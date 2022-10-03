ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

prepskc.com

Chiefs honor Wildcat, Eagle

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their Coach of the Week honors for the fifth week of the season. The awards go to Liberty North head football coach Andy Lierman (Missouri) and Louisburg head football coach Drew Harding (Kansas). As a result of this honor, both schools will receive a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
prepskc.com

RE/MAX Big 3 Week 7 2022

Let’s get ready for another great week of high school football with this week’s RE/MAX Big 3. We start on the Missouri side where Blue Springs South hosts Missouri Class 6 No. 1 Liberty North. The Eagles are a perfect 6-0 and have allowed no more than 14 points in any game this year. The host jaguars counter with an offense that has scored more than 50 points three different times but last week took a page out of North’s book with a 10-7 win over Lee’s Summit West.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
gardnernews.com

Homecoming Queen, King crowned

Paige Schesser was crowned Homecoming Queen and Pierson Carlisle was crowned Homecoming King at the Gardner Edgerton Homecoming game on Friday, Sept 23. Gardner Edgerton Varsity football lost to Mill Valley 35-14. Other members of the court in no particular order are Kyle Oatman, Shelby Davis, Conner Elder, Riley Pemberton, Kylee DeFranceaco, Ryleigh Sander, Dawson Williams, Eli Blazic.
GARDNER, KS
Kansas City, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Kansas City, KS
Football
Local
Kansas Football
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

Delays on I-435 due to filming for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has confirmed that there were rolling roadblocks on I-435 today due to filming for HBO’s “The Last of Us.”. On Monday, @KansasCityKDOT posted on Twitter that travel delays of up to 15 minutes were expected for both directions of I-435 on Tuesday. They said the delays would be between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue due to a “scheduled event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert

RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KIX 105.7

This Treasure Hunters Paradise In Missouri Is Open Year Round? Lets Go!

My colleague Mike Pettis has something in common with a few of my family members. He is able to find treasures in places or situations where some people will see junk. If you happen to be a person who loves a good flea market, or a swap shop, and is always looking for a diamond in the rough, then let me tell you about Nate's Swap and Shop in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KANSAS STATE
fox4kc.com

The great gumbo battle is on at KC’s first Gumbo Festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prospect KC is hosting its first Gumbo Festival this Sunday, October 9, in the historic 18th and Vine District. Teams will battle it out to bring home the first-place prize. Hear from Chef Shanita McAfee Bryant who shares the organizations mission and more on what you can expect at this year‘s gumbo festival.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

14 Kansas towns want Tank of the Year title

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans towns are very proud of their water towers, and they hope people will vote for them in a national contest. Tnemec, a company that makes protective coatings, is holding its annual Tank of the Year contest. The entries come from across the U.S., including 14 in Kansas: Augusta Baldwin […]
KANSAS STATE
wbrc.com

12-year-old collapses at school, gets new heart

OLATHE, Ks. (KMBC) – A 12-year-old collapsed during a physical education class at school when his heart stopped. Teachers at Woodland Spring Middle School rushed to give Max Kotchavar CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to bring him back to life. “It’s a miracle, and every time I...
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

3 injured in Olathe crash Tuesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that injured three people. Authorities said the wreck was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Street and West Dennis Avenue. Police said three people were taken to hospitals. One person was...
OLATHE, KS

