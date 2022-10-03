ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Trash war reignites: Adams Sanitation put on hold from servicing Santa Rosa south end

By Alex Miller, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

Santa Rosa County residents will have to wait even longer to learn if Adams Sanitation can provide trash pickup service to the south end of the county after a temporary injunction was granted Monday afternoon to stop it.

The injunction will stay in place until Judge Darlene Dickey makes a final legal decision surrounding Adams' operation in the south end as it relates to Waste Pro's exclusivity contract.

The injunction comes only 10 days after Santa Rosa County commissioners voted to grant an appeal to Adams Sanitation, which allows the company to obtain a permit to provide sanitation services in the south end of the county.

Adams gets a south-end permit: 'I believe in free markets:' Adams Sanitation gets OK to serve Santa Rosa south end

The tangled legal battle: Judge: Waste Pro subject to public records requests in legal battle with Adams Sanitation

In a memo to the board, County Attorney Thomas Dannheisser recommended the commissioners deny the permit appeal because Waste Pro has an exclusive contract for service in the south end while Adams does not.

During the Monday hearing, Waste Pro's Regional Vice President Ralph Mills said the company services about 26,000 customers in the south end. He said residents began to call with questions after the County Commission's decision, but there was nothing in terms of price or service adjustment the company could utilize because of its contract with the county.

Waste Pro's attorney, Amy Shay, argued the decision to grant Adams a permit brings harm to Waste Pro and damages the company's reputation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPxqo_0iKSqveE00

Nathan Boyles, Adams Sanitations' legal and business development manager and Okaloosa County commissioner, released a statement directly after the decision. In it, he said that the "deck is stacked against the little guy." He added that Adams was "flabbergasted" and "frustrated," saying Waste Pro was "unable to accept that the will of the people had spoken," after the commission granted the appeal.

How did we get here?

Santa Rosa County has offered exclusive contracts for sanitation since 2011. In July 2020, Waste Pro extended its exclusive contract with Santa Rosa County until the end of 2024. But by the end of 2020, Adams Sanitation began signing up residents in northern Santa Rosa County for its service, which began Jan. 1, 2021.

Waste Pro filed its first lawsuit against Adams in November 2020, and Adams filed a counter-lawsuit that claimed Waste Pro's July 2020 contract was in violation of an earlier one they had signed with the county. Eventually, the Santa Rosa County Commission granted Adams a permit to conduct service north of Yellow River, threatening Waste Pro's exclusivity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCeYU_0iKSqveE00

Having been given a permit for the northern end of the county, Adams Sanitation then sought permission to service the southern part of the county. In 2021, the application was denied.

Adams filed an appeal with the Board of County Commissioners for the denial of the south end permit. The appeal hearing with the county was set for Sept. 9, 2021, but the commission later notified Adams that the hearing was canceled, prompting a new lawsuit from Adams that claimed a violation of the company's due process.

Adams began service in the south end of the county without a permit Oct. 1, 2021, and in mid-October 2021, Waste Pro succeeded in securing a temporary injunction that stopped Adams Sanitation from collecting trash in the south end of the county.

In February 2022, Circuit Judge Darlene Dickey made a ruling in the lawsuit granting Adams the opportunity to appear at the Santa Rosa County appeal hearing that was originally canceled.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Trash war reignites: Adams Sanitation put on hold from servicing Santa Rosa south end

Comments / 8

M Walker
3d ago

Having the ability to chose which company you want to utilize is important to keeping businesses rates competitive. If a company has a monopoly on a service there os nothing to keep them from severely raising rates. FPL is a prime example, as soon as they took over rates skyrocketed and they are going up yet again next year. I am an Adams customer and I would love to see them expand into Escambia county. Monopolies on any service should be illegal.

Reply
6
Greg Dunn
3d ago

Waste Pro has been charging me full price for half the service. They only delivered one of the two containers I pay for... didn't say anything to me about it either. When I called they said they are out of stock and I'd just have to wait until they can get them. so I am paying full price for half the service for nearly a month now and when I call them to ask about the second container I am pretty much dismissed and ignored. A few weeks ago there trash truck completely missed my container even though it was out and ready the night before. I think a different option for a service provider may change some attitudes at this company. Exclusivity deals like this NEVER benefit the consumer.

Reply
5
Tyrea White
3d ago

People should have the choice to choose who they want to pick up their trash and not be forced to use 1 company.

