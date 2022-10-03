ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frostproof, FL

fox13news.com

Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
fox13news.com

USF researchers study evacuation behaviors before and after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people evacuated the Tampa Bay area as mandatory evacuation orders were issued ahead of Hurricane Ian. A team of geoscientists at the University of South Florida traveled to rest stops along I-75 north to interview people as well as collect data from those who evacuated to hurricane shelters for more insight into why people left and where they went.
fox13news.com

Tampa church sends donations, volunteers to southwest Florida for Hurricane Ian relief

TAMPA, Fla. - Amid the devastation from Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida, there has been an outpouring of support from across the state. That compassion is on full display at Radiant Church in Tampa, which also has locations throughout the Bay Area. Lead Pastor Aaron Burke says anytime a natural disaster strikes, members of the church have responded with donations and offers to help.
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
aroundosceola.com

‘There are things that have to change’

Update: Tuesday night, the city of Kissimmee provided an update that South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) has projected that Lake Toho will rise to approximately 57.2 feet, which is 0.3 feet higher than the lake’s Tuesday stage. While the lake has capacity to take on a limited amount of added water, nearby residents — an interactive map released by the city shows areas north of The Oaks and north of Neptune Road between Lawrence Silas Boulevard and Westchester Drive are at most risk — should monitor water levels, and stay alert for any evacuation orders. If residents need to evacuate, the Osceola Heritage Park shelter (pet-friendly) is open.
fox13news.com

Emergency rooms stay busy as Hurricane Ian clean up efforts continue

BRADENTON, Fla. - Emergency rooms are staying busy as people get injured while cleaning up debris from Hurricane Ian. With post-storm clean up's underway, many residents want to clear it out, but it's important to know your limits. Dr. Scott Selph with HCA Florida Blake Hospital said emergency rooms are...
Orlando Weekly

Residents in Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance, here's where to apply

UPDATED: Highlands and Lake counties were added to the list of eligible counties by FEMA on Monday afternoon. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has named residents in a number of Central Florida counties eligible for individualized assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — and that includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. Late last week, FEMA declared that residents and homeowners in affected Florida counties may apply for funds through the Individuals and Households Program to cover home repairs, temporary housing or other basic and emergency needs. The fund offers up to $37,900 for home repairs and/or $37,900 for other lost property not covered by insurance. The full list of Florida counties included in this declaration are Charlotte. Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. There are several ways to apply for this assistance: 1.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

