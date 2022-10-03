Read full article on original website
20 arrested, 305 dogs rescued after feds take down dogfighting ring in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least 20 people were arrested and 305 dogs were rescued after the takedown of what officials in South Carolina are calling the largest dogfighting operation in state history. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, a...
Person killed while walking across Kelly Mill Road in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in northeast Richland County. The collision took place at 6:18 a.m. at Kelly Mill Road near Stallion Drive. That's near the Lake Carolina community and about three miles north of Pontiac.
wach.com
Students sent into panic after shooting hoax prompts lockdowns across SC schools
BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WACH) -- A social media challenge prompted lockdowns and evacuations at 18 elementary, middle, and high schools across South Carolina after unknown callers claimed there was an active shooter on school grounds. The Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to Blythewood High School on Oct. 5 with roughly 150...
WRDW-TV
School ‘swatting’ prank spares Aiken County but sweeps S.C.
AIKEN, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an outbreak of hoax school threats that swept the state on Wednesday. While the hoaxes affected many districts, the largest South Carolina district in the CSRA – Aiken County Public Schools – was spared by the pranksters.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County residents can get pets microchipped for free
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A free community pet microchipping event for Aiken County residents is planned this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. If you live in Aiken County, you can bring your dog or cat (and proof of their rabies vaccination) to the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road, and get them microchipped for free.
WRDW-TV
Rescuers respond to injury accident on I-20 in Aiken County
NEW HOLLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and rescuers responded to a traffic accident late Thursday afternoon near New Holland. The crash with injuries was reported at 3:13 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 34, according to SCHP. The crash brought traffic to a near standstill...
wach.com
Fairfield County EMS station unmanned for more than week, officials seek help
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – All hands on deck. That’s what Fairfield County council members are calling for after a weeklong shutdown of an emergency response station. The reason: not enough workers to keep it going. For nine days in the past month, the EMS station closest to...
WIS-TV
McMaster suggests school shooter hoax calls may have come from “same place”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, Sc. (WIS) - While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law enforcement has found on a series of hoax calls which falsely reported school shootings across the state on Wednesday. McMaster told a group of journalists on Thursday SLED Chief...
Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident dies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County long-term care facility employee was arrested after a resident died, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Anthony James was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death of a vulnerable adult, according to the sheriff’s office. James is accused of contributing to the […]
wpde.com
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Update as of 3:15 p.m.: Statements have since come out from the FBI Branch in Columbia and the SC Coalition for Safer Schools. FBI Officials say they are aware of numerous swatting incidents at schools in the state and around the country, and are urging the public to remain vigilant in reporting suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement.
WYFF4.com
3 caregivers arrested after victim dies of 'chronic neglect' in South Carolina, SLED says
SALUDA, S.C. — Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a person who was in their care, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40, Brett Allen Burkett, 27, and Pam Fulmer Burkett, 62, all of Saluda, South Carolina, are charged with neglect resulting in death.
FOX Carolina
Deer hunter found dead after reported missing in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deer hunter was found dead Wednesday morning after he was reported missing. Deputies said the hunter went out Tuesday but never returned. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the woods in the Tucker Town...
Saluda County caregivers charged in death of elderly vulnerable adult
Three people are facing charges after an investigation by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents into the death of a vulnerable adult in Saluda.
thelakemurraynews.net
Fire destroys a garage near Chapin
A garage in the 400 block of Jake Meetze Road outside of Chapin was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon. Lexington County firefighters were assisted in extinguishing the blaze by personnel and equipment from the Irmo Fire District, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, and Newberry County. The first arriving Lexington County Fire...
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health expands with new facility in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health is now accepting appointments at its new Lexington facility. The 24,000 square-foot office building at 5336 Sunset Blvd will hold 36 exam rooms for internal medicine, cardiology and obstetrics/gynecology practices. Prisma Health Internal Medicine will open on Oct. 10. Physicians at this department will...
Day of school threats, hoaxes plagues South Carolina schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local, state, and federal law enforcement are investigating after they say a social media challenge led to threats and disruptions at schools across South Carolina Wednesday. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the hoax that he dealt with appears to have started on TikTok, where he...
The Post and Courier
Columbia's Devine Street to add first Sully's Steamers location in area plus local bakery
COLUMBIA — A first Midlands location for a popular Greenville sandwich shop and a local bakery are coming to the heart of the Devine Street retail corridor. A new building in the 2800 block of Devine will host the first Columbia location for Sully's Steamers, the sandwich chain known for building its creations on bagels and serving them steamed to be hot and moist.
WIS-TV
Not enough affordable housing available for active-duty military in SC, base leaders say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is becoming one of the most popular states for Americans to move to. But leaders at the state’s eight military installations say this is creating problems for service members and their families looking for a place to live. Limited affordable housing near military...
Lexington County woman charged with not reporting $370,000 in income
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Lexington County woman is facing three counts of tax evasion after allegedly not reporting income on state tax returns between 2019 and 2021. Agents from the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested 31-year-old Serena Mari Olivi, of Cayce, Tuesday morning. In addition to not reporting a total of $373,178 on her returns, SCDOR says Olivi received fraudulent tax refunds for each of the tax returns. As a result, she owes the state $26,266, according to the agency.
wach.com
"I don't hate him": A Midlands mother reacts to life sentence of son's killer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Erica Brisbon has waited nearly two years for justice in the death of her son, Gabriel Brisbon. On Thursday, she said although it won't bring him back, it feels good to know that she and her family have some closure. "When they took him, it...
