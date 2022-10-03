ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

One critically hurt in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue. Police say one victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Suspect in burglary, vandalism at South Bend church arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary and vandalism to Our Lady of Hungary Church back in June. South Bend Police were called to the church in the 700 block of W. Calvert Street on June 30 to investigate an apparent break-in and damage inside the building.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a South Bend house fire on Thursday. The fire happened in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. The South Bend Fire Department with assistance from the South Bend Police Department responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. According...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Silver Alert issued for South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WFFT) - The South Bend Police Department (SBPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a 28-year-old black man. Police say Stefan Thurmand, who is 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, has been missing since 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. He is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend, IN
WNDU

Two men arrested after separate car chases in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has arrested two men in connection to stolen vehicles following two separate car chases. Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police arrested Dwight Howell Jr., 22, for driving a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wkzo.com

Benton Harbor man arrested in Van Buren County after high-speed chase and crash

PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Benton Harbor man was arrested after a high-speed chase on I-94 in Van Buren County Thursday morning, October 6. Authorities say it all began around 3:30 a.m. when Michigan State Police Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding near the 66-mile marker in Mattawan. But instead of stopping, the driver fled, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Indiana State Police arrest suspect in shootout with officer

Indiana State Police have arrested a suspect in the September 29 shootout involving a state excise officer. According to ISP, Indiana State Police E.R.T. served a warrant at the Hickory Road Apartments around 7:12pm, arresting 20-year-old Ian Steven McDonald Austin, of South Bend, for Attempted Murder. Authorities say nobody was hurt during the arrest.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police attempting to identify theft, fraud suspects

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals as part of an investigation into theft/fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart

Lauren & Matt E. feed Kellen at the Potawatomi Zoo!. The zoo’s giraffes snack on lettuce, carrots, and leaves – courtesy of a partnership with Indiana Michigan Power. Portion of Chapin Street in South Bend getting repaved. Updated: 4 hours ago. Traffic will divert down Williams Street via...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Warsaw officials working to address school bus stop concerns

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Warsaw are working to address a growing number of drivers illegally passing school buses. In Kosciusko County, there have been 73 stop-arm violations in the less than two months since school has been back in session. Our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw...
WARSAW, IN
walls102.com

Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2

WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
WANATAH, IN
WNDU

Cause of fire under investigation in LaPorte business blaze

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Even though most of the danger is gone, firefighters babysat some of the hotspots under the rubble of a LaPorte business on Thursday. The fire chief said water still had little to no effect on the fire fueled by the hand sanitizer that was being stored at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. A lot of the hotspots that are still smoking are places where fire crews decided to simply let the fire burn itself out.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Portion of Chapin Street in South Bend getting repaved

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Detours are in place in South Bend as the portion of Chapin Street between Napier Street and Western Avenue gets repaved. Detour routes will be in place from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during construction. Traffic will divert down Williams Street via Washington Street and Western Avenue.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident

(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
FULTON, IN

