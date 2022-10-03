ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, IA

KWQC

Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said. Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 dead in car crash near Walcott

A Davenport woman is dead after a single car accident near Walcott early this morning. On Wednesday, October 5th at approximately 5:07 a.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott. This roadway is a paved two-lane highway […]
WALCOTT, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Two Injured in Jones County Head-on Crash

Two drivers were injured in a head-on crash in Jones County on Saturday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Highway 136 and E-17 southeast of Monticello around 2 pm. The Iowa State Patrol says 62-year old Dwight Reid of Manchester was driving his pickup northbound on Highway 136 when he struck a car heading east on E-17.
JONES COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

High school student hospitalized after crash in Dubuque

Dubuque — On October 3rd, High school student Will Coohey was on his way home from Thunder Hills golf course when the front tire of his truck was caught in the gravel on the shoulder of the road. As a result, his truck struck a bridge and was sent rolling down the bank, eventually resting upside down in the the creek below.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Teen hurt in Highway 13 head-on crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a teen had minor injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 13 Sunday. A second driver now faces charges for causing the crash. The sheriff's office says deputies responded, along with Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire,...
LINN COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Waterloo Man Found Covered in Blood After Stabbing Mother in the Face

Like everywhere else in this country, there are some pretty wild crimes that happen from time to time, and headlines that definitely grab your attention. In regards to the articles I've put together as of late, there are a few that stand out among the rest when it comes to crime in the Hawkeye State. In recent memory, Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism, Drunk Iowa Man Bites Police Officer Trying to Help Him, Iowa Man Stabs Cat, "God Told Me To Do it", and Iowa Man Attempts to Burn House Down With His Mother Inside may be the ones that take the cake.
WATERLOO, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Name released in fatal Dbq Co. Tractor Rollover Accident

Dubuque County authorities have released the name of a man killed in a fatal tractor rollover this past weekend. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital. The operator, identified as 43 year old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque, was later pronounced dead. The incident...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Stabbed Mom in Face

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother in the face over the weekend, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 29 year old Arnel Dizdarevic was arrested and charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Domestic Assault with a Weapon, and Violation of a No Contact Order. Dizdarevic was already awaiting trial for allegedly beating his mother in 2021. In that case police were called to an apartment on Shamrock Drive where Dizdarevic told police he had beaten up his mother. She was found with facial injuries. Dizdarevic was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Domestic Assault Causing Injury. He missed his court date and remained at large until two months later when he was found at his mother’s apartment. He was arrested and sentenced to time served and released pending the assault trial. He missed his next court date and remained at large until this weekend. Dizdarevic was found walking on Hess Road with bloody hands and clothing. He was uninjured.
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman charged with stabbing boyfriend over affair

An argument over an affair led to an Iowa City woman being arrested for assault. The initial call to the residence on Shamrock Drive on July 3rd was about a female having a seizure. While the woman, identified as 30-year-old Montesha Walker, was being treated, an officer observed a man standing by the door covered in blood. He alleged that Walker stabbed him, but it was accidental due to her confusion.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman charged in domestic incident

A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested Monday night after physically assaulting her boyfriend. The incident occurred at the Finkbine Lane Apartments at around 11:45 pm. 18-year-old Makeyah Hoffman of 8th Avenue Southeast and the victim were in an argument regarding their relationship status. Police say that Hoffman admitted to pushing the man, stating that he then pushed her back.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Firefighters respond to Evansdale garage fire

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire devastated a garage at a home in Evansdale early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Enid Street at about 2:45 a.m. The family was able to exit the home. No injuries were reported. There was only minor damage...
EVANSDALE, IA
KIMT

Tractor rollover in Iowa kills one person Sunday night

SHERILL, Iowa (KWWL): One person is dead after they were pinned underneath a tractor in Sherill Sunday night. Dubuque County Sheriff Deputies arrived to the scene on Hammerand Road at 7:39 p.m. Google Maps shows the scene is located near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA

