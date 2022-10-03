ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

18-year-old killed in shooting at Fairfield Holiday Inn Express

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Fairfield police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed Sunday at a Holiday Inn Express.

Police said they responded at 5:23 a.m. to the hotel on Fairfield Business Center Drive for a report of a shooting.

On scene, they found an 18-year-old man, whose name has not been released, dead on the second floor hallway.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Police said the involved parties have been identified, but no arrests have been made.

The Enquirer has reached out to Fairfield Police Department for more information on the victim and suspects. This report will be updated.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

