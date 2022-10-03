Read full article on original website
Related
‘We won’t be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric,’ says White House after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning – live
‘We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture,’ says press secretary
Our objections to assisted dying are based on evidence, not religion
Henry Marsh claims that there is a “fanatical clique” of palliative care doctors who “probably have religious objections” to assisted dying (‘The more dangerous the operation, the more I wanted to do it’, 5 October). This is puzzling to us agnostics and atheists in palliative medicine whose objections are based on evidence.
Comments / 0