RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Update as of 3:15 p.m.: Statements have since come out from the FBI Branch in Columbia and the SC Coalition for Safer Schools. FBI Officials say they are aware of numerous swatting incidents at schools in the state and around the country, and are urging the public to remain vigilant in reporting suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO