Colchester Sun
The history Chapin Orchard holds and the future its current growing is leading to
ESSEX TOWN — “How does a novice buy an apple orchard?” This is the question Phil and Helen Murdock asked themselves before they decided to purchase Chapin Orchard in Essex two decades ago. Phil’s initial inexperience in operating an orchard is now imperceptible. Following him around the...
Colchester Sun
CHI-23 state representative candidates debate education, health care, criminal justice and abortion
ESSEX — The candidates for the four open CHI-23 state representative seats met Sept. 30 for a forum run by Town Meeting TV to answer questions on education, health care, criminal justice reform and the two constitutional amendments on the ballot. Democrats Leonora Doge and Rey Garofano (D-Essex) displayed...
Colchester Sun
Here are 4 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
When: 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 (Clothing Drop Off), 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Details: Come find great deals on all of the new and gently used gear for you and your family you will need this winter. Bring items for consignment and earn cash.
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: this $424,900 townhome in Essex Junction has a large attached garage
This townhome in Essex Junction has plenty of amenities including a spacious kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space fit for a chef. Upstairs there is a large primary suite with a full bathroom and walk in closet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half) Price: $424,900. Square...