Reply
5
Related
getthecoast.com

FWB’s City Manager is moving on

The Crestview City Clerk’s Office is accepting nominations for the 2023 Mea Retha Coleman Crestview Citizen of the Year Award through Dec. 1. To qualify, nominees should be a resident of Crestview or have a heavily vested interest for a minimum of 12 months in the betterment of the city, not motivated by their job or political interests.
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Floating FADs in the Gulf to be replaced with artificial reefs

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coastal Resource Team under Okaloosa County is expanding the artificial reef program. The Board of County Commissioners amended a RESTORE act plan at the Oct. 4 meeting to remove the Offshore Fish Aggregating Devices and expand the Artificial Reef Program Expansion. The county said the FADs came with unforeseen challenges, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Hurricane Ian donation efforts growing in Northwest Florida

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A large semi truck parked at Destin’s Marler Parking lot with 10 pallets of donated goods made its way south Wednesday night to a damaged Florida coast. Donation organizer Damien Callais spent this week down in the Hurricane Ian devastation. “First of all, it is complete devastation, it’s incredible,” said Callais. “It […]
DESTIN, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County Marine Unit deputy named 2022 National Officer of the Year

OCSO Marine Unit Deputy Sheriff Daniel Williams has been named the 2022 National Officer of the Year by the National Association of Safe Boating Law Administrators. He’s been with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office since April 2017 and was described by the OCSO as someone who consistently displays a strong work ethic and tackles new challenges with positivity and confidence.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
Santa Rosa County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
getthecoast.com

Destin approves new Publix shopping center

Tomorrow’s newsletter will feature our weekly rundown of upcoming events. If you’d like to get your event on our community calendar, simply click here to quickly register and submit your event info! It’s free and only takes a few minutes to add. While we try to add...
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South End#County Commission#War#County Attorney#The County Commission#Decis
crestviewbulletin.com

Crestview man arrested for parking lot shooting at pool facility

A Crestview man was arrested following a shooting at a pool facility. According to Crestview Police Department, the incident began on Wed., Oct. 5th, at 6:35 p.m., when Crestview Police responded to multiple calls of shots being fired at the Redstone Estates Pool area off East Redstone Avenue.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola awarded $500K to restore historic library

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola was awarded a $500,000 grant from the State of Florida for the Alice S. Williams Library Restoration Project, which will help the city repair and restore the historic building while preserving as many of its historical elements as possible. The Alice S. Williams Library, located at 1015 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Likely next Santa Rosa Commissioner files defamation suit against political consultant over domestic violence accusation

The family of a local woman killed in what is suspected to be a domestic violence case denounced a mailer politicizing her death. Santa Rosa County Commissioner candidate Kerry Smith is suing Tallahassee consultant Mark Zubaly over a campaign mailer accusing Smith of a history of domestic violence. The advertisement,...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Bars In Orange Beach Alabama

If you’re part of the sizable segment of Americans who visit one or more states during the summer months and want to hit the beer-swilling trail, look no further than the bars in Orange Beach. Laid-back and fun, Orange Beach is the perfect place to enjoy a day at...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

How many boats use the Destin harbor? Preliminary study is in

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin is known as the luckiest fishing village, but the majority of boats using the harbor are pontoon boats, not fishing boats. A harbor study is underway for the Emerald Coast tourist destination. Preliminary numbers were published and given to the city council Monday, Oct. 3. Average Daily Entry/Exits to Destin […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Twin Cities Hospital breaks ground on $8.5M ER expansion

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — An $8.5 Million project will double the space at the HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital Emergency Room complex. Twin Cities Hospital on HWY 85 serves Niceville and Valparaiso, a fast-growing area in population. ER Physician Dr. Louis Vagias said this expansion is much needed. “And now we are going to do […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

Traffic clears on Pensacola Bay Bridge after police respond to incident

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Traffic has cleared after Pensacola Police responded to the Pensacola Bay Bridge Wednesday evening. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are responding to an incident at Pensacola Bay Bridge Wednesday evening. Pensacola Police responded to the bridge around 5 p.m. FDOT cameras show traffic is backed up on the...
PENSACOLA, FL
OK! Magazine

Shocking Security Footage Reveals Brave Store Owner Talking Gunman Into Peacefully Leaving Premises

A security camera at a convenience store in Pensacola, Flor., caught a shocking moment on film after a man walked in carrying a Benelli shotgun.In an exclusive recap obtained by OK! from the REELZ police ride-along series On Patrol: Live, the owner can be seen quickly disappearing into a back room just before the shotgun-wielding customer enters the shop. The gunman, wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a black knit cap, casually wanders into the store and looks around for a few moments before the store owner reappears offscreen with his own weapon in hand, seemingly pointed directly at...
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Gulf Shores’ Shrimp Festival gets off to strong start after 2-year hiatus: ‘We really missed it’

If there were any doubts about the anticipation level for the return of the National Shrimp Festival to Gulf Shores, they vanished Thursday morning. “We opened at 10,” said Andrew Hart, chair of the committee that organizes the event under the auspices of the Coastal Business Chamber. “At 9 a.m. people were here, ready to go. We’re thrilled with the turnout.”
GULF SHORES, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy