WNDU
One critically hurt in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue. Police say one victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The...
WNDU
Suspect in burglary, vandalism at South Bend church arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary and vandalism to Our Lady of Hungary Church back in June. South Bend Police were called to the church in the 700 block of W. Calvert Street on June 30 to investigate an apparent break-in and damage inside the building.
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a South Bend house fire on Thursday. The fire happened in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. The South Bend Fire Department with assistance from the South Bend Police Department responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. According...
wfft.com
Silver Alert issued for South Bend man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WFFT) - The South Bend Police Department (SBPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a 28-year-old black man. Police say Stefan Thurmand, who is 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, has been missing since 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. He is...
WNDU
Two men arrested after separate car chases in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has arrested two men in connection to stolen vehicles following two separate car chases. Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police arrested Dwight Howell Jr., 22, for driving a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident.
wkzo.com
Benton Harbor man arrested in Van Buren County after high-speed chase and crash
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Benton Harbor man was arrested after a high-speed chase on I-94 in Van Buren County Thursday morning, October 6. Authorities say it all began around 3:30 a.m. when Michigan State Police Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding near the 66-mile marker in Mattawan. But instead of stopping, the driver fled, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
abc57.com
Indiana State Police arrest suspect in shootout with officer
Indiana State Police have arrested a suspect in the September 29 shootout involving a state excise officer. According to ISP, Indiana State Police E.R.T. served a warrant at the Hickory Road Apartments around 7:12pm, arresting 20-year-old Ian Steven McDonald Austin, of South Bend, for Attempted Murder. Authorities say nobody was hurt during the arrest.
WNDU
Elkhart Police attempting to identify theft, fraud suspects
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals as part of an investigation into theft/fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an...
WNDU
Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for bank robbery in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for robbing a bank in December 2020. A federal judge handed down that sentence to Shamond Jenkins, 20, for robbing the Centier Bank in northwest South Bend. As employees were gathering cash...
WNDU
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old from Cassopolis has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend back in June. South Bend Police were called to the 600 block of W. Laurel Woods Court just after 1:50 a.m. on June...
WNDU
Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart
Lauren & Matt E. feed Kellen at the Potawatomi Zoo!. The zoo’s giraffes snack on lettuce, carrots, and leaves – courtesy of a partnership with Indiana Michigan Power. Portion of Chapin Street in South Bend getting repaved. Updated: 4 hours ago. Traffic will divert down Williams Street via...
WNDU
Man formally charged with attempted murder in connection to officer-involved shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been formally charged with attempted murder after he was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in South Bend last Thursday. According to police, Ian Steven McDonald Austin, 20, of South Bend, allegedly fired multiple rounds from a gun through...
1 arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash near Paw Paw
Authorities say a Benton Harbor man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Van Buren County.
WNDU
Warsaw officials working to address school bus stop concerns
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Warsaw are working to address a growing number of drivers illegally passing school buses. In Kosciusko County, there have been 73 stop-arm violations in the less than two months since school has been back in session. Our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw...
walls102.com
Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2
WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
WNDU
Cause of fire under investigation in LaPorte business blaze
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Even though most of the danger is gone, firefighters babysat some of the hotspots under the rubble of a LaPorte business on Thursday. The fire chief said water still had little to no effect on the fire fueled by the hand sanitizer that was being stored at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. A lot of the hotspots that are still smoking are places where fire crews decided to simply let the fire burn itself out.
WNDU
Portion of Chapin Street in South Bend getting repaved
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Detours are in place in South Bend as the portion of Chapin Street between Napier Street and Western Avenue gets repaved. Detour routes will be in place from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during construction. Traffic will divert down Williams Street via Washington Street and Western Avenue.
Deputies, FBI track 1995 murder suspect to Mexico
The killing of a man whose body was dumped near a vineyard near Decatur more than 25 years ago was never a mystery, the Van Buren County sheriff said on Wednesday. They identified the suspected killer almost immediately. It was just a matter of finding him.
hometownnewsnow.com
Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident
(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
