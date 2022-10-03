ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WYFF4.com

Thousands of dollars in furniture stolen from Greenville warehouse, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Thousands of dollars worth of furniture was stolen from a Greenville furniture warehouse, according to police with Greenville County Police Department. Police say that during the night of Sept. 9, to Sept. 10, the suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture belonging to Up 2 Us Furniture on Woods Crossing Road.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg driver dies in overnight crash, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 28-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after being involved in a crash, according to the Spartanburg County coroner. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Camelot Drive. Martavius Smith, of Spartanburg, died at the scene, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. Police said Smith's vehicle...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Bill Davis
WYFF4.com

Guinness World Record's oldest dog dies at her Upstate home

TAYLORS, S.C. — Pebbles, the world's oldest dog, from Taylors, has died just months before her 23rd birthday. According to the Instagram page in Pebbles' honor, she died peacefully from natural causes on Monday, Oct. 3. In May of this year, Guinness World Records awarded Pebbles as the oldest...
TAYLORS, SC
WYFF4.com

SC governor responds to fake school shooting calls

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was in Greenville on Wednesday morning and responded to thefake calls to law enforcement about active shooters at schools across the state. McMaster called it a crime. "There's no excuse for that kind of conduct. People try to get the children...
GREENVILLE, SC
#Police#Traffic Accident#Mission Hospital
WYFF4.com

Easley's Taco Taco announces it will close its doors

EASLEY, S.C. — An Upstate restaurant announced Thursday it will soon close. Taco Taco, a Mexican restaurant located on 413 W Main Street in Easley, said in a Facebook post this is its last week of operation. The restaurant's last days of business will be from 4 p.m. to...
EASLEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Converse Fire Department gets donation for bulletproof vests

CONVERSE, S.C. — Upstate firefighters are becoming better equipped for active shooter situations. The Converse Fire Department received a donation from BASF Converse to buy six bulletproof vests and several emergency kits that include tools like tourniquets. "It was equipment that they needed," BASF Converse Site Manager Jerome Kirkland...
CONVERSE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville prevention clinic lowers risk of cancer by more than half

GREENVILLE, S.C. — According to Prisma Health's Center for Cancer Prevention and Wellness, 40% of U.S. cancer cases are linked to controllable factors. Since its start, its breast cancer prevention clinic has helped nearly 700 upstate women, like Roshika Coleman. A mother of two, Coleman's grandmother, great-grandmother, and cousin...
GREENVILLE, SC

