Salt Lake City, UT

saltlakemagazine.com

20 October Events to Attend in Salt Lake City

With the smell of fall leaves in the air and a warm cup of pumpkin-spice-whatever in hand, it’s time to relish the autumn season. Our own salty city has plenty of events celebrating fall. Whether you’re itching to don your Halloween best, or prefer perusing spooky-themed goods, the following events offer something for everyone. Happy haunting!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
travelnoire.com

How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats

Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Hotel brings honey to the beehive state

SALT LAKE CITY — Hilton Salt Lake City Center has placed several beehives on their rooftop for sustainability efforts and ecosystem strengthening. The beehive state lives up to its name with hard work and honey production. Hilton created the “Honey with Purpose” program in an attempt to live up to the state’s core values.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Odd smell coming from North Salt Lake goes unidentified

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are trying to get to the bottom of an odd smell in North Salt Lake. North Salt Lake City manager Ken Leetham said that the city had received calls reporting a fishy smell. And it seems that some of the worst of it is in the Foxboro community, though Leetham said the smell is wafting as far north as Farmington.
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Airline discovers ‘non-credible’ threat at Salt Lake City airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Southwest Airlines flight was cleared by a canine unit after arriving at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday. According to Southwest, a passenger discovered a note onboard Flight 1983 from San Jose to Salt Lake City and it was determined “non-credible.” After arriving at the airport, Southwest […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios

Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'

A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline. Here are three where changes might be coming. Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Val Verda moves closer to annexation into North Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Val Verda, an unincorporated part of Davis County, met Wednesday night about the annexation of their neighborhood into North Salt Lake. Val Verda is just south of Bountiful and east of Highway 89. It is surrounded by Bountiful as well as North Salt Lake.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Red Cross urges residents to donate in wake of Hurricane Ian

SALT LAKE CITY — Hurricane Ian has left more than 1,000 potential donations uncollected, according to The American Red Cross of Utah. As a result, they are urging Utahns to donate blood to those in need following the natural disaster. “The Red Cross depends on generous volunteer blood donors...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Oakley City halts all new developments due to water shortage

OAKLEY, Utah — Oakley, a small city east of Park City, has stopped all new development projects due to a lack of water. Oakley Mayor Zane Woolstenhulme, told KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic that the city was using 9 million gallons of water more each month than they were receiving.
OAKLEY, UT
KSLTV

Power outage impacts over 9,000 in Orem

OREM, Utah — Many Orem residents were without power Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power released the following statement, “We are aware of an outage affecting 9,109 customers in Orem, UT. The estimated time of restoration is 9:00 p.m., the cause of the outage is due to a problem with the substation. Customers may text OUT to 759677 for further updates ”
OREM, UT
ABC4

Local fire departments bring heat to chili cookoff fundraiser

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Can you handle the heat? With Fire Prevention Week beginning next week, the 10th Annual Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff will be held Saturday, October 8 at America First Field in Sandy. The cookoff will be held between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. with a $10 admission fee. This year, a total […]
SANDY, UT

