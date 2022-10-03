ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Low-income assisted living facility closes, forcing some into nursing homes

Boston-based Landmark at Longwood, a low-income assisted living facility, is closing soon, forcing some of its residents into nursing homes, CBS News reported Oct. 5. The facility announced its closing in July and gave residents 90 days to relocate. Residents told CBS that staff said they would not be cared for or fed after October 5.
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Cleveland Clinic saves $180M with employee wellness initiatives

A wellness initiative at Cleveland Clinic has effectively improved its employees' health, saving the system $180 million in healthcare costs over the past few years, according to Michael Roizen, MD, the clinic's emeritus chief wellness officer. In an episode of the corporate podcast "The Edelheit Experience," covered by Corporate Wellness...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy