Lubbock apartment fire displaces 28, came during air conditioning work, officials say

Update:

Lubbock Fire Rescue released an updated late Monday after an apartment fire earlier in the day damaged 24 units and left at least 28 people displaced at The Boulders at Lakeridge apartments in southwest Lubbock.

The full statement reads:

"On 10-3-22 at 2:56p.m. LFR responded to a structure fire in the 4400 block of 85th Street at The Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex. An occupant noticed smoke coming from the wall around her fireplace. Upon further investigation the occupant discovered fire in the exterior wall going up the fireplace enclosure. The occupant instructed a neighbor to call 9-1-1. LFR arrived on scene at the two story apartment complex building with one of the units showing smoke. The fire spread from the exterior fireplace chimney enclosure into the attic and caused damage the entire length of the building. Maintenance workers for the apartment complex were replacing an air conditioner for the involved apartment unit. The employees sweated the copper line for the new exterior condenser unit approximately 2 to 3 inches away from the exterior wall where it had been cut from the old condenser unit. The employees left to get more supplies and advised that there was no sign of fire at that time. Approximately 30 minutes later the fire was reported to 9-1-1. The fire spread up the fireplace chimney enclosure into the attic. Ultimately, the fire spread through the entire length of the attic. There were no injuries. 24 apartment units were affected by the fire, displacing 28 occupants and the American Red Cross is provided assistance for them.

Representatives from the City of Lubbock Codes department evaluated the structure and decided not to conduct an emergency demolition. Fire crews will remain on scene throughout the night addressing hot spots. LP&L representatives will return in the morning and begin working to restore power to the other 4 buildings that are without power but not affected by the fire. They estimate the power will be restored by tomorrow afternoon."

Original story: Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to a two-alarm structure fire Monday afternoon at The Boulders at Lakeridge, located at 4421 82nd St.

LFR was on the scene fighting flames and smoke in a building on the back side of the complex, near 85th Street and Quinton Avenue, just after 3 p.m. Monday. 85th Street from Quaker Avenue to around Raleigh Avenue was closed. No injuries had been reported as of 4:45 p.m., and LFR officials confirmed that all residents were evacuated. The South Plains Chapter of the American Red Cross was responding to assist displaced residents.

Lubbock Police Department officers, Lubbock County Sheriff's deputies, UMC EMS and Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were on scene assisting.

The call came just before 3 p.m. Monday, and the fire was upgraded with a second alarm about 3:25. About 12 LFR trucks and engines and 48 firefighters were working the scene, according to the department's public information officer.

An A-J reporter on scene observed heavy smoke in the area and fire was visible through the roof about 3:30 p.m. Significant damage to the structure was observed just before 5 p.m. It was not immediately known how many residents were displaced or what may have caused the fire.

Red Cross disaster relief personnel arrived on scene to assist residents just before 5 p.m. Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze after 5 p.m.

The situation is developing and we will update this story as we learn more.

