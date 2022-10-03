Tesla Inc. will deliver its first Semi trucks to PepsiCo Inc. five years after Elon Musk showed off prototypes and began taking deposits for the electric big rigs. The carmaker will hand over Semis to PepsiCo on Dec. 1, Musk tweeted Thursday. The food and beverage giant has said it’s reserved 100 of the trucks and expects to deploy an initial 15 by the end of the year.

