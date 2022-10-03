Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Related
WYFF4.com
South Carolina teen dies after vehicle goes airborne, catches fire, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A teen driver died Thursday morning after his van went off the road, went airborne and then caught fire, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Horse Creek Road. Fowler said that Thomas Wesley Lee, 17, of...
WYFF4.com
Man dies after being found shot in parking lot in Greenville County, coroner says
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A man died at the hospital after being found with gunshot wounds in a Greenville County parking lot, according to the coroner's office. Master Deputy Kory Morian said a Greenville County sheriff's deputy heard gunshots about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Piedmont Highway near Shackleford Road. The...
WYFF4.com
Man steals car with dog inside at Greenville County CVS pharmacy, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man stole a car with a dog inside from a pharmacy parking lot, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The 2015 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the CVS pharmacy, at 698 Fairview Road, deputies said in a Facebook post Thursday. The car owner's Weimaraner...
WYFF4.com
Deputy hears gunshots, finds man shot in parking lot; investigation underway
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A Greenville County sheriff's deputy heard gunshots early Wednesday morning and ended up finding a man who had been shot at least once, according to Master Deputy Kory Morian. The deputy was on Piedmont Highway near Shackleford Road when he heard the shots around 3:30 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
$5,000 reward increased in Spartanburg homicide investigation, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Police announced Wednesday the reward has increased for information leading to an arrest after a man was shot and killed while standing by an Upstate road. Major Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department said $5,000 more has been added to the reward in the Leonard...
WYFF4.com
Thousands of dollars in furniture stolen from Greenville warehouse, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Thousands of dollars worth of furniture was stolen from a Greenville furniture warehouse, according to police with Greenville County Police Department. Police say that during the night of Sept. 9, to Sept. 10, the suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture belonging to Up 2 Us Furniture on Woods Crossing Road.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg driver dies in overnight crash, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 28-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after being involved in a crash, according to the Spartanburg County coroner. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Camelot Drive. Martavius Smith, of Spartanburg, died at the scene, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. Police said Smith's vehicle...
WYFF4.com
Court order reveals details about evidence on Canebrake murder suspect's phone
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A judge has ordered a man charged with the murder of a woman in a Greer neighborhood to turn over his cellphone password to investigators. Zachary Hughes is charged with murder in the death of Christina Parcell. Parcell was found stabbed to death in her home...
RELATED PEOPLE
WYFF4.com
Men walk into Haywood Mall jewelry store, run out with $40,000 necklace, Greenville police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man who walked into a Greenville jewelry store during regular business hours ran out with a necklace worth thousands of dollars around his neck, police said Tuesday. The incident, which was reported as shoplifting, happened last Thursday just after 8 p.m. when three men walked...
WYFF4.com
Guinness World Record's oldest dog dies at her Upstate home
TAYLORS, S.C. — Pebbles, the world's oldest dog, from Taylors, has died just months before her 23rd birthday. According to the Instagram page in Pebbles' honor, she died peacefully from natural causes on Monday, Oct. 3. In May of this year, Guinness World Records awarded Pebbles as the oldest...
WYFF4.com
SC governor responds to fake school shooting calls
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was in Greenville on Wednesday morning and responded to thefake calls to law enforcement about active shooters at schools across the state. McMaster called it a crime. "There's no excuse for that kind of conduct. People try to get the children...
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville police officer goes above and beyond for a group of middle school students
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fidget toys are not just something we can play with. They can actually be an effective tool to keep special needs students focused on their work and because of city of Greenville police Officer Ashely Munoz, these students’ school days got a little bit easier.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Couple creates creepy Halloween house in Franklin just for the smiles, scare of it
FRANKLIN, N.C. — Her friend calls it the coolest Halloween house in town and says "the entire property will creep you out." Denise Gallo first told WYFF News 4 about the elaborately decorated house on Lickskillet Road, in Franklin, North Carolina, but it's something you just have to see to believe.
WYFF4.com
Easley's Taco Taco announces it will close its doors
EASLEY, S.C. — An Upstate restaurant announced Thursday it will soon close. Taco Taco, a Mexican restaurant located on 413 W Main Street in Easley, said in a Facebook post this is its last week of operation. The restaurant's last days of business will be from 4 p.m. to...
WYFF4.com
Converse Fire Department gets donation for bulletproof vests
CONVERSE, S.C. — Upstate firefighters are becoming better equipped for active shooter situations. The Converse Fire Department received a donation from BASF Converse to buy six bulletproof vests and several emergency kits that include tools like tourniquets. "It was equipment that they needed," BASF Converse Site Manager Jerome Kirkland...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Council to consider bringing back $10 road fee
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County Council is considering reinstating an annual road fee. The $10 fee was removed last year after a ruling by the South Carolina Supreme Court. Some counties have since brought it back after lawmakers changed the law to allow for it. Greenville County taxpayers have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Greenville's 'Runway Café' prepping for Food Network's 'Restaurant: Impossible' later this month
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The hit show 'Restaurant: Impossible' on theFood Network will be filming at two Upstate restaurants this month. One of the restaurants selected is Runway Café in Greenville, located at the Greenville Downtown Airport. Runway Café has been in business since 2010, and co-owner Lem Winestett...
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina, makes two more lists about how great we are
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville, South Carolina, made it onto two more "best" lists this week. VisitGreenvilleSC announced Wednesday that Greenville is among the Best Small Cities in the US in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers' Choice Awards for the sixth year in a row. Greenville made its...
WYFF4.com
Greenville prevention clinic lowers risk of cancer by more than half
GREENVILLE, S.C. — According to Prisma Health's Center for Cancer Prevention and Wellness, 40% of U.S. cancer cases are linked to controllable factors. Since its start, its breast cancer prevention clinic has helped nearly 700 upstate women, like Roshika Coleman. A mother of two, Coleman's grandmother, great-grandmother, and cousin...
WYFF4.com
Furman professor talks about attending 'Unite the Right' rally; says he was exercising his rights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Furman University professor says he did attend the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Virginia and was exercising his "rights as an American citizen" in doing so. Dr. Chris Healy sent a statement to WYFF News 4 after the president of Furman University addressed Healy...
Comments / 0