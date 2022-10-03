Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Votes for Presidential Election Reform Act
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) voted to pass the Presidential Election Reform Act – a bipartisan bill to reform the Electoral Count Act to protect the rule of law and ensure Congress counts the votes as required by the Constitution. “The right to vote in a free and fair election...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Highlights New Cost Savings for Families in Northwest and Central Illinois
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced a new report from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee that shows how the policies she has championed over the last two years will lower costs for working families in Northwest and Central Illinois. “Under President Biden, we’ve made historic investments in our families and...
Herald & Review
In Illinois' hottest congressional race, campaigns spar over abortion ad
SPRINGFIELD — The battle for control of the U.S. House could very well run through Illinois' 17th Congressional District, where attorney Esther Joy King, a Republican, and former television meteorologist Eric Sorensen, a Democrat, are vying to succeed retiring Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline. King came within four percentage...
Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard breaks into disco after ruling tosses recall vote against her
DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard made a political statement with some disco Monday night.Henyard began the village board meeting with her rendition of the 1979 hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" by McFadden & Whitehead.The reason for the throwback jam was an appellate ruling that threw out a June recall vote – which would have removed Henyard from office.Residents voted to recall Henyard in late June. But the mayor took her fight to court – and won in a lower court. Initially following that, a ruling from the Illinois Appellate Court – days before the statewide primary election Tuesday – said the recall vote against Henyard could go on.But the ruling at that point also said those votes could get counted – but not certified.The Appellate Court last week ruled the votes to recall Henyard were not valid.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over Abbott
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent poll in Dallas, it showed Governor Greg Abbott had a sizable lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. But this recent poll showed O’Rourke had a commanding lead.
Where Nikki Budzinski, 13th congressional district candidate, stands on ag, climate, costs
Winning comfortably in the June primary, Nikki Budzinski is looking for a similar outcome come Nov. 8 when she'll face off against Republican Regan Deering in the Illinois 13th Congressional District race. The Peoria-born, now Springfield-based Democrat has the chance of flipping the seat currently held by Rep. Rodney Davis,...
Marion County agency wants SCOTUS to strip protections for millions of vulnerable Americans
Marion County's public health agency is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to strip legal protections for millions of Americans in a monumental case that experts say could dramatically weaken federal benefit programs. The Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County wants the nation's high court to throw out a lawsuit...
Iowa House Candidate Mike Vondran Holding Harvest BBQ Rally With U.S. Senator Joni Ernst
Iowa House candidate Mike Vondran will celebrate the beginning of harvest time in Iowa with a Harvest BBQ Rally from Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday October 5th at Sheridan Meadows Park, 851 N 1st St, Eldridge, IA. Special guest at the rally and friend of the campaign, will be U.S....
RELATED PEOPLE
Shock after Biden suggests Putin’s nuclear threats could mean ‘Armageddon’ – live
President says world is the closest it has come to nuclear catastrophe in 60 years
Barnes says he'll accept midterm results after claiming 2016 election was 'rigged' and Abrams 'won' in 2018
Democrat Mandela Barnes said he will accept the results of the Wisconsin Senate election, after alleging the 2016 election was "rigged."
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois government unions ask voters to cement their dominion
Chicago’s skyscrapers are designed to sway so they don’t shatter, but the architects of the 1970 Illinois Constitution failed to follow those foundational rules: they imposed rigidity. And 52 years later, Illinois taxpayers are paying dearly because public pensions cannot bend. Instead, the broken system imperils state services,...
QuadCities.com
Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.https://www.QuadCities.com
Comments / 1