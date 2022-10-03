ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 10

Howard R. Whitaker
3d ago

well that's rare they arrest their own. My cousin Timmy with the Metro Police department in Nashville got drunk and blacked both of his wife's eyes and, broke her nose. They took her to the hospital and Timmy went to bed. (She's his ex now, she never went back home to him. Her dad and 2 brothers went over there to get her stuff yhe next day and dared Timmy to open his mouth one time)

Reply
5
MONEY KING
3d ago

Only tough when hiding behind the badge. Now, he's been exposed. He'll be running and ducking...😂😂😂

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

JSO: Man killed at Northside motel

Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 40s was shot and killed Thursday at a motel on Jacksonville’s Northside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the motel on the 10800 block of Harts Road around 9 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, where he...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Palm Coast man charged with kidnapping after sheriff says he used baby as a shield in standoff with deputies

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast man is in jail after deputies say he held a baby up between him and lawmen last week during a standoff at a fast food restaurant. Brandon Leohner, 28, is charged with kidnapping and "using a minor as a human shield" after he abducted the 1-year-old while armed with a gun," a Flagler County Sheriff's Office new release states.
PALM COAST, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD responds to multiple gunfire incidents

Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire and one home being hit in the northeast section of town on Wednesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated four gunfire incidents between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. At three of the four scenes,...
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911#Violent Crime#Jacksonville Sheriff#Jso Public Information
WOKV

Jacksonville police investigating stabbing in Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was stabbed at the intersection between Baymeadows Road and Old Kings Road South. According to the JSO PIO Office, a woman was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning. At this time, one person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Missing 7-year-old boy found safe, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old boy was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Police said they were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of University Boulevard West and Patsy Anne Drive in reference to a missing child. Family members told police that the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Action News Jax

JSO: Scam alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released a community scam alert. JSO reports that the scam begins when an individual receives a pop-up advertisement or call where they are told they have fraudulent charges on their bank account. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy