ripe for Alabama's line to play its worst, not its best. Instead, the Crimson Tide rolled up 555 yards in total offense. Among three players to earn Alabama's Offensive Players of the Week honors from the coaching staff, two were linemen: McLaughlin and left tackle Tyler Steen.

"I think this was the best game we've played (on the offensive line). I think they've shown improvement every week. I think that's important," Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday. "I think (Arkansas) ... led the league in sacks. And they say they got one sack. I guess it must have been on Bryce's scramble. He must have lost a half an inch or something on that play."

Of course, all it takes is one rough outing, and the drumbeat returns. Seven games over eight weeks remain on the regular-season schedule, and most of the toughest defenses on it are still to come. If this Alabama line is to prove detractors wrong, it will have to acquit itself well in the postseason also. But make no mistake, the Arkansas game provided a foundation on which this line can build a higher level of confidence.

For now, there is only silence.

And it's the kind Alabama wants to hear.

Reach Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave

ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job

Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Transfer News

After the 2018 college football season came to an end, Jalen Hurts had to figure out what was next for him. When the dust settled, he transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma. During an interview with Eagles analyst Fran Duffy, Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided some details on Hurts' decision to go to Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Arkansas State
FanSided

Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Sec#Ua#De Justin Eboigbe#Tuscaloosa News
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Wire’s Week 6 SEC game predictions

A massive week in the world of SEC football goes down on Saturday. The future members renew their annual showdown in Dallas, Texas, with the Red River Rivalry. We also have the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry when the Auburn Tigers travel to Athens to take on the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. Of course who can forget the nightcap, Jimbo Fisher going for two straight against his former mentor, Nick Saban? They stole the headlines this past offseason with their spat. Fisher even had a press conference to address it. Once that all went down, everyone in the South and across the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy