KVOE

Emporia High boys soccer, gymnastics in action Tuesday

Two Emporia High athletic teams are in action Tuesday. The Emporia High boys soccer team hosts Wichita Trinity. Coach Victor Ibarra says it’ll be another challenge. Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. at Emporia High School. The Spartans take an 8-2 record into the match. The Emporia High gymnastics...
EMPORIA, KS
Sand Hills Express

High School Volleyball Scores 10/4

The Broken Bow volleyball team competed at the Cozad triangular Tuesday night. Broken Bow went 1-1 on the night. Broken Bow fell to Ord in straight sets 25-19, 25-23 but then came back strong to pick up their 11th win of the season winning over Cozad in straight sets 25-10, 25-12. In the other match of the night, Ord defeated Cozad in straight sets 25-15, 25-22. Broken Bow will travel to Minden Thursday night for a triangular with Minden and Ogallala.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Kansas State

