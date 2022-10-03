ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Ex-Newark cop found guilty of murder, attempted murder in Jefferson shooting

By Lori Comstock, New Jersey Herald
Daily Record
Daily Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025erb_0iKSiyRN00

MORRISTOWN — A jury in Morris County on Monday found a former Newark police officer guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of his estranged wife during a bloody encounter in 2019 at the Jefferson home the couple once shared, a decision that could send the 52-year-old to prison for the rest of his life.

A 12-member jury in state Superior Court in Morristown also found John Formisano guilty of the attempted murder of Christie Solaro-Formisano's boyfriend, Timothy Simonson. The panel emerged from behind closed doors Monday afternoon following roughly eight hours of deliberations over two days.

Formisano was also found guilty of two weapons offenses, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one each of hindering and official misconduct.

Family members wept loudly as the jury's forewoman read the verdicts in a packed courtroom. Formisano did not show emotion after hearing the decision.

The family of Solaro-Formisano said that while they support the verdict that will hold Formisano fully accountable for his intentional acts, their lives have been forever altered.

"[The verdict] does not change the fact Christie's two young children will grow up without their loving mother, which will significantly impact them for the rest of their lives," the family said in a statement after Monday's decision.

Anthony Iacullo, Formisano's defense attorney, said he is "disappointed" in the verdict and plans to file an appeal.

Formisano will remain in the Morris County jail. A sentencing date was not immediately set.

Formisano, who was just months shy of retirement from the 4th Precinct at the Newark Police Department, never denied he fired his handgun, but levied a defense of diminished capacity, claiming he "blacked out" and suffered a mental defect that rendered him unable to intentionally shoot his wife, whom he was divorcing, and the man she was dating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDHE7_0iKSiyRN00

Jurors were told they could consider lesser charges against Formisano, including passion provocation manslaughter, if they found he had purposely and knowingly committed the crime, although had done so after being provoked and in the heat of the moment. They also had the option to consider a lesser offense of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury for Simonson's injuries. Simonson gave tense testimony during the trial, painting a heinous picture of the bloodshed that occurred inside the Mirror Place home on July 14, 2019.

Formisano left his shift at the Newark Police Department around 10:30 p.m. and headed to his former marital home to drop off a pair of glasses he said his young daughter had left in his car. Prosecutors during closing arguments said his late-night visit was a "ruse" to lure Christie downstairs to intentionally kill her, citing evidence that he suspiciously parked his vehicle on another road and lingered outside for over a minute under the bedroom window before walking into the home.

Once inside, Formisano allegedly encountered Solaro-Formisano on the stairs wearing a white bathrobe, with her hair and makeup done. A defense-commissioned clinical psychologist, Dr. Gerard Figurelli, opined on Sept. 28 that Formisano went through a short but severe dissociative stress reaction when his wife pushed him and told him, "He's here," a reference to Simonson's being in their former bedroom. His mental state, in which he was particularly vulnerable due to undiagnosed major depressive disorder and PTSD, left him unable to know that what he did was wrong, the doctor testified.

Prosecutors had the last say when they introduced Dr. Louis Schlesinger, a forensic psychologist, who gave a markedly different opinion of Formisano's mental state. The doctor testified that Formisano showed signs of purposely trying to reach his intended goal by driving to the home and knowingly shooting Solaro-Formisano and Simonson with clear intent: Prosecutors say the duo were shot 15 times and no "random" shots had been fired. Schlesinger also pointed to Formisano's consciousness of guilt when he drove from the scene and hid evidence.

The trial began Sept. 21 with the burden to prove all elements in the case resting on prosecutors, who introduced experts in the field of bloodstain patterns, shooting and firearms operability. Simonson, the county medical examiner, detectives and the officers who first encountered Formisano were also brought to the stand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjgVQ_0iKSiyRN00

Jurors declined to consider a passion/provocation manslaughter charge, which is a death caused purposely and knowingly that is committed in the heat of passion resulting from reasonable provocation, according to New Jersey's Code of Criminal Justice statutes . Jurors are advised that four factors distinguish the crime from murder: there was adequate provocation, the provocation actually impassioned the defendant, the defendant did not have a reasonable time to cool off between the provocation and the act which caused the death, and the defendant did not actually cool off before committing the act.

