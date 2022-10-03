ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

Medicaid expansion in sight for North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina could soon see an expansion of Medicaid thanks to a proposal from the North Carolina Healthcare Association that may finally get the ball rolling in the state. North Carolina is one of just 12 states in the U.S. that didn't expand Medicaid since the...
WBTW News13

2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WRAL News

Raleigh leaders propose nine different concepts to improve safety at Five Points intersection

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh city leaders on Thursday revealed their first concepts for improving the Five Points intersection. Business owners said the area where Glenwood Avenue, Fairview Road, Glenn Avenue and West Whitaker Mill Road meet needs to be safer. In July 2021, a car drove through an art gallery and a restaurants seating area on Glenwood Avenue.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Beach umbrella, track loader named 'Coolest Things Made in NC'

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Compact Track Loader and an all-in-one beach umbrella are this year's "Coolest Things Made in NC." Construction machinery and equipment manufacturer Caterpillar's Cat 299D3 XE Compact Track Loader is made in Sanford. The product was voted the "Coolest Thing Made in NC" by a medium-to-large business during the annual awards presented by the North Carolina Chamber.
SANFORD, NC
WITN

Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
WSOC Charlotte

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

