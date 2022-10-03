ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret

One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back

Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?

When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
7 Wild Things You Might’ve Never Known About Maine

Ladies and gentleman, I have enlightened by facts about my state I had never known. Silly me. Do you want me to share them with you? Since you can't answer, I will do it anyway. Maine has so many wonderous and well-known facts that we are all aware of. Lobsters,...
What Town In Massachusetts Has the Most Dunkin’ Locations? Here’s the Top 25!

America runs on Dunkin’. That’s especially true in New England and especially especially true in Massachusetts where you seemingly can’t go a block in any direction without tripping over a handful of Dunkin’ locations. The original Dunkin’ is located in Quincy – so does Quincy have the most Dunkin’ locations? Maybe Boston has the most – it is the biggest city in Mass. Well place your bets because here come the 25 Massachusetts Cities/Towns That Have the MOST Dunkin’ Locations. If your town doesn’t appear on this list, you are under-caffeinated by Mass. standards.
Maine-owned landfill at center of PFAS contamination concerns

In response to a Freedom of Access Act request from the Maine Monitor, an undisclosed state agency has released a redacted copy of a leachate disposal agreement between a paper mill in Old Town and the operator of the Juniper Ridge Landfill. Within the 2019 agreement, it is suggested the...
