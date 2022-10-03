Read full article on original website
Howard R. Whitaker
3d ago
well that's rare they arrest their own. My cousin Timmy with the Metro Police department in Nashville got drunk and blacked both of his wife's eyes and, broke her nose. They took her to the hospital and Timmy went to bed. (She's his ex now, she never went back home to him. Her dad and 2 brothers went over there to get her stuff yhe next day and dared Timmy to open his mouth one time)
MONEY KING
3d ago
Only tough when hiding behind the badge. Now, he's been exposed. He'll be running and ducking...😂😂😂
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of antsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Oakleaf Knights lose in final seconds to Creekside, 49-48Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s helpDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Police search for suspect allegedly connected to Arlington robberies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who is believed to be linked to several armed robberies in the Arlington area. The suspect in the photos allegedly entered multiple businesses armed with a handgun and demanded money, according to JSO. If you...
A Jacksonville grandmother was found dead in the street. 6 years later, her son searches for answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators are still searching for whoever hit and killed a local nurse in 2016 while she was crossing Merril Road in Arlington. It’s been six years but now her son is opening up to News4JAX about their need for answers. Helen Schafer, 61, was a...
JSO: Man killed at Northside motel
Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 40s was shot and killed Thursday at a motel on Jacksonville’s Northside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the motel on the 10800 block of Harts Road around 9 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, where he...
‘Why my son?’: Stricken twice by gun violence, mother IDs 17-year-old found shot to death in Woodstock neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother on Wednesday identified the person found shot to death a week ago in the parking lot of a Woodstock apartment complex as a 17-year-old named Elijah McDonald. No arrests have been announced by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When News4JAX spoke with McDonald’s mother,...
Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton responds to allegations made in campaign ad from opponent T.K. Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You may have seen a new political ad in the special election for Jacksonville sheriff. It’s from the campaign of T.K. Waters, and it claims his opponent, Lakesha Burton, can’t be trusted, pointing to arrests in her past. The 30-second ad makes three separate...
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
Palm Coast man charged with kidnapping after sheriff says he used baby as a shield in standoff with deputies
PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast man is in jail after deputies say he held a baby up between him and lawmen last week during a standoff at a fast food restaurant. Brandon Leohner, 28, is charged with kidnapping and "using a minor as a human shield" after he abducted the 1-year-old while armed with a gun," a Flagler County Sheriff's Office new release states.
LCPD responds to multiple gunfire incidents
Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire and one home being hit in the northeast section of town on Wednesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated four gunfire incidents between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. At three of the four scenes,...
Jacksonville police investigating stabbing in Baymeadows
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was stabbed at the intersection between Baymeadows Road and Old Kings Road South. According to the JSO PIO Office, a woman was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning. At this time, one person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the case.
Man who shot Jacksonville cop, jumped to his death off Dames Point Bridge identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related story. The man who the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says ambushed and shot a police officer, hitting him once in the back, has been identified as 37-year-old Charlie Brown. The officer was wearing a Kevlar vest,...
Missing 7-year-old boy found safe, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old boy was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Police said they were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of University Boulevard West and Patsy Anne Drive in reference to a missing child. Family members told police that the...
54 arrested in months long Nassau County drug sting
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A four-month long multi-agency investigation called Operation: Heavy Weights resulted in 54 arrests and the seizure of hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs. Forty-six of the suspects are from Nassau county, five were from Georgia, two were from Jacksonville, and one was from Lake City.
Four incidents of gunfire in the northeastern area of Lake City, one home struck
LAKE CITY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Lake City police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the northeastern area of the city. Officers were unable to locate the source of the gunshots at three of the reported areas and didn’t find witnesses, damaged property or shell casings.
JSO: Scam alert
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released a community scam alert. JSO reports that the scam begins when an individual receives a pop-up advertisement or call where they are told they have fraudulent charges on their bank account. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
Woman, 27, arrested for inappropriate relationship with girl, 16, at Florida Youth Challenge Academy
CAMP BLANDING, Fla. – A Clay County woman was arrested accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl while working at Florida Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Blanding. Libby Chrome is charged with “an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a minor”.
Warrant: Clay County camp employee had 'inappropriate' relationship with boy
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — A woman remained in Clay County jail late Monday after deputies say she had an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Libby Chrome, 28, an employee at Camp Blanding Florida Youth Challenge Academy was arrested after police saw what was on one of the camper's phones, according to an arrest warrant.
Trial delayed for Clay County contractor charged in client’s murder
The trial of Corey Binderim — a Clay County contractor who is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a client, Susan Mauldin — was set to begin Thursday with jury selection, but it has been delayed indefinitely. The reason: more than two dozen motions filed by...
Body discovered in retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — A man is dead after what’s believed to be a drowning in a retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to an apartment complex in the area of Western Way off of Southside Boulevard early Tuesday morning after someone was heard screaming for help from the water.
JSO: Man drowns in retention pond in Southside neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the retention pond outside an apartment complex on Western Way. STORY: Survivors and family members ask people to speak up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to detectives, at approximately 4:57 a.m., officers...
Bus driver en route to Douglas Anderson cited for careless driving following crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A school bus was involved in a crash while carrying students to Douglas Anderson School of the Arts on Wednesday morning. The driver was cited for carless driving, according to officials. Around 8:15 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a school bus...
