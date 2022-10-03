Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
Related
Daily Evergreen
The newest Mariners folk hero is a man named ‘Big Dumper’
Let the drought end and plentiful rain fall down in Seattle for years to come. Cal Raleigh hit the most iconic home run in Mariners’ history on Sept. 30, 2022. Facing a 3-2 count against Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo, Raleigh took a low pitch and smacked it down the right field line.
MLB playoff schedule: Mariners-Blue Jays dates, times, format
SEATTLE — The schedule for the Seattle Mariners' first playoff series in 21 years officially has been set. All three games of the series will be held in Toronto at Rogers Centre as part of MLB's new playoff format for the 2022 season. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 7 at...
After years of ineptitude, neglect, 2 reasons why the Seahawks’ offensive line is a weapon
Being the third team in 52 years to start two rookie tackles in week one is paying off hugely for the Seahawks’ offense.
Mariners Wild Card games schedule released
After a sweep of the Tigers in a doubleheader Tuesday, the Mariners have locked up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will play Toronto in the best-of-three wild card series. All three games, if necessary, will be played in Toronto. The winner of this series will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lookout Landing
Mariners linked to two of MLB Pipeline’s top international free agents in 2023 class
A few days ago MLB Pipeline published their annual list of the top international free agents in this upcoming class, and once again the Mariners are linked to a player at the top of the class: SS Felnin Celesten. Pipeline has Celesten ranked second in the class, behind Venezuelan catcher...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners 2022 Playoffs: How the M’s starters stack up against Toronto
Later this week, the Seattle Mariners will face Toronto in the AL Wild Card Series. We break down the likely series pitching matchups. Your 2022 Seattle Mariners are in the postseason. The biggest of the M’s droughts is over. That’s droughts as in plural. The Mariners are the only...
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
LIVE BLOG: Follow the Rays' Playoff Game in Cleveland in Real Time
Welcome to Progressive Field for the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs. It's Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays. Here's our live blog, with all the news and views live from the press box in real time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mariners, Blue Jays set rosters ahead of wild card series
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players on their roster for the wild-card series against the Seattle Mariners, including former Seattle All-Star left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who lost his spot in the rotation this season. The Mariners will carry 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the best-of-three series, which begins in Toronto on Friday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. EDT. Infielder Santiago Espinal made Toronto’s roster despite not playing since Sept. 21 because of a strained left oblique, but outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. did not. Gurriel has not played since Sept. 7 because of a strained left hamstring. Both teams will have three catchers, including Blue Jays regulars Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk. Toronto’s third catcher, rookie Gabriel Moreno, also played infield and outfield during the regular-season finale at Baltimore earlier this week.
Luis Castillo gets nod to start Wild Card series vs. Toronto
TORONTO — The Seattle Mariners have released their lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Luis Castillo set to take the mound. The Mariners are making their first postseason appearance since 2001. Every game in the best-of-three matchup will be played...
Mariners preview: New to the party? Meet the team that ended Seattle’s playoff drought
The Mariners are headed to the postseason for the first time since 2001. They’ll face the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Jesse Winker likely done for 2022
Due to a neck injury, Seattle Mariners starting left fielder Jesse Winker is now done for the year. Last off-season, the Seattle Mariners dipped into their highly touted farm system to acquire left-handed bat Jesse Winker and slugger Eugenio Suarez from Cincinnati. When Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto made the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mariners roll into playoffs after win over Tigers
Julio Rodríguez has shined on every stage during his spectacular rookie season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: What makes Mariners so different heading into playoffs
Nothing galvanizes a community in joy like sports. Sports are the one thing that can bring us all together as one – and in our area, that is badly needed right now. That’s why this weekend’s wild card playoff series is so important to Seattle Mariners fans.
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!
It’s a very exciting time to be a Mariners fan. The 21-year playoff drought is finally over and we have our wild card series Vs. The Toronto Blue Jays throughout the weekend.
Statewide high school football scores, Week 6
Live high school football scoring updates from the South Sound and beyond in Week 6.
Dodgers Overrated? One MLB 'Expert' Thinks So
MLB Network's Harold Reynolds said some things about the Dodgers that fit his historical analytical standard pretty well, which is not a compliment.
Wesley Yates commits to Washington Huskies
Beaumont (Texas) United four-star recruit Wesley Yates tells On3 he’s committed to Washington. Yates, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound class of 2023 shooting guard, also considered Gonzaga, Stanford, Texas, Houston, Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, and Baylor before ultimately deciding on the Huskies. He is Washington’s first commitment to the class. Yates...
Comments / 0