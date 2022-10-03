Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Stocks lose more ground on fears a recession may be looming
New York – Wall Street lost more ground on worries that a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% Friday after the government said employers hired more workers last month than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell sharply, and Treasury yields rose.
Detroit News
Tesla plans to deliver semis to Pepsi years after unveiling
Tesla Inc. will deliver its first Semi trucks to PepsiCo Inc. five years after Elon Musk showed off prototypes and began taking deposits for the electric big rigs. The carmaker will hand over Semis to PepsiCo on Dec. 1, Musk tweeted Thursday. The food and beverage giant has said it’s reserved 100 of the trucks and expects to deploy an initial 15 by the end of the year.
Detroit News
Woodward: OPEC's oil cuts embarrass Biden | Opinion
President Joe Biden went to Saudi Arabia earlier this year to bump fists and ask the oil-rich nation to increase output, essentially outsourcing oil production from U.S. oilfields to the Middle East to bring gas prices down. On Wednesday, Biden got his answer. The OPEC+ nations led by the Saudis...
Comments / 0