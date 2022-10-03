When: 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 (Clothing Drop Off), 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Details: Come find great deals on all of the new and gently used gear for you and your family you will need this winter. Bring items for consignment and earn cash.

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT ・ 3 HOURS AGO