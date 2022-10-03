Read full article on original website
KWQC
Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said. Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
1 dead in car crash near Walcott
A Davenport woman is dead after a single car accident near Walcott early this morning. On Wednesday, October 5th at approximately 5:07 a.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott. This roadway is a paved two-lane highway […]
Davenport woman dies after losing control of car in rural Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — A Davenport woman is dead after she lost control of her car after hitting an embankment near Walcott Wednesday morning, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday at approximately 5:07 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Maysville Road...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Two Injured in Jones County Head-on Crash
Two drivers were injured in a head-on crash in Jones County on Saturday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Highway 136 and E-17 southeast of Monticello around 2 pm. The Iowa State Patrol says 62-year old Dwight Reid of Manchester was driving his pickup northbound on Highway 136 when he struck a car heading east on E-17.
cbs2iowa.com
High school student hospitalized after crash in Dubuque
Dubuque — On October 3rd, High school student Will Coohey was on his way home from Thunder Hills golf course when the front tire of his truck was caught in the gravel on the shoulder of the road. As a result, his truck struck a bridge and was sent rolling down the bank, eventually resting upside down in the the creek below.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man arrested after headbutting ex-girlfriend and breaking her nose
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, at approximately 4:22 pm, Dubuque Police responded to a cul-de-sac on Collins St for a report of a 911 hang-up. Officers were advised that a female victim was assaulted by her now ex-boyfriend. On scene, officers found the victim and her two roommates....
cbs2iowa.com
Teen hurt in Highway 13 head-on crash
LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a teen had minor injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 13 Sunday. A second driver now faces charges for causing the crash. The sheriff's office says deputies responded, along with Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire,...
Waterloo Man Found Covered in Blood After Stabbing Mother in the Face
Like everywhere else in this country, there are some pretty wild crimes that happen from time to time, and headlines that definitely grab your attention. In regards to the articles I've put together as of late, there are a few that stand out among the rest when it comes to crime in the Hawkeye State. In recent memory, Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism, Drunk Iowa Man Bites Police Officer Trying to Help Him, Iowa Man Stabs Cat, "God Told Me To Do it", and Iowa Man Attempts to Burn House Down With His Mother Inside may be the ones that take the cake.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Name released in fatal Dbq Co. Tractor Rollover Accident
Dubuque County authorities have released the name of a man killed in a fatal tractor rollover this past weekend. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital. The operator, identified as 43 year old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque, was later pronounced dead. The incident...
Iowa State Patrol: Grinnell man killed after vehicle rear-ends tractor
BROOKLYN, Iowa — A Monday evening crash killed one and injured another, according to the Iowa State Patrol. heading northbound on V18 road resulted in one death and injury of another, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol. A crash report says a vehicle driven by 68-year-old...
One Person Killed in Eastern Iowa Collision Between Semi and Wagon
The above photo is a stock photo representative of the harvest season. None of the vehicles above were involved in the accident. One person was killed in a Monday evening accident in eastern Iowa involving a semi-truck and a tractor pulling a grain wagon. 72-year-old Charles Griffith of Brooklyn was...
KCCI.com
Driver identified in fatal crash between semi-truck, tractor in Poweshiek County
POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — CORRECTION: This story has been updated with corrected information regarding the fatality in the crash. The information KCCI originally received from Iowa State Patrol has since been corrected by troopers. The man who died in a crash involving a semi-truck and a tractor has been...
khqa.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
kwayradio.com
Man Stabbed Mom in Face
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother in the face over the weekend, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 29 year old Arnel Dizdarevic was arrested and charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Domestic Assault with a Weapon, and Violation of a No Contact Order. Dizdarevic was already awaiting trial for allegedly beating his mother in 2021. In that case police were called to an apartment on Shamrock Drive where Dizdarevic told police he had beaten up his mother. She was found with facial injuries. Dizdarevic was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Domestic Assault Causing Injury. He missed his court date and remained at large until two months later when he was found at his mother’s apartment. He was arrested and sentenced to time served and released pending the assault trial. He missed his next court date and remained at large until this weekend. Dizdarevic was found walking on Hess Road with bloody hands and clothing. He was uninjured.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with stabbing boyfriend over affair
An argument over an affair led to an Iowa City woman being arrested for assault. The initial call to the residence on Shamrock Drive on July 3rd was about a female having a seizure. While the woman, identified as 30-year-old Montesha Walker, was being treated, an officer observed a man standing by the door covered in blood. He alleged that Walker stabbed him, but it was accidental due to her confusion.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman charged in domestic incident
A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested Monday night after physically assaulting her boyfriend. The incident occurred at the Finkbine Lane Apartments at around 11:45 pm. 18-year-old Makeyah Hoffman of 8th Avenue Southeast and the victim were in an argument regarding their relationship status. Police say that Hoffman admitted to pushing the man, stating that he then pushed her back.
KCRG.com
Firefighters respond to Evansdale garage fire
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire devastated a garage at a home in Evansdale early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Enid Street at about 2:45 a.m. The family was able to exit the home. No injuries were reported. There was only minor damage...
KCJJ
Iowa City Police investigating death of individual who appears to have fallen from downtown structure
Iowa City Police are investigating the death of an individual who appears to have fallen from the Dubuque Street parking ramp late Saturday night. The Daily Iowan reports police were dispatched just before midnight to East Burlington Street at South Linn Street at 11:55pm. CPR was initiated. The individual was...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to death of unidentified person who fell from downtown structure
This is a developing story. Check back for details. Iowa City police responded to a call on Saturday night at E. Burlington Street and S. Linn Street in Iowa City regarding the death of an individual who fell off of a structure. The cause and manner of death have not...
KIMT
Tractor rollover in Iowa kills one person Sunday night
SHERILL, Iowa (KWWL): One person is dead after they were pinned underneath a tractor in Sherill Sunday night. Dubuque County Sheriff Deputies arrived to the scene on Hammerand Road at 7:39 p.m. Google Maps shows the scene is located near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
