Robinson, IL

CMH encourages locals to schedule mammograms

By By Crystal Wimberly
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago

Crawford Memorial Hospital is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October by encouraging locals to receive screening mammograms to help prevent and diagnose breast cancer at an early stage.
CMH is providing a list of reasons to schedule mammograms as soon as possible.
Those scheduling mammograms do not need a doctor’s referral. Individuals can self-refer for an annual screening mammogram. An OBGYN or a primary care physician is needed to receive the results.
Testing can be scheduled by calling 618-546-2640 from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Monday through Friday. This number is the direct line for hospital scheduling.
Most patients can been seen within one week of calling for an appointment. The appointment must take place at least a year after receiving a previous mammogram.
Mammograms take around one hour to complete, which includes registration and the screening process. Patients who have breast implants should allow a bit longer for the exam.
Patients are expected to bring insurance cards and are asked to not wear lotion, deodorant or powder to the exam.
Results are generally sent to the physician within 24 hours of the exam. This time frame is an estimate and results could be ready sooner or could take longer.
There are resources available for those who do not have insurance coverage. The Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program offers free mammograms, breast exams, pelvic exams and Pap tests for eligible women.
To enroll in a program, call 888-522-1282.
Crawford Memorial Foundation has a fund to help women who need financial assistance for mammograms. Patients should talk to their providers for more information.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
