Chiefs honor Wildcat, Eagle
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their Coach of the Week honors for the fifth week of the season. The awards go to Liberty North head football coach Andy Lierman (Missouri) and Louisburg head football coach Drew Harding (Kansas). As a result of this honor, both schools will receive a...
RE/MAX Big 3 Week 7 2022
Let’s get ready for another great week of high school football with this week’s RE/MAX Big 3. We start on the Missouri side where Blue Springs South hosts Missouri Class 6 No. 1 Liberty North. The Eagles are a perfect 6-0 and have allowed no more than 14 points in any game this year. The host jaguars counter with an offense that has scored more than 50 points three different times but last week took a page out of North’s book with a 10-7 win over Lee’s Summit West.
Sunflower Showdown tickets soar as both KU, K-State rank in AP top 25
Fans looking to attend the Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, will likely pay a premium price for tickets.
Homecoming Queen, King crowned
Paige Schesser was crowned Homecoming Queen and Pierson Carlisle was crowned Homecoming King at the Gardner Edgerton Homecoming game on Friday, Sept 23. Gardner Edgerton Varsity football lost to Mill Valley 35-14. Other members of the court in no particular order are Kyle Oatman, Shelby Davis, Conner Elder, Riley Pemberton, Kylee DeFranceaco, Ryleigh Sander, Dawson Williams, Eli Blazic.
KCTV 5
Delays on I-435 due to filming for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has confirmed that there were rolling roadblocks on I-435 today due to filming for HBO’s “The Last of Us.”. On Monday, @KansasCityKDOT posted on Twitter that travel delays of up to 15 minutes were expected for both directions of I-435 on Tuesday. They said the delays would be between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue due to a “scheduled event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.”
Overland Park spinal stroke victim returns home after over a month in hospital
For more than two months Natasha Boggs was in the battle for her life. With multiple medical emergencies and setback after setback.
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ causes delays on Kansas City highway
HBO's "The Last of Us" caused traffic delays for drivers on Kansas City's I-435 between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Rage Against the Machine cancels Kansas City show, rest of tour
An injury forced popular rock band Rage Against the Machine to cancel their 2023 tour, including a stop in Kansas City, Missouri, in March.
Kansas City Current ownership addresses bombshell Yates report
Kansas City Current club ownership responded to the release of a U.S. Soccer Federation-commissioned investigation that substantiated claims of sexual misconduct and verbal abuse by NWSL coaches.
Missouri trooper recognized for making 1,000th DWI stop
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Cpl. Aaron Engelhart made the 1,000th DWI arrest of his career on Sept. 24.
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert
RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
This Treasure Hunters Paradise In Missouri Is Open Year Round? Lets Go!
My colleague Mike Pettis has something in common with a few of my family members. He is able to find treasures in places or situations where some people will see junk. If you happen to be a person who loves a good flea market, or a swap shop, and is always looking for a diamond in the rough, then let me tell you about Nate's Swap and Shop in Kansas City.
District denies claims that Belton teens were drugged at homecoming dance
Some students at Belton High School said they were drugged at their homecoming dance this weekend, but the district denies those claims.
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
The great gumbo battle is on at KC’s first Gumbo Festival
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prospect KC is hosting its first Gumbo Festival this Sunday, October 9, in the historic 18th and Vine District. Teams will battle it out to bring home the first-place prize. Hear from Chef Shanita McAfee Bryant who shares the organizations mission and more on what you can expect at this year‘s gumbo festival.
Three Kansas City companies team up for unique Oktoberfest pizza
Kansas City's Boulevard Brewery, Joe's Kansas City barbecue, and Minsky's team up to make an Oktoberfest pizza.
14 Kansas towns want Tank of the Year title
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans towns are very proud of their water towers, and they hope people will vote for them in a national contest. Tnemec, a company that makes protective coatings, is holding its annual Tank of the Year contest. The entries come from across the U.S., including 14 in Kansas: Augusta Baldwin […]
Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling wants to build state-of-the-art plant in Olathe
A company led by former NBA star and businessman Junior Bridgeman wants to build a nearly 600,00-square foot bottling production campus in Olathe.
12-year-old collapses at school, gets new heart
OLATHE, Ks. (KMBC) – A 12-year-old collapsed during a physical education class at school when his heart stopped. Teachers at Woodland Spring Middle School rushed to give Max Kotchavar CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to bring him back to life. “It’s a miracle, and every time I...
3 injured in Olathe crash Tuesday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that injured three people. Authorities said the wreck was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Street and West Dennis Avenue. Police said three people were taken to hospitals. One person was...
