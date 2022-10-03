Read full article on original website
Drought Conditions Improve Slightly; Experts Say it is Not Enough to Alleviate Concerns
HELENA, Mont. — According to the latest report to the Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee, recent rainfall across most of Montana has done little to pull the state out of long-term drought conditions. “We saw the third warmest August on record and September saw temperatures more...
Election officials 'right now preparing mail in ballots to go out' following court ruling
MISSOULA, Mont. - A district court in Billings ruled last Friday that three voter suppression laws passed by the Montana legislature in 2021 were unconstitutional. For now, same day voter registration will be legal in the state of Montana, and you can still use a student ID card when you vote.
Recovery Underway After Hurricane Ian Impacts Southwest Florida
The words uttered by City Manager Michael McNees and Fire Chief Christopher Byrne would continue to ring in the ears of those that attended or listened to the Special Called City Council Meeting of Monday, September 26 at 4:00 PM as Southwest Florida was planning for the approach of Hurricane Ian.
Going-to-the-Sun Road closing for the season Oct. 16
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - The remaining section of Going-to-the-Sun Road (GTSR) from St. Mary to Logan Pass in Glacier National Park will be closing for the season Oct. 16. The National Park Services said the GTSR closed from four-way intersection at Apgar to Logan Pass Oct. 1. The remaining section...
Under 21? Many N.J. Stores Will Still Sell You Cigarettes
THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Though it is illegal nationwide to sell tobacco products to anyone under age 21, many New Jersey stores still do, an undercover study revealed.
