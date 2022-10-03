Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian debris cleanup in Polk County could take at least three months
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Polk County crews are working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week to clean up the debris left behind by Hurricane Ian, and it still could three to four months to get the job done. Since Polk County doesn’t have trucks or manpower...
Peace River Village residents wait for flood waters to recede before cleanup begins
From his home, Richard Hatchett has a great view of the flooding at Peace River Village Mobile Home Park.
fox13news.com
Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
Bartow residents still without power, dealing with flooding one week after Hurricane Ian
For some Polk County residents, life is starting to return to normal after Hurricane Ian. Others are still dealing with flooding and a lack of power.
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
Memorial service arrangements announced for fallen Polk County deputy
Memorial service arrangements were announced for fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane.
Hurricane Ian death toll rises in Hardee County: local officials
"Craig’s father and friend left the area and reported seeing Craig holding onto a tree limb with flood waters rising," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Craig’s father was unable to reach his son by phone after leaving."
fox13news.com
USF researchers study evacuation behaviors before and after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people evacuated the Tampa Bay area as mandatory evacuation orders were issued ahead of Hurricane Ian. A team of geoscientists at the University of South Florida traveled to rest stops along I-75 north to interview people as well as collect data from those who evacuated to hurricane shelters for more insight into why people left and where they went.
fox13news.com
Tampa church sends donations, volunteers to southwest Florida for Hurricane Ian relief
TAMPA, Fla. - Amid the devastation from Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida, there has been an outpouring of support from across the state. That compassion is on full display at Radiant Church in Tampa, which also has locations throughout the Bay Area. Lead Pastor Aaron Burke says anytime a natural disaster strikes, members of the church have responded with donations and offers to help.
WESH
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
Wauchula residents left with nothing: 'The building is on fire, and there's no help coming'
WAUCHULA, Fla — Hardee County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, including flooding, strong winds knocking down trees and wiping out power, and flooding from the Peace River in the days that followed. On Wednesday night, as Hurricane Ian was passing through Wauchula, an apartment fire started at Valencia...
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
As Peace River recedes, long road of recovery remains for Arcadia area
The road to recovery remains a long one for those living in Arcadia as the Peace River starts to recede after it reached historic flood levels.
aroundosceola.com
‘There are things that have to change’
Update: Tuesday night, the city of Kissimmee provided an update that South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) has projected that Lake Toho will rise to approximately 57.2 feet, which is 0.3 feet higher than the lake’s Tuesday stage. While the lake has capacity to take on a limited amount of added water, nearby residents — an interactive map released by the city shows areas north of The Oaks and north of Neptune Road between Lawrence Silas Boulevard and Westchester Drive are at most risk — should monitor water levels, and stay alert for any evacuation orders. If residents need to evacuate, the Osceola Heritage Park shelter (pet-friendly) is open.
Memorial Service Announced For Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Blane Lane
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – There will be a memorial service for Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Victory Church located at 1401 Griffin Road in Lakeland. According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office, there will be no public viewing
fox13news.com
Emergency rooms stay busy as Hurricane Ian clean up efforts continue
BRADENTON, Fla. - Emergency rooms are staying busy as people get injured while cleaning up debris from Hurricane Ian. With post-storm clean up's underway, many residents want to clear it out, but it's important to know your limits. Dr. Scott Selph with HCA Florida Blake Hospital said emergency rooms are...
Body of missing Zolfo Springs man recovered in Hardee County, authorities say
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Hardee County, nine bodies have now been recovered in that area, authorities say. One body recovered on Tuesday afternoon has now been identified as 35-year-old Craig Markgraff Jr., the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said. He was swept away in rushing floodwater Thursday morning from the storm.
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
Residents in Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance, here's where to apply
UPDATED: Highlands and Lake counties were added to the list of eligible counties by FEMA on Monday afternoon. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has named residents in a number of Central Florida counties eligible for individualized assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — and that includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. Late last week, FEMA declared that residents and homeowners in affected Florida counties may apply for funds through the Individuals and Households Program to cover home repairs, temporary housing or other basic and emergency needs. The fund offers up to $37,900 for home repairs and/or $37,900 for other lost property not covered by insurance. The full list of Florida counties included in this declaration are Charlotte. Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. There are several ways to apply for this assistance: 1.
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
