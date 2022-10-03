ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh men’s tennis looks ahead to ITA Regionals and spring season

After competing in the Lehigh Annual Invitational this past weekend, the Lehigh men’s tennis team is preparing for the next set of matches to round out their fall season. The team will compete at the ITA Regionals in Philadelphia from Oct. 7 through Oct. 10. As part of the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Villanovan

Satire: Fly the Villanova Skies: Gondolas On Campus

Imagine that it is a rainy morning at 8:30 a.m., and one’s schedule says to head to the fourth floor of Tolentine Hall, but they are in the lobby of St. Clare Hall. Time to trudge all the way across campus in shoes with questionable waterproofing and an old umbrella that has seen better days. Getting soaked is inevitable.
VILLANOVA, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Accountability in policing: perspectives on Lehigh’s police department

Political science professor Holona Ochs hosted a lecture discussing accountability with policing. Her presentation largely focused on the “punitive nature” of the criminal legal system. The lecture was hosted by Lehigh’s Community Conversations About Race on Sept. 14. It was open to faculty, staff, students and the greater...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

12th annual Oktoberfest brings German traditions to Bethlehem

Oktoberfest brought a little bit of German tradition to the Lehigh Valley, featuring German-inspired food, breweries, live music, dachshund races and more. The free festival, presented by the Lehigh Valley International Airport, is now in its 12th year. It was held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the Steelstacks and will return on Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
BETHLEHEM, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

See Which Four Private High Schools in Bucks County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023

Bucks County is home to four of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died

Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley LGBTQ center’s founder lands post with Biden administration

The federal government has gained a new advocate for LGBTQI+ rights who worked for years on behalf of that community in the Lehigh Valley. Adrian Shanker on Monday night announced he will be joining President Joe Biden’s administration as senior adviser on LGBTQI+ health equity in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

D&L Trail connects North Catasauqua to Northampton

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 26 at the North Catasauqua trailhead celebrated the opening of the new completed section of the D&L Trail from Northampton to North Catasauqua. Local representatives from North Catasauqua and Northampton boroughs and local legislators were present, along with the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources, trail landowners, project funders, legislators and additional partners.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thebrownandwhite.com

An update on the plan to build pedestrian bridge

Bethlehem’s Pedestrian Bridge Committee, established in 2016, is currently working on a project called “Bridge Bethlehem.” The project aims to build a pedestrian bridge connecting Bethlehem’s North and South Sides. Currently, it is unclear when the bridge will be constructed. Although there are already two bridges...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
POTTSTOWN, PA

