Two Maine Companies Will Begin Sending Your Loved One’s Ashes Into Outer Space
When it comes to honoring and remembering our loved ones, Mainers will go to big lengths to make sure the people they've lost are given the tribute that suits them best. Well, not one, but two Maine companies are going to begin offering services that will really help 'launch' the memory of your loved ones.
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
Maine Firefighter Cycles in Full Gear for 12 hours, Here’s Why
According to WMTW, one very determined Maine Firefighter road his bike in his full fear to raise money for the Maine Cancer Foundation, but most importantly to spread hope and love. His name is Robert Stine, he is a West Paris Firefighter and he managed to stay riding his bike...
wabi.tv
Report ranks Maine last on list of states to likely experience a natural disaster
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When it comes to natural disasters, Maine just ranked last on a list of states to likely experience one. Thursday, WalletHub released its report on the “States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.”. They say the list comes with Hurricane Ian estimated to have caused as...
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back
Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
Maine food writer shares list of the best things he’s eaten in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — Every three months or so, Joe Ricchio — a food and travel writer and the host of the Food Coma podcast — comes into the 207 studio to talk about good things to eat. As we were kicking around ideas for possible topics for...
WMTW
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
ARUNDEL, Maine — The two men killed in a plane crash on Wednesday are being remembered by Maine transportation officials for their contributions in moving the state forward. Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and his son-in-law Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough, took off in a single-engine airplane from Presque Isle.
Numerous towns, small cities in Mass. listed among the best places to live in America
The new WalletHub ranking also gives high marks to Portland, Maine. Massachusetts is a prime location for residents who enjoy small-city life, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website recently released a list of the best small cities to live in America, and seven Massachusetts spots made the top 20.
Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?
When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
5 of The Most Terrifying Ghost Sites in Maine That You Must Visit
I can't tell you how excited I get when October comes around. It is my favorite month of the year, not only because my son and niece were born this month but because of ghosts!. There's nothing I love more than finding out the haunted history of a certain spot,...
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
WMTW
Former Mainers experience Hurricane Ian's wrath, duplex left severely damaged
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A former South Portland newspaper columnist now living in Florida has experienced first-hand the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Jim Sanville returned to his rented duplex in Cape Coral, just outside of Fort Myers, a few days after the storm to find it was severely damaged and most of his belongings were ruined.
The Biggest Pumpkin Ever Recorded in Maine is So Massive It Weighs Over 1 Ton
It's officially pumpkin spice season here in Maine, and that fun time of year where everything from a coffee to pizza is spiced just right for the season...if that's your thing. Of course, it also means it's time for the most talented farmers and growers to show off the amazing...
7 Wild Things You Might’ve Never Known About Maine
Ladies and gentleman, I have enlightened by facts about my state I had never known. Silly me. Do you want me to share them with you? Since you can't answer, I will do it anyway. Maine has so many wonderous and well-known facts that we are all aware of. Lobsters,...
Two Maine Men Killed as Plane Crashes into Woods Wednesday Afternoon
A small plane went down in the woods near Route 1 in Southern Maine yesterday afternoon around 2 pm. WGME 13 is reporting that a single-engine plane went down near Portland Road and Sam's Road Wednesday. The plane crashed into the woods killing both souls on board. The pilot, 81-year-old...
'You have failed us': Maine lobstermen face federal regulators over new rules
PORTLAND, Maine — There were some tense moments during a public hearing with Maine lobstermen and federal regulators Wednesday night at the University of Southern Maine in Portland. The meeting comes after Gov. Janet Mills (D-Maine) and members of Maine's congressional delegation requested the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
country1025.com
What Town In Massachusetts Has the Most Dunkin’ Locations? Here’s the Top 25!
America runs on Dunkin’. That’s especially true in New England and especially especially true in Massachusetts where you seemingly can’t go a block in any direction without tripping over a handful of Dunkin’ locations. The original Dunkin’ is located in Quincy – so does Quincy have the most Dunkin’ locations? Maybe Boston has the most – it is the biggest city in Mass. Well place your bets because here come the 25 Massachusetts Cities/Towns That Have the MOST Dunkin’ Locations. If your town doesn’t appear on this list, you are under-caffeinated by Mass. standards.
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
wastetodaymagazine.com
Maine-owned landfill at center of PFAS contamination concerns
In response to a Freedom of Access Act request from the Maine Monitor, an undisclosed state agency has released a redacted copy of a leachate disposal agreement between a paper mill in Old Town and the operator of the Juniper Ridge Landfill. Within the 2019 agreement, it is suggested the...
