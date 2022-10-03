Read full article on original website
$5M gift establishes pediatric cancer institute at UPMC Children's Hospital
UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh will launch a pediatric cancer research institute after a $5 million gift from the Mario Lemieux Foundation. UPMC and UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation will match funds from the donation to establish the Mario Lemieux Institute for Pediatric Cancer Research, according to an Oct. 4 UPMC press release. The institute will be led by Linda McAllister-Lucas, MD, PhD, chief of the division of pediatric hematology/oncology at the hospital.
Bridging health disparities requires multi-front action: 3 report findings
Addressing health disparities in the U.S. will require a multi-front approach, including data collection and financial investments, according to an Oct. 4 report from the Healthcare Leadership Council. The report was created in collaboration with ZS, a global management consulting and technology firm, and consisted of in-depth interviews with 35...
Multimillion-dollar gene therapies are 'in the right ballpark': drugmaker exec
BlueBird Bio's two drugs for rare diseases that each cost about $3 million — the most expensive drugs on the market — are fairly priced, the chief operating officer at a rival drugmaker told Bloomberg in an Oct. 5 report. Bluebird, a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech company, prices its...
Washington State University awarded $2.6M to improve infectious disease modeling
Washington State University received $2.6 million in federal funding to better understand and predict how infectious diseases behave and spread in healthcare settings and other small populations. The National Institutes of Health awarded a five‑year, $1.8 million grant to develop methods and tools for modeling disease spread and dynamics in...
COVID-19 rebound not due to weak immune response, small study suggests
New research from the National Institutes of Health casts doubt on the theory that rebounding COVID-19 symptoms are due to an impaired immune response. The study, published Oct. 6 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, assessed blood samples and other clinical tests from eight adult COVID-19 patients with rebounding symptoms, six of whom took Paxlovid. Six patients who did not have rebounding symptoms were also included in the study as a control group.
National Academy of Medicine: 7 priorities to improve health workers' well-being
The National Academy of Medicine recently released a "National Plan for Health Workforce Well-Being," urging health systems and the U.S. government toward "collective action" to fight burnout. The plan identifies seven priority areas that intend to "enable a sustained state of well-being" for healthcare workers. A chapter was dedicated to...
Dr. Neal Nathanson, pioneering polio researcher and former vice dean of U of Penn School of Medicine, dies at 94
Neal Nathanson, MD, the former vice dean of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and pioneering HIV/AIDS and polio researcher, died of leukemia and pneumonia on Aug. 11, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Oct. 4. He was 94. Dr. Nathanson spent 22 years at Baltimore-based John Hopkins University and more...
Cincinnati hospital system launches heart transplant program
Christ Hospital Health Network launched its new heart transplant program at Christ Hospital Heart & Vascular Institute in Cincinnati on Oct. 6. The program is led by Geetha Bhat, MD, and Robert Dowling, MD, according to the release. Dr. Bhat is medical director of the heart transplant program and Dr. Dowling is the surgical director and Chris and Trey Heekin Family Endowed Chair for Cardiac Transplantation.
Georgia Clinical and Translational Science Alliance receives $73.7M to accelerate research
The National Institutes of Health awarded $58.6 million to the Atlanta-based Georgia Clinical & Translational Science Alliance. Additionally, the alliance received $15.1 million in funding from its academic institutions. Funding will be distributed over five years. According to an Oct. 6 news release, it will advance alliance efforts to improve...
Tackling the complexity of orthopedic instrumentation reprocessing in ASCs
One of the most common challenges that ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) face is the reprocessing of orthopedic instrumentation. Despite its complexity, this workflow can often be overlooked when constraints related to space, resources and staffing are tight. During a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Healthmark, Adam Okada, clinical...
Viewpoint: Building patient-physician relationships more important than transactions
The U.S. healthcare system should "radically reorient" around relationships rather than viewing patient care as a series of individual encounters, three physicians said in an Oct. 4 Mayo Clinic Proceedings article. The article was co-written by Christine Sinsky, MD, vice president of professional satisfaction at the American Medical Association, Tait...
259 best hospitals for maternity care, per Leapfrog and Money
More than 250 hospitals were named to Money and The Leapfrog Group's Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list published Oct. 5. The list is based on maternity care data submitted via the 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which hospitals had to submit by Aug. 31. To qualify for the list, hospitals had to receive a B letter grade or higher on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for spring 2022. To see the full methodology, click here.
4 steps healthcare leaders can take to prepare for future outbreaks
The U.S. healthcare industry would benefit from investing in infection prevention in control, especially in light of the missteps from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devin Jopp, EdD, CEO of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control & Epidemiology, wrote for Forbes Oct. 5. Here are the four recommendations:
14 recent COVID-19-related research findings
Here are 14 COVID-19-related studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 12:. 1. New research from the National Institutes of Health casts doubt on the theory that rebounding COVID-19 symptoms are due to an impaired immune response. 2. Of the nearly 24 million patients in the U.S. suffering from long COVID-19,...
How hospital CIOs, IT leaders prepared for the new information-blocking rule
A new rule went into effect Oct. 6 that allows patients complete access to their electronic health records, without unreasonable delay or costs. As part of the 21st Century Cures Act, ONC implemented the regulations to improve health data transparency and interoperability. CIOs and other health system IT leaders have been preparing for the changes for some time now, despite the American Hospital Association and other groups calling (unsuccessfully) for a delay. The Oct. 6 rule expands the definition of what is considered electronic health information.
U of North Carolina School of Medicine awarded $3M to lead PTSD study
The U.S. Defense Department awarded $3 million to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine's Institute for Trauma Recovery. Researchers will evaluate the potential of a therapeutic agent to reduce the frequency and severity of acute stress disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to an Oct. 6 news release.
Yale researchers urge transparency from FDA's drug safety signals
The FDA publishes less than a third of research for drug safety updates, and Yale researchers said the "spontaneous reporting" highlights the need for greater transparency. Six Yale students and professors evaluated drug safety signals — which are reports of potential adverse results from medications already on the market, according to the FDA — filed between 2008 and 2019.
7 new roles for modern healthcare C-suites
As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, so must its C-suite, according to David Lubarsky, MD, CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health. "In addition to the traditional roles the CEO has overseen — the chief financial officer, the chief operating officer and the chief medical officer — a whole new group of individuals and tasks have been added to the desk of the modern CEO," Dr. Lubarsky said in an interview published in The New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst on Sept. 30.
5-month-old receives 1st artificial heart at UNC Children's
Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Children's Hospital implanted its first artificial heart into a 5-month-old girl with severe heart failure. The child was diagnosed with severe heart failure in January, according to an Oct. 4 news release from the hospital. She was put on the heart transplant list but was deteriorating too quickly. Physicians implanted a Berlin Heart, a type of ventricular assist device used to support children with severe heart failure until recovery or a transplant is possible.
Emory Healthcare's CIO on why the health system switched from Oracle Cerner to Epic
Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare switched its EHR from Oracle Cerner to Epic on Oct. 1, joining several health systems that have gone to Epic this month. Becker's reached out to Sheila Sanders, CIO of the 11-hospital system, to see how the go-live is going and to learn more about the reasoning for the swap.
