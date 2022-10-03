Read full article on original website
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh men’s tennis looks ahead to ITA Regionals and spring season
After competing in the Lehigh Annual Invitational this past weekend, the Lehigh men’s tennis team is preparing for the next set of matches to round out their fall season. The team will compete at the ITA Regionals in Philadelphia from Oct. 7 through Oct. 10. As part of the...
‘Silent leader’ Embardino aims to keep Easton football rolling
Easton two-way lineman Anthony Embardino sees a little bit of himself when he looks at the young Red Rovers who are acclimating to varsity football. Embardino, now a senior, has started at center since his sophomore season.
This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation
The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess.Image via Archbishop Wood Catholic High School. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students.
Villanovan
Satire: Fly the Villanova Skies: Gondolas On Campus
Imagine that it is a rainy morning at 8:30 a.m., and one’s schedule says to head to the fourth floor of Tolentine Hall, but they are in the lobby of St. Clare Hall. Time to trudge all the way across campus in shoes with questionable waterproofing and an old umbrella that has seen better days. Getting soaked is inevitable.
thebrownandwhite.com
Accountability in policing: perspectives on Lehigh’s police department
Political science professor Holona Ochs hosted a lecture discussing accountability with policing. Her presentation largely focused on the “punitive nature” of the criminal legal system. The lecture was hosted by Lehigh’s Community Conversations About Race on Sept. 14. It was open to faculty, staff, students and the greater...
thebrownandwhite.com
12th annual Oktoberfest brings German traditions to Bethlehem
Oktoberfest brought a little bit of German tradition to the Lehigh Valley, featuring German-inspired food, breweries, live music, dachshund races and more. The free festival, presented by the Lehigh Valley International Airport, is now in its 12th year. It was held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the Steelstacks and will return on Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
See Which Four Private High Schools in Bucks County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023
Bucks County is home to four of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
buckscountyherald.com
Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died
Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
Lehigh Valley LGBTQ center’s founder lands post with Biden administration
The federal government has gained a new advocate for LGBTQI+ rights who worked for years on behalf of that community in the Lehigh Valley. Adrian Shanker on Monday night announced he will be joining President Joe Biden’s administration as senior adviser on LGBTQI+ health equity in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
lvpnews.com
D&L Trail connects North Catasauqua to Northampton
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 26 at the North Catasauqua trailhead celebrated the opening of the new completed section of the D&L Trail from Northampton to North Catasauqua. Local representatives from North Catasauqua and Northampton boroughs and local legislators were present, along with the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources, trail landowners, project funders, legislators and additional partners.
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
thevalleyledger.com
Renamed Wehrung’s Macungie, the former Dries Do It Center brings Ottsville-based Wehrung’s Family of Businesses to the Lehigh Valley.
Wehrung’s Macungie is ready to celebrate. A grand opening at Wehrung’s Macungie will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at its 3580 Brookside Road Macungie location. Wehrung’s Macungie is part of a service-oriented, dedicated family of businesses operating for more than 75...
Affordable pumpkins and mums for sale in Easton’s West Ward
Residents of Easton’s West Ward who don’t have a car and don’t have a lot of spending money can still get fall decorations for their porches, courtesy of a nonprofit community group. West Ward WISE will sell affordable pumpkins and chrysanthemums every weekend prior to Halloween at...
Chester County Boasts Four of 25 Wealthiest Zip Codes in Greater Philadelphia
Four zip codes in Chester County are among the top 25 wealthiest zip codes in Greater Philadelphia, which includes zipcodes in surrounding Pennsylvania counties, as well as New Jersey and Delaware, writes Todd Romero for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown to seek state grants for gunshot detection technology, de-escalation training
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council on Wednesday voted to approve the submission of an application for a gun violence and prosecution grant in the amount of $10 million from the state's commission on crime and delinquency. If it is a successful recipient, the police department would be able...
Phoenixville Man Who Found a Purple Pearl in His Appetizer Learns How Much It’s Worth
Scott Overland, the Board Vice President for the Phoenixville Area School District, lucked into finding one of the rarest purple pearls in his clam appetizer, writes Michael Tanenbaum for PhillyVoice. Overland was dining with his wife in August, when they made the incredible find. The discovery was so unusual that...
thebrownandwhite.com
An update on the plan to build pedestrian bridge
Bethlehem’s Pedestrian Bridge Committee, established in 2016, is currently working on a project called “Bridge Bethlehem.” The project aims to build a pedestrian bridge connecting Bethlehem’s North and South Sides. Currently, it is unclear when the bridge will be constructed. Although there are already two bridges...
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
