After a jam-packed runway season, Gigi Hadid is clearly fed up with painful heels. Instead, she's been relying solely on her favorite Ugg Tazz Mules for any off-duty moments during the last leg of Fashion Month in Paris. First, she was spotted wearing the beloved slides with a gray cardigan from her just-launched cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, and ripped, relaxed jeans from Icon Denim. Days later, photos surfaced of her in the Uggs a second time, paired with another Guest in Residence sweater and jacket as well as lounge puddle pants from Les Tien. In the case of both looks, she made the $120 platforms look utterly cool and buy-worthy. Then again, that's kind of her whole job.
Nicolas Ghesquière's showmanship is unrivaled in the fashion world. You can always count on the Louis Vuitton artistic director to cast a fashion spell on his audiences with his inventive designs. Did you see that spectacular Cruise 2023 show back in May? I mean, come on. His designs are like wearable pieces of art that belong in top-of-the-line museums.
While my trip to Paris might have been extremely short, its impact on me sartorially wise was monumental. While we cover French style on the regular here at Who What Wear, seeing the stylish looks in person was an experience of awe. Trust me, It's not something we've imagined online—they do look that good and put together all the time. I happened to visit right at the beginning of the fall, so I spotted almost all the trends we've been reporting on recently. And while I've already talked about the general trends I saw on my trip, I found myself focusing on how French women were styling the current biggest shoe trends. Think ballet flats, knee-high boots, and low-top sneakers.
We're only a few days into sweater weather so when you walk around New York City, you will only see a few people who have already decided to start wearing boots. Celebrities, however, are a different story. We've only just entered October and they've spent the past month showcasing some of the best trends of the year.
Style inspiration can come from many sources, but we often like to turn to creatives who have a finger on the industry's pulse. We'll tap people who work in all facets of the fashion industry to learn about trending items from different points of view. And that's what you're going to find below.
The cherry on top of a fantastic season of runways is always Paris Fashion Week. Home to some of the most storied brands in the world, the City of Light consistently delivers on high glamour, major street style, and jaw-dropping shows. And making her exciting return to the front row this season was Morgan Stewart McGraw. The tastemaker and Daily Pop alum arrived with a full schedule that included stops at Balmain, Lanvin, The Row, and Hermès. But perhaps most anticipated on her list was the Valentino show.
Hailey Bieber was in Paris earlier this week which means one thing: lots of good fall outfit inspiration. She definitely delivered this time, especially with an all-black look that touched on multiple trends. Bieber wore a leather Harrington-style jacket over a black turtleneck but it's her bottom half that really inspired us to to share this look.
Mark your calendars: Next year's Met Gala will fall on May 1, 2023. While seven months may seem like a long way away, it's actually quick as lightning in the fashion world, where everyone works months or years in advance. The theme of the year's biggest party will be "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," referencing the lines of Lagerfeld's famous sketches, which will be presented next to his designs.
Say hello to Unfiltered, a fresh, new beauty series where you’ll get an exclusive glimpse into the dressed-down beauty routines of our favorite celebrities. They’ll reveal their guilty-pleasure beauty practices, the five-minute-routine product lineup they can’t live without, the one good-skin tip they’ll be forever thankful for, and so much more. To bring every conversation full circle, we ask each celebrity to send us a selection of self-shot, filter-free photos of their choosing to capture the essence of their Unfiltered beauty philosophy.
Every year when fall rolls around, a switch unconsciously flips in my head, transferring my every waking thought from dresses, miniskirts, and shorts to trousers—period. From September until April, if I'm not wearing jeans, you can bet big money that I'm in some sort of trousers, be it a wide-leg style or a more fitted one. This season, though, my options are looking a little less broad and a lot more focused on one particular style of pants: flares.
What's old is new again. Wedge boots haven't been hugely popular with mainstream shoppers for at least a decade, but I have a feeling the tides may be turning. After spotting Ana de Armas wearing a Louis Vuitton pair, I started scouring the internet for other wedge boots and actually struck gold with my findings.
Kate Middleton has never been one to shy away from bright colors any time of year, fall included. And she always seems to be attuned to the current season's color trends and undoubtedly furthers them when she wears them. This time around, that color is marigold. Middleton visited a hospital...
While Zara releases plenty of special collections throughout the year (most recently with Narciso Rodriguez), it's somewhat rare for the brand to collaborate with celebrities who aren't technically fashion designers. But much to my delight, an exception came today in the form of a collection with Kaia Gerber, and her inspiration for it is incredibly relatable.
For even the most change-resistant among us, fall is a season that represents new beginnings, especially where our wardrobes are concerned. Add a new job and a new city into the mix, and you’ll find that pulling together new-season magic takes a bit of extra effort and careful calculation.
As I've gotten older, I've become equally invested in fashion and home décor. These days, discovering a chic new pair of leather boots excites me just as much as buying a new dining chair or an espresso machine for my kitchen. (It was bound to happen eventually.) And this fall, I'm looking for a little refresh in both departments. While I may be a pro in the fashion space, I'm still developing my interior-design aesthetic, so I regularly look to those who are more established in the décor game. Enter: Kathryn Zahorak, a Los Angeles–based content creator, actress, and writer who's known on Instagram for her effortlessly cool style and dreamy aesthetic. Just peep her Instagram, and you'll find style and interior-design inspiration galore (whether it's in her own home or places she's visited). So naturally, I wanted to get the lowdown on where she's shopping for new pieces this season. And it turns out she's snagged more than a few good buys from Walmart. Keep scrolling to see her finds, including knee-high boots, cozy knits, cane dining chairs, and more.
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. Since September, every inch of my social media has been devoured by the fashion-month parade. From the designers and brands to the critics and the editors I follow, it's like getting a play-by-play of every happening on and off the runways. While so much fashion in your face all at once can definitely get overwhelming, it's also hugely exciting—just think about it. We finally get to see the culmination of months of conceptualizing and creating. The pieces and styling on the runways now will affect what we'll see and what we'll be wearing months from now.
If you want to talk fall beauty, Shawna Hudson is your girl. Who What Wear's associate beauty editor takes seasonal shopping very seriously, especially once September hits. That's because everyone knows fall is the best time of year to shop—don't @ me. The weather calls for great layering (and equally great outfits), but the beauty department is where the fun is really at. Barely-there shades are swapped for rich browns, golds, and burgundies. Light and fresh scents are replaced with mysterious, warm flavors. I don't know, something about fall just feels like the time to refresh, reinvent, revamp—whatever you want to call it—yourself. As always, Macy's is here to help get us there. To kick things off, keep scrolling for the beauty products Shawna is currently coveting.
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and aestheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
While Harry Styles's favorite thing about Don't Worry Darling is that it "feels like a movie," I happen to be quite partial to the film's impeccable costumes. (ICYMI, we interviewed the costume designer to get all the deets.) Set in 1950s Palm Springs, the movie has some stellar mid-century outfits, décor, and scenery that really make me want to hit the 10 freeway and head out to the desert pronto.
The fall collections continue to trickle onto the sites of our favorite retailers, and we've been covering the latest in fall fashion over the last few weeks to help you navigate all of the newnesses. Well, if you're still looking for further shopping inspiration, there's more for you below. Specifically, Diego Abba, the CEO of Italist, provided expert intel on what's trending most right now from his perspective at the helm of the luxury retailer.
