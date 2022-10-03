ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Daily Evergreen

The newest Mariners folk hero is a man named ‘Big Dumper’

Let the drought end and plentiful rain fall down in Seattle for years to come. Cal Raleigh hit the most iconic home run in Mariners’ history on Sept. 30, 2022. Facing a 3-2 count against Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo, Raleigh took a low pitch and smacked it down the right field line.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mariners Wild Card games schedule released

After a sweep of the Tigers in a doubleheader Tuesday, the Mariners have locked up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will play Toronto in the best-of-three wild card series. All three games, if necessary, will be played in Toronto. The winner of this series will...
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
The Associated Press

Mariners, Blue Jays set rosters ahead of wild card series

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players on their roster for the wild-card series against the Seattle Mariners, including former Seattle All-Star left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who lost his spot in the rotation this season. The Mariners will carry 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the best-of-three series, which begins in Toronto on Friday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. EDT. Infielder Santiago Espinal made Toronto’s roster despite not playing since Sept. 21 because of a strained left oblique, but outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. did not. Gurriel has not played since Sept. 7 because of a strained left hamstring. Both teams will have three catchers, including Blue Jays regulars Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk. Toronto’s third catcher, rookie Gabriel Moreno, also played infield and outfield during the regular-season finale at Baltimore earlier this week.
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Jesse Winker likely done for 2022

Due to a neck injury, Seattle Mariners starting left fielder Jesse Winker is now done for the year. Last off-season, the Seattle Mariners dipped into their highly touted farm system to acquire left-handed bat Jesse Winker and slugger Eugenio Suarez from Cincinnati. When Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto made the...
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: What makes Mariners so different heading into playoffs

Nothing galvanizes a community in joy like sports. Sports are the one thing that can bring us all together as one – and in our area, that is badly needed right now. That’s why this weekend’s wild card playoff series is so important to Seattle Mariners fans.
On3.com

Wesley Yates commits to Washington Huskies

Beaumont (Texas) United four-star recruit Wesley Yates tells On3 he’s committed to Washington. Yates, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound class of 2023 shooting guard, also considered Gonzaga, Stanford, Texas, Houston, Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, and Baylor before ultimately deciding on the Huskies. He is Washington’s first commitment to the class. Yates...
