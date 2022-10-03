A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother in the face over the weekend, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 29 year old Arnel Dizdarevic was arrested and charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Domestic Assault with a Weapon, and Violation of a No Contact Order. Dizdarevic was already awaiting trial for allegedly beating his mother in 2021. In that case police were called to an apartment on Shamrock Drive where Dizdarevic told police he had beaten up his mother. She was found with facial injuries. Dizdarevic was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Domestic Assault Causing Injury. He missed his court date and remained at large until two months later when he was found at his mother’s apartment. He was arrested and sentenced to time served and released pending the assault trial. He missed his next court date and remained at large until this weekend. Dizdarevic was found walking on Hess Road with bloody hands and clothing. He was uninjured.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO