Los Angeles, CA

beverlypress.com

City creates new protections as end of eviction moratorium nears

The Los Angeles City Council approved tenant protections on Oct. 4 ahead of the planned end of the eviction moratorium on Jan. 31, 2023. The city of Los Angeles’ eviction moratorium went into effect in March 2020 to protect renters during the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, Council President Nury Martinez, 6th District, requested a report from the Los Angeles Housing Department on ways to work with stakeholders and community members as the pandemic subsided. The Ad Hoc on COVID-19 Recovery and Neighborhood Investment Committee, chaired by Martinez, heard LAHD’s recommendations on Sept. 28, and Martinez introduced a series of amendments to the report seeking to strengthen tenant protections.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor is now accepting endorsements

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts is now accepting endorsements for his re-election to a fourth term on the Inglewood City Council. His campaign slogan “Promises Kept, Results You can See” has some residents scratching their heads. Are the “promises kept” referring to residents or his campaign donors?...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Eviction moratorium: LA City votes to end COVID renter eviction protection

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to end the eviction moratorium that was placed during the COVID-19 pandemic to help renters. The council voted 12-0 to approve a package of recommendations from a council committee, following a spirited public comment session that featured both tenants advocating for continued protections and mom-and-pop landlords pleading for the restrictions to end.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approve Digital Equity Motion

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that directed the County’s Internal Services Department to equitably identify internet broadband demonstration sites across all five of the County’s Supervisorial Districts. Supervisor Barger discussed the necessity...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Half a Mayor for Half the City

One’s been a social justice careerist; the other a commercial dynamo. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are half-complete candidates – for Mayor of their own halves of LA. The two candidates for Mayor of the city of Los Angeles, we must acknowledge, are fully mature: Rick Caruso is 63 until January; Karen Bass turned 69 October 3rd. If these ages, presented to an LA whose median age is 35.9 years, tell you anything about our present city, it’s that to get to be a mayoral candidate, you can’t rely on youthful charm alone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend

Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years

For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Time to Face Reality – It’s Over, Eric

It seems as if Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s parents should have spent their money on a retirement cruise rather than a lobbyist for their son. With Congress out until after the November election, the already dim likelihood that Garcetti will be confirmed as the ambassador to India is now approaching its vanishing point.
LOS ANGELES, CA