Jurors were to carefully analyze proofs in the case, such as where the acts occurred, what weapon was used, the location, number and nature of wounds inflicted, and all that is done and said by the defendant preceding, connected with and immediately succeeding the events that led to the death.

Formisano did not testify at the trial.

Solaro-Formisano's family, a large presence during the trial, wore purple ribbons to represent Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is October. The family members say their hope is to spread awareness of domestic violence, particularly among the law enforcement community.

"There needs to be more investigative work and data released on this issue, and additional resources must be made available to partners that are in the precarious situation of having to report their abuser to their employer, which often leaves them with no recourse but silence," the family wrote.

Lori Comstock can be reached on Twitter: @LoriComstockNJH, on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/LoriComstockNJH or by phone: 973-383-1194 .

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Ex-Newark cop found guilty of murder, attempted murder in Jefferson shooting

Comments / 12

Related
ucnj.org

Plainfield man charged with murder and weapons offenses

A Plainfield man was arrested Monday evening, October 3rd, in a shooting death that took place on September 17, 2022, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney announced today. Michael Cruz, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
Morristown, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Jefferson, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 64, charged with illegally growing dozens of marijuana plants, police say

A Bergen County man was arrested Thursday and charged with growing 62 marijuana plants in an illegal farm operation in Hackensack, authorities said. Anthony Dias, 64, of Hackensack, was charged with manufacturing, distributing, and dispensing illegal marijuana in an amount greater than 10 plants, a first-degree crime, according to Ray Guidetti, the city’s police director.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Detectives Nab Out-Of-State Dealers In Teaneck With Coke, Loaded Guns, $25G: Prosecutor

Three Massachusetts men were carrying several ounces of cocaine, two loaded handguns and $25,515 in suspected drug money when they were stopped in Teaneck, authorities said. Narcotic Task Force detectives had learned that Kelvin Perez, 36, Brayan Lebron, 23, and Joseph Espinal, 22, all of Lawrence, MA were “transporting bulk amounts of suspected narcotics, weapons, and money derived from criminal activity” through the area, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
TEANECK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Superior Court
PIX11

$10K reward offered for info in fatal shooting of New Jersey teen

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal Monday shooting of a 16-year-old boy who had just left his East Orange high school. Letrell Duncan, described by a fellow student as a rising star in high school and AAU basketball, was shot multiple times […]
EAST ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
PTSD
hudsoncountyview.com

No charges for 3 Bayonne cops in incident where driver died after lighting himself on fire

A state grand jury has declined to charge three Bayonne police officers for a traffic stop where a man lit himself on fire and died about two weeks later. The fatal police encounter was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to New Jersey residents called to serve on the grand jury in accordance with Directive 2019-4, the “Independent Prosecutor Directive,” issued in 2019.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

North Jersey Man Stabbed Dead In His Own Apartment: Prosecutor

A 41-year-old North Jersey man was found stabbed to death in his apartment, authorities said. Police performing a welfare check on Kenneth Wilkerson Jr. found him with multiple stab wounds in his South Burnett Street apartment in East Orange the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 men plead guilty to eluding in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Two Essex County men have entered guilty pleas to an eluding charge, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Albert Taveras, 26, and Angelo Minierherrera, 40, both from Newark pled guilty to third-degree eluding on September 23 before the Honorable N. Perter Conforti J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

FBI Probes Linden Bank Robbery

The FBI is investigating a Linden bank robbery in which the assailant took off on a mountain bike, police said. The robber went into the Wells Fargo Bank on West Saint Georges Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, local police said. He handed the teller a demand note and...
LINDEN, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation

The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on September 19. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:27 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Mini Cooper were traveling northbound in the express lanes of the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge Township, Middlesex County. In the area of milepost 121.6, a collision occurred between the two vehicles and a third unknown vehicle which fled the scene.
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Record

Daily Record

1K+
Followers
503
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy