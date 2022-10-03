Read full article on original website
New details on East Tawas city councilman's alleged plot to have two people killed
EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - An East Tawas city councilman and a business owner is accused of trying to hire a man to kill two people. Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder and is free on bond. Michigan State Police began...
No arrests 24 hours after man shot and killed north of Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 35-year-old man shot and killed at a rural residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say Nolan S. Haymon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting around 10:05 a.m. on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.
East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman
EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people. Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court. Investigators say Mooney tried...
13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
Tensions high in Tuscola County as Putman family has harsh words for prosecutor's office
CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - One day after the patriarch of a T-V reality show family was sent to jail, tensions are running high between the family and the Tuscola County prosecutor's office. We first told you yesterday on ABC12 News at 6 that William Putman was sentenced to 30 days...
Ogemaw County sheriff deputy faces trial on excessive force charge
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ogemaw County sheriff deputy will stand trial on two charges accusing him of using excessive force against a man with autism last fall. The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 48-year-old Deputy Matthew Viviano was bound over to trial on a felony charge of misconduct in office and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.
3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after investigation into school threat
ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested three juveniles and one adult after investigating an alleged threat against Alma High School last month. The Gratiot County Prosecutor's Office says Alma public safety officers received a tip on Sept. 22 about the alleged threats from Michigan's OK2SAY program, which allows students to provide confidential information about threats or criminal activity.
Police identify Ohio man killed in rural Saginaw County crash
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have identified the Ohio man who died in a violent crash at a rural Saginaw County intersection last week. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Damon Allen Frantz of Wooster, Ohio, died after he slammed his pickup truck into the back of a Cadillac SUV and a dump truck at Gera and Vassar roads on Thursday.
Paid caregiver accused of neglecting 83-year-old in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an 83-year-old elder abuse victim laid in bed for six months straight and her paid caregiver failed to check her blood sugar before administering insulin. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Stephanie Allison Windus was paid $1,000 per month to care for...
Fake post seeks money to adopt French bulldog puppies from Saginaw County
Police say the Saginaw County Animal Care & Control's page on Facebook got hacked Tuesday night and scammers made a post falsely offering adoptions of costly French bulldog puppies. Scammers hack Saginaw County Animal Care & Control, send fake adoption forms. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says scammers hacked the...
Scammers hack Saginaw County Animal Care & Control, send fake adoption forms
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The public should be wary of online forms promising the chance to adopt French bulldog puppies from Saginaw County Animal Care & Control. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says scammers hacked the animal shelter's Facebook page sometime Tuesday night. Online advertisements are circulating with links to a Google form asking for payment to adopt a puppy.
Power will go off for over 3,500 Genesee County customers overnight
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 3,500 Consumers Energy customers in northeast Genesee County will lose power overnight while crews repair a substation near Otisville. The company says power will be shut off to 3,566 customers from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday so crews can safely fix equipment in the substation.
Prosecutors vow to pursue criminal charges in Flint water crisis
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors assigned to oversee the criminal case connected to the Flint water crisis are vowing to continue efforts to pursue criminal charges, despite a recent ruling by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Kelly to dismiss felony charges against seven defendants. The decision coming following a...
Drivers get some relief from construction chaos along I-69
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Local, state and federal elected leaders joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate 2.5 miles of I-69 being reopened to traffic after nearly two years spent to rebuild the roadbed. The road was originally built in the 1960’s and was in need of replacement following...
Flint water crisis activist outraged over the dismissal of criminal charges
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For more than eight years since the Flint water crisis began, Claudia Perkins has been on the front lines letting her voice be heard. She was outraged on Tuesday that no one is being held criminally responsible for the crisis after a Genesee County judge dismissed charges against seven of the nine defendants.
Reality TV star William Putman gets jail sentence in assault case
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A reality TV star was sentenced to spend 30 days in the Tuscola County Jail on Tuesday. William Putman, patriarch of the "Meet the Putmans" family, also was sentenced to a year of probation and 200 hours of community service. He was convicted last month on four counts of assault and battery.
1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting near University of Michigan-Flint
A 21-year-old man died and a 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the 900 block of Root Street near University of Michigan-Flint. 1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting near University of Michigan-Flint. The shooting was reported around 7:10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Root...
Ribbon cutting celebrates reopening of I-69 travel lanes in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A two-year project to rebuild 2.5 miles of I-69 in Flint reached a major milestone last weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation reopened the newly-rebuilt eastbound lanes of I-69 between Fenton Road and Dort Highway. Traffic began moving along the new pavement with some remaining lane closures in place.
Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road
Federal funding with pay for crews to finish demolishing a burned out corner store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue in Flint. Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road. The store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue on Flint's east side was damaged in a fire back...
