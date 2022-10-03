ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Our objections to assisted dying are based on evidence, not religion

Henry Marsh claims that there is a “fanatical clique” of palliative care doctors who “probably have religious objections” to assisted dying (‘The more dangerous the operation, the more I wanted to do it’, 5 October). This is puzzling to us agnostics and atheists in palliative medicine whose objections are based on evidence.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy