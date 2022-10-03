ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

WRDW-TV

School ‘swatting’ prank spares Aiken County but sweeps S.C.

AIKEN, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an outbreak of hoax school threats that swept the state on Wednesday. While the hoaxes affected many districts, the largest South Carolina district in the CSRA – Aiken County Public Schools – was spared by the pranksters.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County residents can get pets microchipped for free

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A free community pet microchipping event for Aiken County residents is planned this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. If you live in Aiken County, you can bring your dog or cat (and proof of their rabies vaccination) to the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road, and get them microchipped for free.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Rescuers respond to injury accident on I-20 in Aiken County

NEW HOLLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and rescuers responded to a traffic accident late Thursday afternoon near New Holland. The crash with injuries was reported at 3:13 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 34, according to SCHP. The crash brought traffic to a near standstill...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident dies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County long-term care facility employee was arrested after a resident died, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Anthony James was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death of a vulnerable adult, according to the sheriff’s office. James is accused of contributing to the […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Update as of 3:15 p.m.: Statements have since come out from the FBI Branch in Columbia and the SC Coalition for Safer Schools. FBI Officials say they are aware of numerous swatting incidents at schools in the state and around the country, and are urging the public to remain vigilant in reporting suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Deer hunter found dead after reported missing in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deer hunter was found dead Wednesday morning after he was reported missing. Deputies said the hunter went out Tuesday but never returned. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the woods in the Tucker Town...
UNION COUNTY, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Fire destroys a garage near Chapin

A garage in the 400 block of Jake Meetze Road outside of Chapin was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon. Lexington County firefighters were assisted in extinguishing the blaze by personnel and equipment from the Irmo Fire District, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, and Newberry County. The first arriving Lexington County Fire...
CHAPIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health expands with new facility in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health is now accepting appointments at its new Lexington facility. The 24,000 square-foot office building at 5336 Sunset Blvd will hold 36 exam rooms for internal medicine, cardiology and obstetrics/gynecology practices. Prisma Health Internal Medicine will open on Oct. 10. Physicians at this department will...
LEXINGTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia's Devine Street to add first Sully's Steamers location in area plus local bakery

COLUMBIA — A first Midlands location for a popular Greenville sandwich shop and a local bakery are coming to the heart of the Devine Street retail corridor. A new building in the 2800 block of Devine will host the first Columbia location for Sully's Steamers, the sandwich chain known for building its creations on bagels and serving them steamed to be hot and moist.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Lexington County woman charged with not reporting $370,000 in income

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Lexington County woman is facing three counts of tax evasion after allegedly not reporting income on state tax returns between 2019 and 2021. Agents from the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested 31-year-old Serena Mari Olivi, of Cayce, Tuesday morning. In addition to not reporting a total of $373,178 on her returns, SCDOR says Olivi received fraudulent tax refunds for each of the tax returns. As a result, she owes the state $26,266, according to the agency.

