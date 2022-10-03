Read full article on original website
beverlypress.com
City creates new protections as end of eviction moratorium nears
The Los Angeles City Council approved tenant protections on Oct. 4 ahead of the planned end of the eviction moratorium on Jan. 31, 2023. The city of Los Angeles’ eviction moratorium went into effect in March 2020 to protect renters during the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, Council President Nury Martinez, 6th District, requested a report from the Los Angeles Housing Department on ways to work with stakeholders and community members as the pandemic subsided. The Ad Hoc on COVID-19 Recovery and Neighborhood Investment Committee, chaired by Martinez, heard LAHD’s recommendations on Sept. 28, and Martinez introduced a series of amendments to the report seeking to strengthen tenant protections.
Council committee recommends ordinance banning oil drilling in Los Angeles
A council committee recommended adoption of a proposed ordinance today that would phase out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor is now accepting endorsements
Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts is now accepting endorsements for his re-election to a fourth term on the Inglewood City Council. His campaign slogan “Promises Kept, Results You can See” has some residents scratching their heads. Are the “promises kept” referring to residents or his campaign donors?...
foxla.com
KCET
L.A. County Board Could Remove Elected Sheriff — If Voters Pass Measure A This November
This article was produced with UT Community News, which is produced by Cal State L.A. journalism students and covers public issues on the Eastside and South L.A. Should the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors be able to kick a county sheriff out of office?. A proposed amendment to the...
2urbangirls.com
Withdrawal from Candidate Forum at LGBT Center by Hugo Soto-Martinez Sends Worrisome Signal
Very Late Cancelation Leaves L.A. Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell Alone on Stage, Dramatizing Role as Sole Openly LGBT Elected Leader for City. Late Friday, a candidate forum planned since August by the Central Hollywood Neighborhood Council (CHNC) occurred in Council District 13 with just one candidate participating, Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell.
LA County Sheriff Villanueva says decline in his agency's budget is 'very alarming'
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has long been arguing that his department is understaffed, but a federal report shows it has more sworn officers than the national average.
Los Angeles City Council approves $3 million rental aid program for 13th district
Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
foxla.com
LA County cardrooms fight Prop. 26, which could subject them to damaging lawsuits
Proposition 26 on California's November ballot would expand sports betting in California, but it would also make cardrooms vulnerable to multiple lawsuits.
scvnews.com
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approve Digital Equity Motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that directed the County’s Internal Services Department to equitably identify internet broadband demonstration sites across all five of the County’s Supervisorial Districts. Supervisor Barger discussed the necessity...
2urbangirls.com
Half a Mayor for Half the City
One’s been a social justice careerist; the other a commercial dynamo. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are half-complete candidates – for Mayor of their own halves of LA. The two candidates for Mayor of the city of Los Angeles, we must acknowledge, are fully mature: Rick Caruso is 63 until January; Karen Bass turned 69 October 3rd. If these ages, presented to an LA whose median age is 35.9 years, tell you anything about our present city, it’s that to get to be a mayoral candidate, you can’t rely on youthful charm alone.
LA City Council Expected to Discuss Ending COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium
The City Council is set to discuss ending long- standing renter eviction protections due to COVID-19 hardship in Los Angeles at its meeting Tuesday.
UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend
Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor threatens to arrest members of the public if they speak disparagingly about the council
Inglewood Mayor James Butts kicked of the regular city council meeting held Oct. 4 with a stern warning to public speakers that if they made disparaging remarks about the council they would have their mics muted and could face arrest. Over the last few week’s residents have questioned the alleged...
Washington Examiner
LA County sheriff race splits on party lines as Democrats back progressive candidate
The November election for nonpartisan Los Angeles County sheriff is now being split among party lines, with Democrats falling in line with local politicians who have favored defunding the police and lower incarceration levels. Both candidates are Democrats, but Republicans favor Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who has battled with county lawmakers...
Proposition 28: Giving every public school in California arts and music programs
Apart from science, history and math, music and the arts have been proven to help students. That's what proponents of Proposition 28 hope voters understand.
spectrumnews1.com
Board approves transfer of Project Homekey properties as permanent housing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the transfer of eight Project Homekey temporary housing facilities to various nonprofit groups, along with more than $110 million in funding to convert the properties into permanent supporting housing for the homeless. Created by Gov. Gavin...
L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years
For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
californiaglobe.com
Time to Face Reality – It’s Over, Eric
It seems as if Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s parents should have spent their money on a retirement cruise rather than a lobbyist for their son. With Congress out until after the November election, the already dim likelihood that Garcetti will be confirmed as the ambassador to India is now approaching its vanishing point.
