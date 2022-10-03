ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk Police arrest a man believed to be involved in a commercial burglary

By Ciara White-Sparks
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hmitl_0iKSjIuq00

Suffolk Police have arrested a man who is connected to a commercial burglary.

The incident took place on Sunday, October 2 at a Virginia ABC store located on 1407 N. Main Street.

At 5:48 p.m. Emergency Communications was notified by an alarm signal by the commercial business location.

Officers then responded to the scene at 5:51 p.m. and observed the suspect inside the store loading merchandise into a vehicle.

After completing an inventory of the items removed from the store and other damaged goods-the total amount was valued at approximately $3,950.

Police identified the suspect as 60-year-old Richard Phillip Ford of Chesapeake.

He has been charged with burglary, grand larceny, possession of burglarious tools, and wearing a mask in public.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Arrest made after bathroom set on fire in Suffolk 7-Eleven

SUFFOLK, Va. — A North Carolina man was arrested for allegedly setting a fire in the bathroom of a Suffolk 7-Eleven store on Wednesday morning. Christopher Sharon, 44, of Gates County, was charged with destruction of property and is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. The fire...
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suffolk Police#Burglary#Abc
WITN

Elizabeth City man charged with murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man was arrested Wednesday for murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says James Felton, Jr., 38, has been charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police say Felton was given no bond...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
jamescitycountyva.gov

Police Respond to Fatal Traffic Crash

On Oct. 6, 2022, at approximately 6:48 a.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash involving a 1998 Buick and a 2015 Toyota on Richmond Road. The 1998 Buick was turning left from Bush Springs Road onto westbound Richmond Road when the collision occurred with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Richmond Road.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshot victim arrives at Newport News fire station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning. Dispatch said around 2:20 a.m., they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Newport News Fire Station #1 on 33rd Street. The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained non life-threatening injuries. At this time,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

50K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy